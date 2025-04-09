07.04.2025, 20:40 13806
Korean firefighters struggle to contain wildfire in Hadong after sunset
Firefighters on Monday battled to contain a wildfire in the southern county of Hadong after sunset, and residents in several villages were advised to evacuate to safe locations, according to authorities, Yonhap reports.
The fire erupted on a mountain in Hadong, some 290 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at 12:05 p.m. according to the Korea Forest Service.
Hadong is one of the regions devastated by the nation's worst wildfires that were contained late last month.
According to the agency, 326 residents were evacuated, 214 of which are residing at designated shelters.
The Korea Forest Service mobilized 36 firefighting helicopters and 753 personnel to put out the latest wildfire that has scorched some 65 hectares of land.
Now, all helicopters have been pulled out after sunset, and over 500 personnel struggled to contain the wildfire.
A man in his 70s was taken to a hospital with burns on both hands after attempting to put out the fire himself, according to the forest service.
Authorities suspect the man started the fire while working with a turf cutter, and plan to look into the exact cause of the blaze after it is extinguished.
In Seoul, acting Interior Minister Ko Ki-dong urged relevant authorities to make all-out efforts to put out the wildfire as early as possible.
Make sure to have residents at risk from the fires swiftly take shelter and establish fire lines in advance to prevent any casualties," Ko told a disaster response meeting.
07.04.2025, 17:42 13551
3 now confirmed dead after helicopter crash in southwestern Japan
Two more people have been confirmed dead after a medical transport helicopter crash off Nagasaki Prefecture on Sunday, taking the total deaths to three, according to the coast guard, Kyodo reports.
The coast guard said the death of an 86-year-old female patient, one of six people on board, was confirmed on the day of the incident. A 68-year-old male family member accompanying her and a 34-year-old male doctor were also pronounced dead on Monday.
Local authorities believe that the helicopter was attempting to make a crash landing after leaving the airport on the island of Tsushima in the prefecture around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The helicopter was operated under contract by a private aviation company. The 66-year-old pilot was a veteran with 3,692 flight hours, according to the company.
The authorities took measures to prevent the helicopter from sinking and monitored it while working to determine the exact cause of the accident.
The helicopter was scheduled to arrive at a hospital in Fukuoka, the largest city on the southwestern island of Kyushu, at around 2:15 p.m. It is believed to have struck trouble when its tracker stopped moving around 1:43 p.m.
At about 5:05 p.m., a coast guard patrol vessel found the missing helicopter floating upside down and rescued three people alive and conscious. The other three passengers were also retrieved but later confirmed dead.
According to the hospital and authorities, the medical transport helicopter had previously been temporarily grounded to undergo safety checks after two people died in a crash in Fukuoka Prefecture linked to the same aviation firm last July.
No irregularities were detected when the helicopter involved in the latest accident was inspected on Friday.
07.04.2025, 15:10 12946
Myanmar's earthquake death toll reaches 3,564
The death toll from Myanmar's earthquake reached 3,564 as of Sunday evening, the Information Team of Myanmar's State Administration Council reported, Xinhua reports.
In addition, 5,012 people were injured and 210 remained missing due to the earthquake.
07.04.2025, 13:52 13301
Rising rivers threaten US South and Midwest after severe weather kills 18
Rivers have risen and flooding has worsened across the United States’ South and Midwest, further threatening communities already waterlogged and severely damaged by days of heavy rain, tornadoes and harsh winds that killed at least 18 people, Al Jazeera reports.
From Texas to Ohio, utilities scrambled to shut off power and gas on Sunday, prompting some cities to close roads and deploy sandbags to protect homes and businesses.
Forecasters warned that flooding could persist for days, as torrential rains hovered over many US states, including Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama.
Tornadoes are possible in Alabama, Georgia and Florida, they added.
Drone video captured the flooding in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, on Saturday, as catastrophic and deadly flooding impacted the state. pic.twitter.com/ISQDX3earx— AccuWeather (@accuweather) April 6, 2025
The National Weather Service (NWS) said on Sunday that dozens of locations in multiple states were expected to reach a "major flood stage", with extensive flooding of critical infrastructure possible, including roads and bridges.
The 18 reported deaths since the start of the storms on Wednesday included 10 in Tennessee, according to The Associated Press news agency.
A nine-year-old boy in Kentucky was caught up in floodwaters while walking to catch his school bus. A five-year-old boy in Arkansas died after a tree fell on his family’s home and trapped him, police said.
A 16-year-old volunteer in Missouri died in a crash while seeking to rescue people caught in the storm.
04.04.2025, 20:33 46181
China accelerates humanoid robot development for diverse applications
At the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center in Beijing, the humanoid robot Kuavo has become a familiar sight, effortlessly handling reception duties, responding to visitor inquiries, and guiding guests in finding their way through the facility, Xinhua reports.
Standing 1.7 meters tall with advanced cognitive capabilities, Kuavo is our next-generation service robot," said Guo Da, sales manager at Shenzhen-based Leju Robotics. "Currently deployed in universities, exhibition halls and automotive plants, the model is set to enter homes and offer services in the future."
The recently concluded 2025 Zhongguancun Forum highlighted China's progress in robotics, featuring nearly 100 humanoid models performing tasks ranging from musical performances to event hosting.
Driven by rapid advancement in embodied intelligence, China's humanoid robots are evolving at an accelerated pace, extending their reach into both industrial and household applications.
Industry data underscores China's growing leadership in the relevant field. According to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the country holds over 190,000 active robotics patents, accounting for roughly two-thirds of the global total.
According to the Chinese Institute of Electronics, China's humanoid robot market is projected to reach 870 billion yuan (about 120 billion U.S. dollars) by 2030.
