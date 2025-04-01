31.03.2025, 19:02 3451
Germany's first private space rocket crashed 18 seconds after launch
Images | roscosmos.ru
The Spektr rocket of the German startup Isar Aerospace crashed 18 seconds into flight after launching from the launch pad of the Norwegian spaceport of Annea, iz.ru reports.
For unknown reasons, the rocket began to chatter during the planned turn maneuver, after which it fell on its side and began to fall to the ground. This was reported by the Handelsblatt newspaper on March 30.
Ulrich Walter, a former astronaut and former professor of space technology at the Technical University of Munich, stated on the eve of the launch that if the first attempt fails, then this is normal, because few companies can successfully send rockets the first time.
Daniel Metzler, CEO of Isar Aerospace, stated that if the rocket explodes not on the launch pad at launch, but after taking off, then it can be considered a success.
The launch was originally scheduled to take place on March 24, but it was canceled due to bad weather.
Spectrum is a two-stage rocket designed to launch small and medium-sized satellites into orbit. The payload capacity will be 1 ton when launching cargo into low-Earth orbit, 700 kg when launching into a solar-geosynchronous orbit.
The rocket is being developed by the startup Isar Aerospace, founded seven years ago by graduates of the Technical University of Munich. The startup was able to attract financing in the amount of about 400 million euros, part of the money was also received from the structures of the European Union and the German government.
31.03.2025, 21:06 1406
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan sign Treaty on junction point of state borders
Following the trilateral meeting of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Treaty on the junction point of the state borders of the three states and the Khujand Declaration on Eternal Friendship were signed today in Khujand, Kabar reports.
The press service of the Kyrgyz president said that the heads of state emphasized that the signing of these documents symbolizes respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries, and also serves as an example of constructive dialogue and effective cooperation in Central Asia.
The agreements reached open up new prospects for strengthening mutual trust, maintaining stability and developing integration processes in the region.
In addition, the leaders of the three countries took part in the opening ceremony of a symbolic stele installed at the junction point of the state borders of the three countries. The ceremony was held via videoconference from Khujand.
During the ceremony, the heads of state simultaneously pressed a button installed on a special stand. After that, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, as well as the Deputy Prime Ministers of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan cut the ribbon, officially opening the stele.
The stele represents the friendship of peoples and symbolizes a new era of cooperation, trust and good neighborliness between the countries after the final settlement of border issues.
31.03.2025, 20:12 3196
Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 2,056
Images | russian.news.cn
The death toll from Friday's 7.9-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 2,056, with approximately 3,900 people injured and nearly 270 reported missing, Xinhua News Agency reported citing the country's State Administrative Council.
International and domestic rescuers are currently operating in the republic.
According to various sources, its magnitude ranged from 7.7 to 7.9. It was followed by a second earthquake measured at a magnitude 6.4. Thailand was also affected, tremors were felt in China and Vietnam.
31.03.2025, 18:04 1611
Myanmar declares national mourning for 7 days over deadly earthquake
Myanmar on Monday declared seven days of national mourning over a powerful earthquake of a 7.7-magnitude that struck central Myanmar on Friday, Anadolu reports.
The national flag will be flown at half-staff as part of the mourning, according to the state-run MRTV.
The death toll from the earthquake has exceeded 1,700, with more than 3,400 injured and over 300 missing.
Meanwhile, Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar’s junta ruler, held a phone talk with the Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday. Both sides discussed the impact of the earthquake and rescue and relief efforts.
Russia, India, China, Thailand, the UN, UAE and others have sent specialist search and rescue teams alongside humanitarian aid.
29.03.2025, 12:33 23116
Thailand records 77 aftershocks following Myanmar earthquake
The Thai Meteorological Department has recorded 77 aftershocks following a powerful earthquake in Myanmar, TASS reports.
After the earthquake along Sagaing fault in Myanmar 77 slight intensity aftershocks were registered by 6:00 a.m. (2:00 a.m. Moscow time) on Saturday. They were almost not felt in many regions of Thailand," the department said in a statement.
