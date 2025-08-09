08.08.2025, 11:50 1991

Special heavy rain warning issued for Japan's Kagoshima Prefecture

The weather agency issued a special heavy rain warning on Friday morning for Kirishima in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, urging residents to remain on alert for landslides, flooding in low-lying areas and overflowing rivers, Kyodo reports.

The emergency warning for heavy rain, the first of the year from the Japan Meteorological Agency, was issued for the city hosting Kagoshima Airport after it logged record rainfall. Heavy rain is forecast to continue in the Kyushu region including Kagoshima through Sunday.

A part of Kirishima registered 107.5 millimeters of rain in the hour to 3 a.m. Friday, the heaviest on record at the location. The 12-hour total reached over 480 mm, about 1.8 times the city's August average.

The weather agency warned people to remain on alert as dangerous conditions may already exist in affected areas.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told reporters in Tokyo that the government will take all possible measures in response, including providing information, supporting evacuations and conducting rescue operations.
 

08.08.2025, 15:52 1846

Chikungunya cases double in Singapore as virus spreads

Mosquito-borne viral fever, chikungunya, continues to spread as the number of such cases in Singapore has doubled, Anadolu Agency reports.

With most cases reported in southern China’s Guangdong province, the viral cases have been recorded in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore.

Singapore recorded 17 cases from the start of the year until Aug. 2, according to the daily Straits Times, citing the Communicable Diseases Agency.

This is more than double the eight registered in the same period in 2024. The total number of cases for 2024 was 15," said the report.


Most of the cases have travel history to the "affected areas," it added without revealing names.

The chikungunya virus is spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. The most common symptoms are fever and joint pain, according to the CDC.

The virus is rarely fatal, but newborns, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems face a greater risk.

According to Chinese state media, most chikungunya cases have been recorded in Foshan City of Guangdong province, where health authorities reported over 7,000 infections.

People buying fever and pain relief medications are required to register themselves, while authorities in other regions have implemented preemptive measures to contain the spread.

Mosquitoes spread the virus that causes chikungunya," according to the US’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), urging people to "practice enhanced precautions."


The CDC has already issued a level 2 travel health alert over the infections.
 

05.08.2025, 18:38 9101

China launches new low-orbit internet satellites

Images | CGTN
China on Monday launched a group of low-Earth orbit internet satellites from a commercial spacecraft launch site in the southern island province of Hainan, CGTN reports.

A Long March-12 carrier rocket, carrying the seventh group of low-orbit internet satellites, blasted off at 6:21 p.m. (Beijing Time) and sent the satellite into the preset orbit.

Developed by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology, the Long March-12 rocket is a new-generation two-stage carrier rocket capable of sending payloads of no less than 12 tonnes to a low-Earth orbit and those of no less than 6 tonnes to a sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 700 kilometers.

The launch marked the second flight mission of the Long March-12 rocket after its maiden flight in last November, and the 587th flight mission of the Long March rocket series.
 

05.08.2025, 09:17 9591

Beijing issues highest rainstorm alert, evacuates over 82,000 residents

More than 82,000 people have been relocated from areas across Beijing due to heavy rainfall as of 9 p.m. Monday, the city's flood control headquarters has said, Xinhua reports.

Authorities have closed 201 scenic areas, 3,480 homestay businesses and 245 campsites. More than 3,200 construction sites citywide have suspended operations.

On Monday afternoon, the city's meteorological service issued a red alert for rainstorms -- the highest alert level in China's four-tier system -- predicting heavy rains across the city from noon on Monday through Tuesday morning.

The national capital has also activated its highest emergency flood-response level.

Meanwhile, the Beijing water authority and meteorological service have jointly issued flood warnings, highlighting Miyun District as highly vulnerable, with Fangshan, Mentougou and Huairou also at risk.

Residents are urged to seek shelter during thunderstorms, avoid driving on flooded roads, and stay clear of mountains and rivers.

