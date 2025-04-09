Korean firefighters struggle to contain wildfire in Hadong after sunset

Images | en.yna.co.kr

Firefighters on Monday battled to contain a wildfire in the southern county of Hadong after sunset, and residents in several villages were advised to evacuate to safe locations, according to authorities, Yonhap reports.





The fire erupted on a mountain in Hadong, some 290 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at 12:05 p.m. according to the Korea Forest Service.





Hadong is one of the regions devastated by the nation's worst wildfires that were contained late last month.





According to the agency, 326 residents were evacuated, 214 of which are residing at designated shelters.





The Korea Forest Service mobilized 36 firefighting helicopters and 753 personnel to put out the latest wildfire that has scorched some 65 hectares of land.





Now, all helicopters have been pulled out after sunset, and over 500 personnel struggled to contain the wildfire.





A man in his 70s was taken to a hospital with burns on both hands after attempting to put out the fire himself, according to the forest service.





Authorities suspect the man started the fire while working with a turf cutter, and plan to look into the exact cause of the blaze after it is extinguished.





In Seoul, acting Interior Minister Ko Ki-dong urged relevant authorities to make all-out efforts to put out the wildfire as early as possible.





Make sure to have residents at risk from the fires swiftly take shelter and establish fire lines in advance to prevent any casualties," Ko told a disaster response meeting.