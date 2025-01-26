M6.2 earthquake hits China's Taiwan, 27 injured

Images | x.com/@maximilianlaw

As the Palisades fires continue to devastate Los Angeles, a Kazinform News Agency correspondent takes a look at historic wildfires that have shaped California’s battle against these catastrophic blazes.





Based on data compiled, the following ten wildfires stand out for their deadly toll and massive destruction.





In October 1943, the Hauser Creek Fire ignited in San Diego County. This human-related blaze resulted in 11 deaths but did not destroy any structures, burning 13,145 acres. Over a decade later, in November 1956, the Inaja Fire struck the same county, claiming another 11 lives, with no structures lost and 43,904 acres consumed. Moving ahead to August 1968, Los Angeles County experienced the Canyon Fire, which killed eight people and burned 22,197 acres without damaging any structures.





In October 2003, the Cedar Fire, caused by human activity, became one of the largest wildfires in state history. It ravaged San Diego County, claiming 15 lives, destroying 2,820 structures, and burning an immense 273,246 acres. Four years later, in October 2007, the Harris Fire, also in San Diego County, killed eight people, destroyed 548 structures, and scorched 90,440 acres.





A major wildfire struck Trinity County in August 2008. The Iron Alps Complex Fire led to 10 deaths, destroyed 10 structures, and burned 105,855 acres. Nearly a decade later, in October 2017, two catastrophic fires erupted. The Tubbs Fire swept through Napa and Sonoma counties, killing 22 people, destroying 5,643 structures, and burning 36,807 acres. That same month, the Redwood Valley Fire in Mendocino County resulted in nine deaths, destroyed 544 structures, and burned 35,523 acres.





In November 2018, the Camp Fire devastated Butte County, becoming the deadliest wildfire in California history. It claimed 85 lives, destroyed 18,804 structures, and scorched 153,336 acres. Finally, in August 2020, the North Complex Fire, triggered by lightning in Butte, Plumas, and Yuba counties, resulted in 15 fatalities, 5,643 structures destroyed, and 36,807 acres burned.





As of January 13, an ongoing wildfire in Los Angeles County has been described as the most destructive in the region's history. By 11:00 AM, the fire had consumed 23,713 acres and was only 14% contained. The blaze has claimed many lives, as confirmed by the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner, and has resulted in the destruction of 1,280 structures and damage to an additional 204. For the safety of residents, a curfew remains in place from 6 PM to 6 AM.





