Over 10,000 displaced by flooding in Malaysia
Trump signs bill to end longest gov't shutdown in U.S. history
Turkish military cargo plane crashes in Georgia
Death toll from Typhoon Kalmaegi rises to 85 in Philippines
Maldives becomes the only country with generational smoking ban
Under the new provision, individuals born on or after 1 January 2007 are prohibited from purchasing, using, or being sold tobacco products within the Maldives," it added.
The ban applies to all forms of tobacco, and retailers are required to verify age prior to sale."
Xi, Trump meet in Busan to steady ties, shore up global confidence
We do not wish to see China and the United States divided, decoupled, or in confrontation, as that would be detrimental to both. The two nations are already leading global countries, and each is too strong to ignore the other," said Gu.
Each side needs to understand a miscalculation will have devastating consequences," said Watkins, adding that despite the ups and downs in bilateral ties in the past decades, "the two sides have sensibly navigated forward."
All major global issues intersect at the corner of Beijing and Washington. And how our leaders resolve those issues will shape the future of the world," said Watkins.
The trajectory of China-U.S. relations will largely define the strategic and economic environment of the Asia-Pacific and beyond," said Eng Kok Thay.
2 detained for questioning over Louvre theft
The Louvre reopens 3 days after jewelry theft
The damage has been estimated by the Louvre curator at 88 million euros, an extremely spectacular amount that has no equivalent and cannot be compared with the historical loss," Beccuau told RTL radio.
Sanae Takaichi officially elected Japanese PM
