Trump signs bill to end longest gov't shutdown in U.S. history
U.S. President Donald Trump signed on Wednesday a funding package to end the federal government shutdown after 43 days - the longest in U.S. history, Xinhua reports.
The U.S. House of Representatives voted 222-209 in favor of the spending package on Wednesday night, two days after the Senate passed it 60-40. The legislation was later signed into law by President Donald Trump.
However, the package only temporarily and partially resolves the political dilemma paralyzing Washington for the past 43 days. It funds most federal agencies at current levels through Jan. 30, but covers only three of the 12 annual appropriations bills that Congress must pass each year.
If both parties fail to reach an agreement on the nine remaining bills, the U.S. government could be trapped in another shutdown in just over two months.
In fact, the two parties did not stop trading blame even with the reopening of the federal agencies in the near future.
The Democrats cost the country 1.5 trillion U.S. dollars "with their recent antics of viciously closing our Country, while at the same time putting many at risk -- and they should pay a fair price," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
He added at the bill signing ceremony that the total effect will take weeks and probably months to calculate accurately, including the serious harm to the economy, people and families.
12.11.2025
Turkish military cargo plane crashes in Georgia
A Turkish Air Force C-130 military cargo aircraft flying from Azerbaijan to Türkiye has crashed in Georgia, Xinhua cites the Turkish National Defense Ministry.
The ministry noted search and rescue operations have been launched in coordination with Georgian authorities. The cause of the crash has not yet been disclosed.
It was not clear how many crew members were on board the aircraft.
The C-130, manufactured by American defense company Lockheed Martin, has been part of the Turkish Air Force fleet since 1964. Türkiye currently operates 19 C-130E and C-130B Hercules aircraft.
In October, the Defense Ministry announced plans to acquire 12 additional C-130J Super Hercules military transport aircraft from Britain, aiming to modernize its airlift capabilities.
06.11.2025
Death toll from Typhoon Kalmaegi rises to 85 in Philippines
The death toll from Typhoon Kalmaegi in the Philippines has climbed to 85, with 75 more missing, Xinhua reports, citing the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.
The NDRRMC also reported that the search for the missing people from the flooding and landslides is underway.
On Tuesday, six people died from a military helicopter crash in Agusan del Sur province while on a relief mission to help typhoon victims.
Kalmaegi, the 20th typhoon to slam the Philippine archipelago this year, is forecast to exit the Philippines on Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.
03.11.2025
Maldives becomes the only country with generational smoking ban
The Maldives began implementing a smoking ban on anyone born after January 2007, becoming the only country with a generational prohibition on tobacco, according to its health ministry, The Guardian reports.
The move, which was initiated by the president, Mohamed Muizzu, earlier this year and came into effect on 1 November, will "protect public health and promote a tobacco-free generation", the ministry said.
Under the new provision, individuals born on or after 1 January 2007 are prohibited from purchasing, using, or being sold tobacco products within the Maldives," it added.
The ban applies to all forms of tobacco, and retailers are required to verify age prior to sale."
The measure also applies to visitors to the nation of 1,191 tiny coral islets scattered some 800km (500 miles) across the equator and known for its luxury tourism.
The ministry said it also maintains a comprehensive ban on the import, sale, distribution, possession and use of electronic cigarettes and vaping products, applicable to all individuals regardless of age.
Selling tobacco products to an underage person carries a penalty of 50,000 rufiyaa ($3,200), while using vape devices carries a fine of 5,000 rufiyaa ($320).
A similar generational ban proposed in the UK is still going through the legislative process, while New Zealand - the first country to enact such a law against smoking - repealed it in November 2023, less than a year after it was introduced.
31.10.2025
Xi, Trump meet in Busan to steady ties, shore up global confidence
Images | Xinhua
Under global gaze and before flashing cameras, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, shook hands here Thursday for a highly anticipated meeting, the first since Trump was sworn in as U.S. president again earlier this year, Xinhua reports.
Later, as their 100-minute meeting drew to an end in South Korea's second-largest city, Xi and Trump walked side by side toward the venue's exit. They clasped hands in farewell.
The two presidents met amid mounting global economic challenges and protectionist trends. Many global observers viewed this high-stakes meeting as a crucial opportunity to steady what many describe as the world's most important bilateral relationship and reinvigorate confidence in the global economy.
