Japan lunar probe lands only 55 meters from target site: agency

A Japanese explorer that recently landed on the Moon touched down around 55 meters from its target site, the country's space agency said Thursday, underscoring that its mission to land with unprecedented precision has been accomplished, Kyodo reports.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency had aimed to land the probe within 100 meters of the target site. It has received and analyzed data transmitted from the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, or SLIM, which landed on the satellite Saturday.

Its positioning accuracy was even estimated to be less than 10 meters, possibly around 3 to 4 meters, before starting maneuvers during descent to avoid obstacles on the lunar surface, JAXA added.

Previous Moon landers had an accuracy of within several to around a dozen kilometers and opted to descend in areas conducive to easier touchdowns, according to JAXA.

Japan has become the fifth country to land a spacecraft on the Moon after the former Soviet Union, the United States, China and India.

But after landing as planned at a site around the Shioli crater in a low-altitude region known as the "Sea of Nectar," SLIM's orientation was off, and it could not generate power as its built-in solar power panels were not properly facing the Sun.

The unexpected orientation may have resulted from one of the two main engines losing thrust at an altitude of 50 meters above the surface, the agency said. Power generation could start once the west side of the Moon starts getting sunshine, it said.

As the solar power generation was not functioning, the agency prioritized transmitting landing data before SLIM's battery ran out.

The spacecraft detached a palm-sized robot shortly before landing. JAXA said Thursday that the approximately 8-centimeter SORA-Q vehicle, jointly developed by Japanese toy maker Tomy Co. and others, has successfully taken an image of SLIM tilting over on the Moon's surface.
 

26.01.2024, 22:47 2371

Japan to release 54,600 tons of Fukushima nuclear wastewater in fiscal 2024

The operator of Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), has announced a plan to release around 54,600 tons of nuclear-contaminated water from the facility into the ocean in fiscal 2024, Xinhua reports.

The volume is expected to be discharged into the Pacific Ocean in seven rounds, starting from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, according to the plan announced Thursday.

TEPCO is slated to finalize the discharge plan by the March 31 end of fiscal 2023, it said.

Despite concerns and oppositions among local fishermen in Fukushima Prefecture as well as other countries, the Fukushima wastewater discharge started in August 2023. In fiscal 2023, TEPCO is set to release a total of about 31,200 tons of radioactive wastewater in four batches, with the fourth and final round for the year scheduled late next month.

Hit by a 9.0-magnitude earthquake and an ensuing tsunami on March 11, 2011, the Fukushima nuclear plant suffered core meltdowns that released radiation, resulting in a level-7 nuclear accident, the highest on the International Nuclear and Radiological Event Scale.

The plant has been generating a massive amount of water tainted with radioactive substances from cooling down the nuclear fuel in the reactor buildings, which are now being stored in tanks at the nuclear plant.
 

26.01.2024, 21:42 2496

China pledges to expand imports in 2024

China plans to increase imports this year to share the business opportunities arising from its ultra-large market with the world, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said Friday, Xinhua reports.

We will expand the imports of high-quality consumer goods, advanced technologies, important equipment, key components, energy and other resources, and agricultural products in short supply in China," Wang told a press conference.


China will move to diversify import channels and streamline the process of importing, he added.

The country will continue to host the China Import and Export Fair, the China International Fair for Trade in Services and the China International Import Expo, support Chinese enterprises in attending exhibitions abroad, and further facilitate cross-border trips for businesspeople to create opportunities for face-to-face communication, Wang said.

In April 2023, the State Council issued a guideline on stabilizing the scale of foreign trade and optimizing its structure, which has produced positive results, according to the official.

While continuing to ensure the implementation of the guideline, the Ministry of Commerce is now considering additional measures in this regard and trying to roll them out as soon as possible to complement the existing policies, Wang said.
 

26.01.2024, 16:49 2216

Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan held in Qatar

The Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan were held in the Qatari cities of Doha and Lusail from January 22 to 24. A photo report of the events that took place as part of this event was presented at the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy, Kabar reports.

The first part of the creative program was shown in the national pavilion of Kyrgyzstan. The second took place on the big stage of the Hello Asia festival, where the Kyrgyz artists performed a concert program.

