This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Tokyo hit by unseasonal snow
relevant news
Kyrgyz Parliament approves ratification of Kyrgyz-Tajik state border agreement
Border issues are the most difficult in the world. In Europe, there were terrible wars over borders, now these countries are the closest friends. Kyrgyzstan is a peace-loving country. We thank the intergovernmental commission headed by you for the work done, which will remain in history," he said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Armenian PM reiterates readiness to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan
The draft peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan has been finalized and is awaiting signature. I am ready to put my signature under that document," Pashinyan said on social media.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Uzbekistan to host Global Climate Forum
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Belarus launches transit flights to Kazakhstan, Russia
Under the code-share agreement, flights from Belarus to the connecting airports will be operated by Belavia, while flights within Russia and Kazakhstan will be operated by Red Wings. For passengers, traveling with two airlines provides additional benefits: convenient connections, through check-in, and a single ticket," the company reports.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Trump, Putin agree "energy and infrastructure ceasefire" in Ukraine
These negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East," said the statement, noting the two leaders agreed that the three-year Ukraine conflict needs to end with a lasting peace.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Over 5,000 displaced by flooding in Malaysia
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kyrgyzstan's GDP hits 205.5bln soms since Jan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Total sown area in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 1.2 mln hectares
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
20.03.2025, 10:49Kazakhstan and Canada Held Consular Consultations 20.03.2025, 17:583456Tokayev briefed on Kazatomprom’s development strategy for 2025/34 20.03.2025, 13:543391Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the President of Mexico 20.03.2025, 11:523391Kazakhstan and Albania Hold First Political Consultations between the Foreign Ministries in Tirana 20.03.2025, 18:56Recommendations Received by Kazakhstan within the Framework of the UPR Procedure were Discussed at Foreign Ministry3001Recommendations Received by Kazakhstan within the Framework of the UPR Procedure were Discussed at Foreign Ministry 14.03.2025, 18:2068226Kazakhstan and Slovakia to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation 14.03.2025, 16:18Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan in connection with the conclusion of negotiations on the Peace Agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia67091Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan in connection with the conclusion of negotiations on the Peace Agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia 14.03.2025, 09:0763346Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Amal Kuni 14.03.2025, 18:3359966Kazakh President calls for necessary changes to tax legislation 14.03.2025, 19:0659856President shares thoughts on transition to single time zone 05.03.2025, 10:35117946Construction of 13 thousand km of motorways planned in Kazakhstan 05.03.2025, 17:38115881President tasks to enhance diversification of East Kazakhstan region’s economy 05.03.2025, 14:44115451President Tokayev gives instructions to Ulytau region governor Dastan Ryspekov 04.03.2025, 19:00114721New head of International Information Committee at Kazakh MFA named 04.03.2025, 18:58114401Tokayev instructs to boost standard of living for residents of Turkistan region