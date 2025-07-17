16.07.2025, 12:02 3411
Milan-Cortina 2026 medals revealed with split design
Images | Xinhua/Li Jing
Tell a friend
The Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games unveiled a two halves medal design at Palazzo Balbi in Venice, Italy on Tuesday. The unique design that merges two halves symbolizes not only the union of Milan and Cortina, but also the spirit of victory and the effort required to achieve it, organizers introduced, Xinhua reports.
The two halves represent the efforts the athletes have made to get to this moment, and the support from their families, coaches and physiotherapists," explained Raffaella Panie, Brand, Identity and Look of the Games Director for Milan-Cortina 2026.
According to Panie, the front of the medals displays the Olympic rings and the Paralympic Agitos, respectively. The reverse side bears the emblem of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.
The Paralympic medals have braille inscriptions on the back, allowing visually impaired athletes to identify the specific discipline. In addition, special markings along the edge of the medal indicate whether it is gold, silver, or bronze," said Panie.
The medals are crafted by the Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato (IPZS), with an eco-friendly, non-toxic, and recyclable protective finish. The energy used by IPZS is entirely sourced from renewable resources.
The medals of Milan-Cortina 2026 are much more than mere awards, they encapsulate the identity of Italy-its creativity, its passion for sports and beauty," said Giovanni Malago, President of the Fondazione Milan-Cortina 2026.
The Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games will take place from February 6 to 22, followed by the Paralympic Winter Games from March 6 to 15.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
16.07.2025, 19:52 1511
Death toll from monsoon rains in northern India surpasses 100
Images | Anadolu
Tell a friend
The death toll from the ongoing heavy monsoon rains in northern India surpassed 100, officials said on Wednesday, Anadolu reports.
According to Emergency Operations Center, the death toll stood at 104, while at least 189 people have been injured and 35 remain missing due to heavy rains that lashed state of Himachal Pradesh over the past few weeks.
Among the casualties, 15 died due to cloudbursts, eight died because of flash floods, while others were killed by causes such as road accidents and drowning.
Monsoon rains begin in India mostly in June and culminate in September.
Emergency Center added that heavy rains also killed at least 22,690 animals and poultry.
With the state witnessing massive damages, the elected government has now approached the federal government for assistance.
We have demanded a special relief package for the state," state’s Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said after meeting Indian Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday in the national capital Delhi.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.07.2025, 13:41 3211
China's Tianzhou-9 docks with space station Tiangong
Tell a friend
The cargo craft Tianzhou-9 successfully docked at the rear docking port of Tianhe, the core module of China's space station Tiangong, on Tuesday, according to the China Manned Space Agency, Xinhua reports.
Such process was conducted at 8:52 a.m. (Beijing Time) after the Tianzhou-9 entered its orbit and completed its status setting, according to the agency.
The Shenzhou-20 crew members onboard the space station will enter the cargo craft and transfer the payloads as scheduled.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.07.2025, 16:08 25781
119 confirmed dead in U.S. Texas flooding, death toll to continue surging
Tell a friend
The July 4 devastating flooding in central Texas has claimed at least 119 lives as of Wednesday morning, with the death toll widely expected to further climb, local authorities said, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Xinhua.
Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha confirmed that at least 161 people remain missing in the hardest-hit county, including five girls and a counselor from an all-girls summer camp along the Guadalupe River.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Tuesday night that at least 173 people were unaccounted for across the state. He has ordered state flags to be flown at half-staff until sunrise on July 14 to honor the victims.
Meanwhile, three people died after flash floods battered the village of Ruidoso in the central southern state of New Mexico on Tuesday, according to New Mexico officials.
According to the National Weather Service, floods kill an average of 113 people per year in the United States over the past decade, accounting for nearly one-sixth of all weather-related deaths.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.07.2025, 13:00 36426
Death toll from Texas floods rises to 80
Images | Video screenshot
Tell a friend
Up to 80 people have died while more than 40 people remain missing on Sunday, three days after hours of heavy rain led to major flash flooding in the south-central U.S. state of Texas, authorities said Sunday afternoon, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Xinhua.
U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday he is planning to visit Texas on Friday, hours after signing a major disaster declaration, unlocking key federal resources as search and rescue efforts continue.
Kerr County, the hardest hit among 20 affected counties in the region, alone accounts for at least 68 of the fatalities, including 21 children, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said Sunday.
Four other counties have reported a combined total of 12 deaths.
Leitha said 10 girls and one counselor from Camp Mystic were still unaccounted for as of Sunday afternoon, noting search and rescue efforts are still underway.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said at a press conference Sunday afternoon that at least 41 people were still unaccounted for across the state's flood-impacted area.
He warned that additional heavy rainfall is expected in the coming days, keeping parts of the state at risk for further flooding.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.07.2025, 12:56 53766
Pakistan flash floods, heavy rain kill 64
Tell a friend
Flash floods and heavy rain in Pakistan have killed 64 people and injured 117 in a week, a government agency said Wednesday, WAM reports.