Numerous guests were also shown national handicrafts and held master classes on making national leather crafts. As part of the event, Qataris were able to get acquainted with the creativity and cultural heritage of the Kyrgyz people and get in touch with the nomadic culture of the Kyrgyz.

The events were attended by Minister of Culture of Kyrgyzstan and Qatar Altynbek Maksutov and Abdurrahman bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani.
 

25.01.2024, 22:19 7991

Gov't estimates central Japan quake damage will reach 2.6 tril. yen

The government on Thursday said damage to infrastructure from the earthquake that rocked central Japan on New Year's Day may reach as high as 2.6 trillion yen ($17.6 billion), Kyodo reports.

The magnitude-7.6 quake that struck the Noto Peninsula in central Japan has added a layer of uncertainty over the economy, amid concerns about the negative effects of aggressive monetary tightening in advanced economies and a Chinese slowdown.

Full attention should be given to the economic impact of the 2024 Noto Peninsula earthquake," the government said, noting inflation, the conflict in the Middle East and volatility in the financial markets should also be monitored.


The quake flattened houses, and cut off power and water, affecting supply chains and local tourism. According to the Cabinet Office, damage to houses, roads, ports and other infrastructure is estimated to be somewhere between 1.1 trillion and 2.6 trillion yen in the three disaster-hit prefectures of Ishikawa, Toyama and Niigata.

The breakdown includes an estimated 400 billion to 900 billion yen for residential properties, 200 billion to 400 billion yen for nonresidential buildings such as factories and offices, and 500 billion to 1.3 trillion yen for public infrastructure such as roads, water pipes, and port facilities.

By prefecture, Ishikawa sustained the most damage at an estimated 900 billion to 1.3 trillion yen, followed by Toyama at 100 billion to 500 billion yen, and Niigata at 100 billion to 900 billion yen.

According to the office, the hardest-hit areas included many wooden houses constructed in adherence to outdated seismic standards. In Ishikawa Prefecture, 66 percent of residences in Suzu are wooden homes built before 1980, with the ratio at 56.4 percent in Wajima.

Damage costs were therefore calculated based on a maximum 7 on the country's seismic intensity scale, despite the two cities actually registering an upper 6. The same adjustments were made to the municipalities of Nanao and Anamizu for the calculations.

While the office said the figure is calculated automatically based on the strength of the earthquake, rather than actual reports of damage, it compares with 16.9 trillion yen in the aftermath of a massive quake and tsunami in northeastern Japan on March 2011.

Damage after the 2016 quakes that struck Kumamoto Prefecture in southwestern Japan is estimated to have amounted to 4.6 trillion yen at most.

The government also finalized a policy package to support Noto Peninsula quake victims, including a relief payment of 100,000 yen to households that meet certain criteria, such as damage costs totaling at least 50 percent of their property and possessions and an income of 5 million yen or less.

A rebuilding support fund providing up to 3 million yen for completely destroyed properties will also be disbursed to households.

To help boost recovery in tourism, the government will offer a subsidy covering half of travel expenses to the four prefectures of Niigata, Toyama, Ishikawa, and Fukui, capped at 20,000 yen per night.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that a 70 percent subsidy would be considered for hard-hit areas in the future.

Small and medium-sized businesses will get 75 percent of their repair costs for facilities and production machinery, for a maximum of 1.5 billion yen in Ishikawa, and 300 million yen in Niigata, Toyama and Fukui prefectures.

The funding for the package totaling 155.3 billion yen will be allocated from the reserve budget for fiscal 2023, with approval scheduled for the Cabinet meeting on Friday.

As for the country's economy, the Cabinet Office, in its monthly report, maintained the view that it is continuing to recover moderately though there are some signs of "pausing." It lowered the view on exports for the first time in a year, citing weakening demand in Europe.

It is the third straight month that the same assessment -- the economy has continued to recover at a moderate pace, although the pickup appears to be pausing in part -- has been used.

Japan's economy contracted in the July-September quarter, for the first time in a year, but economists expect a rebound in the three months through December.

