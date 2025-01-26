This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
M6.2 earthquake hits China's Taiwan, 27 injured
China's Xizang quake kills 126, all-out rescue effort underway
The first shock wave struck before dawn, and it made lights and furniture shake," said 49-year-old Pasang Tsering, a villager from Metog Village in Tsogo. "Then came a second and stronger one, so I dashed outside immediately," he recounted to Xinhua.
I've never seen an earthquake this big before," another villager named Pasang said while clearing house debris. "We're now most concerned with where to spend the night. The village has some spare tents, and officials said more are on the way."
Even young people couldn't run out of the houses when the earthquake hit, let alone old people and children," said Tsering Phuntsog.
