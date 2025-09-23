This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Super typhoon Ragasa batters northern Philippines
relevant news
Russia seizes 1,515 kg of cocaine
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
UN accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza following massive offensive
The Commission finds that the Israeli authorities had no intention to change their course of actions," she said, urging the Israeli government to comply immediately with its international legal obligations, including halting the genocide, ending the hunger policy and lifting the blockade on the Gaza Strip to allow the entry of humanitarian aid.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11 killed in landslides in Malaysia's Sabah state
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
A timely proposal: Global Governance Initiative charts path forward amid global challenges
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
SCO summit in Tianjin to usher in a new era of cooperation
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Death toll from floods in Indonesia rises to 19
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12 killed as floods hit Indonesia
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Israel claims strike on Hamas building in Doha
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
22.09.2025, 11:45Kazakhstan Calls to Uphold International Humanitarian Law 22.09.2025, 09:0011936President of Kazakhstan held a meeting with the leadership of the Smithsonian Institution 22.09.2025, 16:1411596Tokayev met with Amit Sevak, President and CEO of Educational Testing Service 22.09.2025, 14:587201Turkistan region to invest 60 bln tenge in its energy sector until 2029 22.09.2025, 17:424136Alexander Bublik reaches Lynk & Co Hangzhou Open semis in China 17.09.2025, 20:07110166Kazakhstan plans to establish unified electronic archive 17.09.2025, 16:07110101IAEA to Support Kazakhstan Throughout All Stages of Nuclear Power Plant Development 18.09.2025, 17:12101061Kassym-Jomart Tokayev supports key initiatives of Religious Leaders' Congress 18.09.2025, 19:38100636President Tokayev awards 2025 World Boxing Championships winners 18.09.2025, 13:5095256New deputy of Kazakhstan's financial market regulator named 01.09.2025, 12:14221711Kazakhstan celebrates Knowledge Day 03.09.2025, 12:38207071Number of three-shift schools in Kazakhstan reduces fourfold 27.08.2025, 17:21200251Kazakhstan may launch direct flight to Jordan 08.09.2025, 12:45171541Alatau City to receive special status 09.09.2025, 18:14158316Kazakhstan shuts down one of darkweb’s largest crypto service provider in CIS