Last week's intense rainstorms in Beijing claimed 44 lives, impacted over 300,000 residents, and damaged around 24,000 homes.

China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Monday elevated its emergency response to flooding in Beijing, Tianjin Municipality, and the Hebei and Guangdong provinces to Level III, which is the third-highest level of the country's four-tier emergency response system.

The four regions are forecast to experience heavy rains from Monday evening through Tuesday, with some areas expected to see torrential downpours.

Teams dispatched by the office of the headquarters are continuing to assist with flood-prevention efforts in Beijing, Hebei and Guangdong.
 

04.08.2025, 18:54 9726

Flooding affects over 84,000 people in India's state Uttar Pradesh

The Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has been hit by severe flooding. According to authorities, 84,392 people have been affected, TV BRICS reports.

Of those affected, 47,906 have received assistance, and over 2,000 livestock have been evacuated. The disaster damaged 343 homes, and compensation has already been provided to 327 families.

The flooding has impacted 17 districts, including Kanpur Nagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Agra, Auraiya, Chitrakoot, Ballia, Banda, Ghazipur, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Chandauli, Jalaun, Kanpur Dehat, Hamirpur, Etawah, and Fatehpur.

Rescue operations are ongoing with 493 boats deployed. Humanitarian aid distribution has been organised, with 6,536 food kits and 76,632 hot meals provided, alongside the establishment of community kitchens.

Temporary shelters have been set up at 905 locations, accommodating 11,248 people. Medical assistance is being delivered by 757 teams.

To prevent disease outbreaks, chlorine tablets and oral rehydration solution packets have been distributed to the population. Additionally, 50 tonnes of feed have been provided for livestock.
 

04.08.2025, 11:58 9856

S. Korea: More than 2,500 evacuated after heavy rains inundate southern regions

More than 2,500 people were forced to evacuate after heavy rains overnight that pounded the nation's southern regions, authorities said Monday, Yonhap reports.

A total of 2,523 people took refuge across six major southern cities and provinces -- Busan, Gwangju, South Chungcheong, South Jeolla, North Gyeongsan and South Gyeongsang -- as of 4:30 a.m. Monday due to the downpours, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.

Of those evacuated, 2,498 people have yet to return to their homes.

Southern parts of the country were hit hard by heavy rains overnight, with the southwestern county of Muan receiving 289.6 millimeters of rain from midnight Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday.

A 60-something man was found dead in a stream in Muan, but authorities said they were figuring out whether the death was related to the torrential rains.

This photo, provided by a reader on Aug. 3, 2025, shows a road flooded due to downpours in the southwestern county of Muan. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The disaster headquarters raised its emergency response operation level by one notch to Level 2 at 11 p.m. Sunday due to the heavy rains.

The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast heavy rain nationwide Monday, with downpours set to continue in South Gyeongsang and nearby areas.

Precipitation of 5 to 10 mm is expected for Seoul, Incheon and western parts of Gyeonggi Province from Monday to early Tuesday morning, while downpours of 30 to 80 mm are expected for Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang, with some areas receiving more than 120 mm of rain.

Heat wave alerts have been lifted in some areas due to the downpours, with temperatures expected to reach highs of 29 to 34 C on Monday.
 

01.08.2025, 15:27 21696

Flash floods, landslides leave 10 dead or missing in Vietnam

Torrential rains from the night of 31st July to early 1st August triggered flash floods and landslides across several communes in Vietnam's Dien Bien province, leaving at least two people dead and eight others missing, WAM reports.

According to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), many villages have been isolated, with hundreds of households urgently evacuated. Several national and provincial roads have been severely damaged, paralysing traffic in the area.

The heavy rainfall has also rendered several national and provincial highways impassable due to serious landslides.

According to the provincial hydro-meteorological station, moderate to heavy rains have persisted across the province over the past 12 hours, with some areas experiencing very heavy rainfall. Scattered showers are expected to continue, with accumulated rainfall ranging from 20-30mm, and some areas exceeding 70mm.
 

