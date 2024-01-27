This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Japan lunar probe lands only 55 meters from target site: agency
Japan to release 54,600 tons of Fukushima nuclear wastewater in fiscal 2024
China pledges to expand imports in 2024
We will expand the imports of high-quality consumer goods, advanced technologies, important equipment, key components, energy and other resources, and agricultural products in short supply in China," Wang told a press conference.
Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan held in Qatar
Gov't estimates central Japan quake damage will reach 2.6 tril. yen
Full attention should be given to the economic impact of the 2024 Noto Peninsula earthquake," the government said, noting inflation, the conflict in the Middle East and volatility in the financial markets should also be monitored.
39 killed, 9 injured in east China building fire
Bullet trains restart in east Japan 20 hours after power outage
A reason for the power outage remains unknown, and we don't know if the incident could have been prevented if the electric wire had been replaced with a new one," a company official said.
Heavy rains, floods claim 20 lives in Bolivia
47 buried in southwest China's landslide