A powerful earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28, killing 144 people. Tremors were felt in China, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Thai Meteorological Department estimated the magnitude at 8.2.
It was reported that a total of 694 people were killed, 1,670 injured and 68 missing in a deadly earthquake in Mandalay region of Myanmar as of Saturday morning, the Information Team of Myanmar's State Administration Council reported.
29.03.2025, 09:28 23351
694 killed, 1,670 injured, 68 missing in Myanmar's earthquake
Images | yktnews.com
A total of 694 people were killed, 1,670 injured and 68 missing in a deadly earthquake in Mandalay region of Myanmar as of Saturday morning, the Information Team of Myanmar's State Administration Council reported, Xinhua reports.
A 7.7-magnitude earthquake jolted the country on Friday afternoon, acording to the Information Team of Myanmar's State Administration Council.
Official reports said that the earthquake caused a power supply system failure. Mobile networks were also not working smoothly, and there was no mobile signal in some areas of Yangon. Many buildings were damaged, and rescue operations are underway.
28.03.2025, 20:27 23581
Shanghai records earliest temperature of 30 degrees in 92 years
Shanghai experienced temperatures above 30°C on Tuesday, marking the earliest occurrence of such heat in a year since records began in 1933, according to the Shanghai Meteorological Service, TV BRICS reports.
According to CGTN, climate analyst Shi Jiawen noted that the unseasonable warmth stemmed from a collision between cold air shifting southward due to the La Nina phenomenon in the equatorial Pacific and warm currents pushed north by rising global temperatures. These opposing forces met over the Yangtze River Delta, leading to dramatic temperature fluctuations. The weather bureau also predicts a sharp cooldown for the city in the coming days.
Typically, the city’s first 30°C day arrives in late April or early May, with March appearances being rare. Data from the Xujiahui Observatory shows that in the past 150 years, March temperatures have only reached or exceeded 30°C twice - on 20 March 1933, and 31 March 1945.
27.03.2025, 21:12 32856
Bolivia declares national emergency as flooding displaces thousands
Bolivia declared a national emergency on Wednesday as weeks of torrential rains and flooding have left dozens dead and affected more than 378,000 families across the country, Xinhua reports.
President Luis Arce said at a press conference that the severe weather is the worst Bolivia has seen in four decades, prompting urgent action to speed up aid and coordinate disaster response with regional authorities.
At least 51 people have died and over 2,500 homes have been damaged or destroyed, according to civil defense officials.
The declaration will allow the government to fast-track emergency funding, aid deliveries, and reconstruction plans once conditions stabilize.
We won't leave anyone behind," Arce said.
In recent week, heavy rainfall has caused many rivers to overflow across Bolivia, and many municipalities have declared a state of disaster to seek immediate assistance and activate emergency resources for the affected communities.
26.03.2025, 20:30 41136
Strong winds whip up western Japan wildfires, 8 buildings lost
Strong winds intensified out-of-control wildfires in two western Japan prefectures on Wednesday, leaving at least eight buildings destroyed, Kyodo reports.
As of Tuesday, the fire in Ehime had burned more than 214 hectares in Imabari, engulfing six houses and two warehouses. Meanwhile, in Okayama Prefecture, approximately 310 hectares have burned in the cities of Okayama and the neighboring Tamano.
Firefighters and Ground Self-Defense Forces were working to control the blazes that were first reported Sunday afternoon in both prefectures.
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba instructed relevant agencies to do their utmost to contain the fire and ensure residents are safely evacuated.
On Tuesday night, Ehime held a disaster response meeting to assess the spread of the fire as helicopters from the GSDF conducted 55 water drops. Ehime Gov. Tokihiro Nakamura stressed that the "situation remains dangerous despite there being no casualties."
Imabari has issued evacuation orders to more than 5,800 people across roughly 3,000 households, while similar orders have also been issued in Okayama and Tamano.
The latest blazes came after a massive wildfire in Ofunato in Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan, burned around 3,000 hectares of the city over 12 days from late February before it was brought under control.
