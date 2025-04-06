This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Italy's Etna Volcano spews ash, lava again
relevant news
China accelerates humanoid robot development for diverse applications
Standing 1.7 meters tall with advanced cognitive capabilities, Kuavo is our next-generation service robot," said Guo Da, sales manager at Shenzhen-based Leju Robotics. "Currently deployed in universities, exhibition halls and automotive plants, the model is set to enter homes and offer services in the future."
Myanmar earthquake leaves ancient town in ruins
All buildings and houses in Tada-U have been destroyed by the earthquake," said one resident.
We are deeply concerned by its impact on the people of Myanmar and are taking swift action to support emergency relief efforts," said Winfried Wicklein, ADB Director General for Southeast Asia.
China established Myanmar’s first post-quake international relief shelter, providing temporary housing and medical service for 900 displaced individuals," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning wrote on X.
China successfully launches new satellite
Myanmar earthquake death toll surpasses 3,000 as rescuers search for survivors
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886
Explosion at fireworks warehouse in India kills at least 21
There was a huge blast in the factory, causing the concrete roof to collapse," government spokesman Rishikesh Patel said, confirming many deaths and injuries.
Myanmar junta chief says quake death toll rises to 2,700: reports
China successfully launches test satellite for satellite internet technology
