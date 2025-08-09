This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Special heavy rain warning issued for Japan's Kagoshima Prefecture
Chikungunya cases double in Singapore as virus spreads
This is more than double the eight registered in the same period in 2024. The total number of cases for 2024 was 15," said the report.
Mosquitoes spread the virus that causes chikungunya," according to the US’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), urging people to "practice enhanced precautions."
China launches new low-orbit internet satellites
Beijing issues highest rainstorm alert, evacuates over 82,000 residents
Flooding affects over 84,000 people in India's state Uttar Pradesh
S. Korea: More than 2,500 evacuated after heavy rains inundate southern regions
Flash floods, landslides leave 10 dead or missing in Vietnam
44 dead, 9 missing after recent rainstorms hit Beijing
I've never seen such ferocious floodwaters in my life," said 89-year-old Zhai Cheng'an, recalling how his home was quickly engulfed by muddy torrents.
The water will recede, and we will have homes again. We believe in that," he added.
German Olympic champion dies while climbing in northern Pakistan
German Olympic champion Laura Dahlmeier was confirmed dead on Wednesday after a tragic mountaineering accident in the high mountains of Pakistan," said Karrar Haidri, vice president of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, the country's official mountaineering body, in a statement.
Despite tireless efforts by the local rescue teams, persistent adverse weather severely hampered rescue operations," he added.