The highest toll was in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, with 23 dead including 10 children, the Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.
The NDMA said low to moderate rainfall is likely to continue until July 5, after which an active southwest monsoon system, coupled with a westerly wave, is expected to enter the country and generate moderate to heavy rainfall and localised thunderstorms.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.06.2025, 20:04 95316
Almost 20 killed in stampede at high school in Central African Republic
Tell a friend
Nearly 20 people were killed and several others injured in a stampede triggered by a power transformer explosion at Barthelemy Boganda High School in Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic (CAR), on Wednesday, the country's National Assembly said in a statement on Thursday, Xinhua reports.
The National Assembly said the explosion caused panic among exam candidates, resulting in a stampede as they attempted to flee. The victims were taken to various medical facilities in the capital.
We were in the middle of the exam when we heard a loud explosion. Everyone started running in all directions. Several classmates fell and couldn't get back up," said Rufin Pandama, a student who was present at the scene.
The two examination centers at the school were assigned a total of 5,311 candidates. So far, an official and comprehensive casualty report has yet to be released. Local media reported that the accident claimed the lives of at least 29 students.
According to a statement issued Wednesday by the Ministry of National Education, following a technical malfunction earlier in the day, a team from Energie Centrafricaine (ENERCA) was dispatched to carry out repair work. The explosion occurred when power was being restored.
In a video address, CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadera declared a three-day national mourning period starting Thursday, in memory of the victims of the tragic explosion.
The president extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, teachers, and the broader educational community affected by the tragedy, and announced the launch of a judicial investigation to determine the exact cause of the incident and identify those responsible.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.06.2025, 12:21 95076
Six dead in southwest China flooding
Tell a friend
As of 11 a.m. Thursday, six people have died due to severe flooding in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, according to local flood control authorities, Xinhua reports.
Since Tuesday, the county has been hit by a severe flood not seen in 50 years, with water levels in several rivers rising rapidly. The peak flow reached 11,360 cubic meters per second.
The flood has inundated many low-lying areas and caused significant damage to infrastructure in several townships, resulting in blocked roads, disrupted communications, and stranded residents.
Currently, the water level in the county seat has fallen below the warning level. Efforts are focused on dredging, draining water, preventing epidemics, disinfecting affected areas, initiating post-disaster recovery, and searching for trapped individuals.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.06.2025, 10:23 94746
Vietnam abolishes death penalty for crimes against state, bribery, drugs
Tell a friend
Vietnam will end capital punishment for eight categories of serious crime - including embezzlement, attempts to overthrow the government and sabotaging state infrastructure, Al Jazeera reports citing local media.
The state-run Vietnam News Agency reported on Wednesday that the country’s National Assembly unanimously passed an amendment to the Criminal Code that abolished the death penalty for eight criminal offences.
Starting from next month, people will no longer face a death sentence for bribery, embezzlement, producing and trading counterfeit medicines, illegally transporting narcotics, espionage, "the crime of destroying peace and causing aggressive war", as well as sabotage and trying to topple the government.
The maximum sentence for these crimes will now be life imprisonment, the news agency said.
Those who were sentenced to death for capital offences before July 1, but have not yet been executed, will have their sentences commuted to life imprisonment, the report said.
The death penalty will remain for 10 other criminal offences under Vietnamese law, including murder, treason, terrorism and the sexual abuse of children, according to the report.
During a National Assembly debate on the proposed criminal code amendment last month, the issue of dropping the death sentence for drug trafficking was the most contentious.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
16.07.2025, 11:49President Tokayev receives Special Representative of Kazakhstan for Afghanistan 16.07.2025, 09:535886Kazakhstan and China Committed to Deepening Strategic Partnership 16.07.2025, 08:56Kazakh Foreign Minister Took Part in the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the SCO Member States5626Kazakh Foreign Minister Took Part in the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the SCO Member States 16.07.2025, 16:455561Criminal liability for stalking and forced marriage: Tokayev signs law 16.07.2025, 14:475316Kazakhstan boosts grain exports by 58.4% 10.07.2025, 11:3087866Kazakh President sends a letter of reply to Donald Trump 10.07.2025, 14:2082776President of Kazakhstan met with Chairman of the Governing Board of the Swiss National Bank 11.07.2025, 11:3073101Aktau Sea Port special economic area expands 11.07.2025, 19:3070126PM Bektenov highlights importance of digital adoption in justice system 10.07.2025, 19:4467626Kazakhstan launches space telescope in Chile’s Atacama Desert 27.06.2025, 16:21213376Drone-based Sergek system introduced in Astana 17.06.2025, 21:23202951President Tokayev highlights need to adopt long-term strategy for CA-China format 27.06.2025, 18:09201031President Tokayev takes part in expanded meeting of SEEC in Minsk 27.06.2025, 17:19198126Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends SEEC meeting 20.06.2025, 19:24186896Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan negotiating new draft agreement on water distribution