Milan-Cortina 2026 medals revealed with split design

The death toll from the ongoing heavy monsoon rains in northern India surpassed 100, officials said on Wednesday, Anadolu reports.





According to Emergency Operations Center, the death toll stood at 104, while at least 189 people have been injured and 35 remain missing due to heavy rains that lashed state of Himachal Pradesh over the past few weeks.





Among the casualties, 15 died due to cloudbursts, eight died because of flash floods, while others were killed by causes such as road accidents and drowning.





Monsoon rains begin in India mostly in June and culminate in September.





Emergency Center added that heavy rains also killed at least 22,690 animals and poultry.





With the state witnessing massive damages, the elected government has now approached the federal government for assistance.





We have demanded a special relief package for the state," state’s Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said after meeting Indian Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday in the national capital Delhi.