Several advanced models are already entering commercial use. Developed by the Beijing Innovation Center of Humanoid Robots, the Tiangong Ultra robot is capable of running at 12 km per hour and climbing 35-cm steps, and is preparing for an upcoming humanoid robot marathon.
Meanwhile, Walker S1, developed by the Shenzhen-based tech company UBTECH, is undergoing precision quality inspections at an Audi production facility.
Government support is further accelerating development. Beijing recently unveiled a three-year action plan for embodied intelligence innovation and industrial growth, backed by a 100-billion-yuan fund. Similar initiatives are underway in Guangdong, Sichuan and Shanxi provinces.
Beijing has identified embodied intelligence as a key focus for next-generation AI development, now transitioning from research to commercialization, said Su Guobin, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology.
The development prospects of the industry have been impressive. Leju Robotics Chairman Leng Xiaokun noted that Kuavo received 250 orders in the first quarter, surpassing the company's half-year target.
Unitree Robotics Vice General Manager Wang Qizhou has emphasized efforts to boost production efficiency while shifting from pre-trained to autonomous adaptive systems.
Earlier, it was reported that humanoid robots have attracted attention at the 2025 ZGC Forum Annual Conference.
04.04.2025, 19:36 45976
Myanmar earthquake leaves ancient town in ruins
The magnitude 7.7 earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28 destroyed the ancient city of Ava in the Mandalay Region, causing severe damage to historic pagodas and religious sites, the Myanmar Now website reported Thursday, Anadolu reports.
The quake also killed at least 300 people in Tada-U, a town in central Myanmar about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the provincial capital of Mandalay. Locals said that bodies still remain under the rubble.
All buildings and houses in Tada-U have been destroyed by the earthquake," said one resident.
The death toll from the earthquake rose to 3,085 on Thursday, with 4,719 injured and 341 missing, the junta said, according to Myanmar Now, while at least 22 were killed, while 70 others remain missing in neighboring Thailand after an under-construction skyscraper collapsed, according to the Thai Public Broadcasting Service (Thai PBS).
Meanwhile, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said Wednesday that it is preparing a $3 million grant to aid the people of Myanmar, according to Myanmar Now.
The funding will assist with food distribution and provide multi-purpose cash aid, allowing survivors to purchase essentials such as drinking water, medical supplies and materials for shelter.
We are deeply concerned by its impact on the people of Myanmar and are taking swift action to support emergency relief efforts," said Winfried Wicklein, ADB Director General for Southeast Asia.
The UK has pledged up to $12 million in aid for Myanmar, while Australia and the US each committed $2 million. The UN’s Central Emergency Fund has allocated $5 million.
On Wednesday, Australia announced an additional $7 million in aid, while Japan is contributing $6 million and China has donated $13.8 million.
Several South East Asian countries including Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand have also sent teams to help.
China announced Thursday that it has established the first emergency shelter in Myanmar.
China established Myanmar’s first post-quake international relief shelter, providing temporary housing and medical service for 900 displaced individuals," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning wrote on X.
04.04.2025, 17:27 46391
Italy's Etna Volcano spews ash, lava again
The Mount Etna volcano in southern Italy once again spewed ash and lava, according to media reports Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.
The Mount Etna volcano in southern Italy once again spewed ash and lava, according to media reports Thursday.
Volcanic activity at the southeast crater of Mount Etna, at 3,357 meters (11,014 feet) in height, continued from Wednesday night to Thursday night, local sources told Anadolu.
The Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) confirmed the activity.
Due to the ash clouds, INGV issued a red code warning for airplanes passing through the region, according to local media reports.
Mount Etna is one of the world's most active volcanoes, with an almost constant state of activity. The last time it erupted significantly was on Nov. 13-16.
03.04.2025, 16:40 57796
China successfully launches new satellite
China sent a new satellite into space on Thursday from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, Xinhua reports.
The satellite, Tianping-3A 02, was launched at 10:12 a.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-6 carrier rocket and entered its preset orbit successfully.
The satellite will be primarily used for the calibration of ground-based radar equipment and radar cross section (RCS) measurement. It will support imaging experiments for ground-based optical equipment and monitoring tests of the low-orbit space environment, while also providing services for atmospheric space environment measurement and orbital prediction model correction.
The launch marks the 568th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.
03.04.2025, 14:05 53501
Myanmar earthquake death toll surpasses 3,000 as rescuers search for survivors
Rescuers continued efforts to reach survivors as the death toll from last Friday's strong 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar exceeded 3,000 with hundreds still missing, state media reported on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.
Fatalities rose to 3,003 on Wednesday, with 4,515 injured and 351 missing, Myanmar's Embassy in Japan said on Facebook.
At least 15 were killed, while 72 others remain missing in neighboring Thailand after an under-construction skyscraper collapsed due to the earthquake with the epicenter in the Sagaing region of Myanmar.
The massive earthquakes with magnitudes 7.7 and 6.4 last Friday struck mostly the Southeast Asian nation's central region -- home to 28 million people -- toppling buildings, and leaving communities without food, water, and shelter.
Weather authorities have forecast unseasonal rains beginning on April 11, which could present a new challenge for rescue and aid workers trying to reach people in the civil war-stricken country.
Some 53 aid flights have so far landed in Myanmar, while over 1,900 rescue workers arrived from 15 countries, including Southeast Asian neighbors, as well as China, India, and Russia.
On Wednesday, the country's ruling military declared a three-week ceasefire against rebels to allow rescue operations.
A statement by the military said the truce, to last until April 22, would facilitate relief operations in the wake of the disaster.
The move came after a major rebel alliance declared a ceasefire on Tuesday to assist the humanitarian efforts.
Myanmar has experienced 66 aftershocks ranging from magnitudes 2.8 to 7.5 since Friday, according to the country's Department of Meteorology and Hydrology.