31.07.2025, 19:03 21506

44 dead, 9 missing after recent rainstorms hit Beijing

The recent intense rainstorms have left a total of 44 people dead and nine others missing in Beijing, according to a press conference on Thursday, Xinhua reports.

Beijing is ramping up recovery efforts to restore power, clear roads and deliver essential supplies to residents displaced by flash floods and landslides triggered by some of the most intense rainfall in the city's mountainous outskirts.

In Miyun District, one of the worst-hit areas, a makeshift supply hub in Xizhuangzi Village was bustling by Wednesday morning, with stacks of bottled water, instant noodles, sausages and preserved eggs ready for dispatch.

More than 60 tonnes of emergency supplies were distributed across Miyun on Monday and Tuesday, and on Wednesday morning, four helicopters were deployed to continue airdropping relief materials. Repair crews were also dispatched to restore damaged communication and power lines, according to local authorities.

As of midnight Monday, 30 people had been confirmed dead in Beijing, including 28 in Miyun District and two in Yanqing District. Authorities said that the Miyun Reservoir recorded its highest inflow, highest water level and fastest outflow since its construction in 1959.

In Yanqing, more than 4,200 people have been relocated. Some 488 rescue teams, comprising over 8,300 personnel, were dispatched to carry out relief efforts. Communication has been reestablished in all previously unreachable villages, damaged roads cleared, and essential services such as power supply restored.

Taotiaogou, a remote village in Yanqing, was among the hardest hit. After over 48 hours of rescue efforts, its 49 residents were gradually brought to safety.

I've never seen such ferocious floodwaters in my life," said 89-year-old Zhai Cheng'an, recalling how his home was quickly engulfed by muddy torrents.


Zhai Yonghui, deputy Party chief of Taotiaogou Village, said the downpour intensified at 10:20 p.m. on July 26, breaking local rainfall records. Yanqing District plans to help residents from the devastated village start a new life in other sites.

The water will recede, and we will have homes again. We believe in that," he added.


As part of ongoing recovery efforts, train services on the Beijing-Baotou high-speed railway will resume Thursday after being suspended due to severe rain in Beijing and Hebei Province earlier in the week, according to China Railway Hohhot Group Co., Ltd.

The heavy rains have also battered other parts of northern China.

In Hebei, eight people have been confirmed dead and 18 remain missing in Xinglong County, while eight people were killed after a rain-triggered landslide struck a village in Luanping County. In Shanxi Province, 10 people were confirmed dead after a midsize bus carrying 14 passengers went missing Sunday morning following days of heavy rainfall.
 

30.07.2025, 21:21 26096

German Olympic champion dies while climbing in northern Pakistan

A German mountaineer and Olympic gold medalist, who was injured while attempting to scale a peak in northern Pakistan, has been confirmed dead, an official said on Wednesday, Anadolu reported.

Laura Dahlmeier was injured and stranded while attempting to scale Laila Peak in the Karakoram mountain range on Monday.

German Olympic champion Laura Dahlmeier was confirmed dead on Wednesday after a tragic mountaineering accident in the high mountains of Pakistan," said Karrar Haidri, vice president of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, the country's official mountaineering body, in a statement.


Despite tireless efforts by the local rescue teams, persistent adverse weather severely hampered rescue operations," he added.


Dahlmeier, 31, who also won the 2017 women’s biathlon World Cup, was seriously injured after being hit by falling rocks while climbing Laila Peak at an altitude of around 5,700 meters (18,700 feet) in the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region, which borders neighboring China.

Her climbing partner, Marina Eva, remained unhurt and managed to successfully descend to base camp on Tuesday with help from local rescuers.

The northern GB region is home to five of the 14 peaks above 8,000m (26,246 ft), including K2, where mountaineering accidents are not rare.
 

