Election silence period starts in Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev leading in presidential election with 92.05 percent of votes - CEC
26 killed, dozens injured as deadly bombings hit Pakistan
Everything was going pretty normal until I heard a thundering sound of blast. For a moment, I could not comprehend the situation as thick black smoke blocked my eyesight, but I could hear the screams of injured people, asking for help," he told Xinhua.
5.5 tons of radioactive water leaked from Fukushima nuclear plant: media
2025 Osaka Expo operating expenses up 1.4-fold on rising labor costs
Voting for presidential election in Azerbaijan kicks off
Doctors warn of nationwide strike against envisioned medical school quota hike
Despite repeated suggestions from the medical circle, the government has been pushing for its own policy measures without ample discussions and consultations," Lee Pil-soo, head of the Korean Medical Association, said in an emergency press conference on Tuesday.
If the government unilaterally goes ahead with the plan, we will release the result of our survey conducted in December on a strike and begin a process to stage a general walkout," he added.
Death toll of Palestinians in Gaza rises to 27,478: ministry
Feature: Chinese-built water supply project benefits 400,000 Tanzanians
Before the water supply project was undertaken we used to travel long distances looking for spring water which in most cases was not suitable for drinking, cooking food, and washing clothes," Emmanuel told Xinhua in a recent interview. She noted that they instead had to buy water and most of the time people could not afford it because of the financial constraints they faced.
Not only we are nowadays getting clean and safe water, but we are also free of waterborne diseases that we contracted from using contaminated spring water," she said.
My experience with working for PowerChina has also helped me broaden my skills," said Kusaya, stressing that the long-standing cooperation between China and Tanzania has brought mutual benefits to the people of the two sides.