Private consumption is "picking up" and the recent rise in capital investment "appears to be pausing," the latest report said.

Consumer prices have been "rising moderately recently," the office said, changing its wording for the second straight month.

The global economy is "picking up despite weakness in some regions," the office said, using the same expression for the ninth straight month.
 

24.01.2024, 22:34 13601

39 killed, 9 injured in east China building fire

Thirty-nine people were killed and nine others injured after a building fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in the city of Xinyu in east China's Jiangxi Province, local authorities said, Xinhua reports.

The fire broke out from a street shop in the Yushui District of Xinyu, said the local fire response emergency headquarters.

The rescue operations concluded at 8:50 p.m., with no remaining people trapped. Among the injured, eight are in stable condition, while another one is being rescued.

A senior official with the Ministry of Emergency Management has rushed to Xinyu to oversee the rescue and aftermath work.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.
 

24.01.2024, 20:43 13456

Bullet trains restart in east Japan 20 hours after power outage

Bullet train services in eastern and central Japan resumed Wednesday, some 20 hours after a power outage caused hundreds of the shinkansen services to and from Tokyo to be canceled the previous day, affecting some 120,000 people, Kyodo reports.

All but two bullet train services on the Tohoku, Joetsu and Hokuriku lines have been operating normally since the morning, East Japan Railway Co. said.

The company completed restoration work shortly past 4:30 a.m., having removed a shinkansen train that had lost power at around 10 a.m. Tuesday and stopped on route in Saitama Prefecture, where a slackened overhead electrical wire was hanging close to the rails.

Three other shinkansen traveling in the area also came to a halt around the same time but managed to move to Ueno Station in Tokyo.

The incident resulted in cancellation of about 280 bullet trains covering areas between Tokyo and other cities such as Sendai, Fukushima, Niigata and Nagano, according to the company. It also caused widespread disruptions for routes connecting to the capital.

JR East said Wednesday that the overhead electric wire likely slackened due to a damaged tension weight that had been used for 38 years.

The company said it is investigating how the damage occurred and plans to conduct emergency visual inspections at around 500 locations where the same weights are used by Jan. 31.

It also said the section of the electric wire where the tension was lost had not been replaced with an updated version, designed to be more durable and easier to service.

A reason for the power outage remains unknown, and we don't know if the incident could have been prevented if the electric wire had been replaced with a new one," a company official said.

 

24.01.2024, 09:31 13766

Heavy rains, floods claim 20 lives in Bolivia

At least 20 people have died in Bolivia in a little over two months due to heavy rains and floods in seven of the country's nine departments, Deputy Civil Defense Minister Juan Carlos Calvimontes said Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

Between Nov. 20, 2023 and January 2024, excessive rainfall, hailstorms and frosts have wreaked havoc in 41 municipalities and 154 communities, with the western department of La Paz the hardest hit, with 14 municipalities and 63 communities affected, the official said at a press conference.

Rains displaced 9,075 families, left 4,097 people homeless, and damaged 159 homes, including 44 that were completely destroyed.

While the government has delivered 131 tons of humanitarian aid, much more needs to be done due to the scale of the disaster, he said.

The situation remains critical, Calvimontes said, adding that eight departments have been put on alert until Jan. 27 from the risk of rivers overflowing.

One of the latest tragedies in La Paz occurred on Monday, when a vehicle was swept away by floodwater as it tried to cross a river in the municipality of Irupana, leading to the deaths of four people.
 

22.01.2024, 14:34 22716

47 buried in southwest China's landslide

A total of 47 people were buried in a landslide that struck southwest China's Yunnan Province early Monday, Xinhua reports.

More than 200 rescuers together with 33 firefighting vehicles and 10 loading machines were combing the debris to search for the missing, after the disaster happened in the Liangshui Village, Tangfang Town in the city of Zhaotong at 5:51 a.m. on Monday.

The buried villagers were from 18 households, according to the headquarters for the disaster relief.

More than 200 residents were evacuated as the provincial commission for disaster reduction activated a Level-III emergency response for disaster relief.

Local weather forecast said there will be light snow in the town on Tuesday, with the lowest temperature expected to reach minus three degrees Celsius.
 