CHARTING COURSE FOR TIES
Since Trump took office in January, the two heads of state have maintained close communication through telephone calls and letters. As noted by Xi during the meeting, under their joint guidance, China-U.S. relations have remained stable on the whole.
In the face of winds, waves and challenges, Xi said, the two leaders should stay the right course, navigate through the complex landscape, and ensure the steady sailing forward of the giant ship of China-U.S. relations.
Trump conveyed this spirit of collaboration, stating that U.S.-China relations have traditionally been strong and will continue to improve, expressing hope for a brighter shared future.
It was not the first time that Xi used the metaphor of recalibrating the direction of "the giant ship of China-U.S. relations" to highlight the core task facing current bilateral relations.
In a phone conversation with Trump in June after a China-U.S. high-level meeting on economic and trade affairs in Geneva, which set in motion a series of subsequent bilateral economic and trade talks, Xi stressed that it was "particularly important" for the two leaders to steer clear of various disturbances and disruptions.
The two sides need to make good use of the economic and trade consultation mechanism already in place, and seek win-win results in the spirit of equality and respect for each other's concerns, Xi said then.
China-U.S. interactions should embody the characteristics of a new era, said Gu Qingyang, associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore, noting that the so-called "Thucydides Trap," which refers to confrontation between an established power and a rising one, is not inevitable as many believe.
We do not wish to see China and the United States divided, decoupled, or in confrontation, as that would be detrimental to both. The two nations are already leading global countries, and each is too strong to ignore the other," said Gu.
In the run-up to the Busan meeting, the two countries' economic and trade teams held a new round of consultations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, reaching a basic consensus on addressing respective major concerns, which provided the necessary conditions for the meeting on Thursday.
On Thursday, Xi urged the two sides to work out and finalize the follow-up steps as soon as possible, and ensure that the common understandings are effectively upheld and implemented, to inject confidence into the two countries as well as the global economy through solid deliverables.
The two teams can continue their talks in the spirit of equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit, and continuously shorten the list of problems and lengthen the list of cooperation, Xi said.
In a written statement to Xinhua, Maya Majueran, founding director of the Belt and Road Initiative Sri Lanka, said that the meeting sent a signal of reassurance that the world's two largest economies seek to manage their relationship responsibly rather than drift toward confrontation.
For Tom Watkins, a former advisor to the Michigan-China Innovation Center, "mutual respect" is the key to future U.S.-China relations.
Each side needs to understand a miscalculation will have devastating consequences," said Watkins, adding that despite the ups and downs in bilateral ties in the past decades, "the two sides have sensibly navigated forward."
All major global issues intersect at the corner of Beijing and Washington. And how our leaders resolve those issues will shape the future of the world," said Watkins.
BROADER IMPACT ON ASIA-PACIFIC AND BEYOND
The world is grappling with mounting uncertainties and rising protectionist tendencies, and the Asia-Pacific is no exception. Trade barriers are stacking up, geopolitical rivalries are deepening, and the multilateral trading system is under increasing strain. Against this backdrop, Xi's call for dialogue over confrontation resonated far beyond the meeting room in Busan.
Noting that China-U.S. economic and trade relations have experienced ups and downs recently, Xi said that the business relationship should continue to serve as the anchor and driving force for China-U.S. relations, not a stumbling block or a point of friction. The two sides should think big and recognize the long-term benefit of cooperation, and must not fall into a vicious cycle of mutual retaliation, Xi said.
China's Ministry of Commerce on Thursday unveiled the outcomes achieved by Chinese and U.S. delegations during their recent economic and trade talks in Kuala Lumpur.
The U.S. side will cancel the 10-percent so-called "fentanyl tariffs" and suspend, for an additional year, the 24-percent reciprocal tariffs levied on Chinese goods, including goods from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Macao Special Administrative Region, a spokesperson of the ministry said, adding that in turn, China will make corresponding adjustments to its countermeasures and continue certain tariff exclusion measures.
The United States will suspend for one year the implementation of a new rule announced on Sept. 29 that expands its "entity-list" export restrictions to any entity that is at least 50 percent owned by one or more entities on the list. China will suspend the implementation of relevant export control measures announced on Oct. 9 for one year and will study and refine specific plans, the spokesperson said.
Other outcomes included Washington agreeing to suspend for one year the measures under its Section 301 investigation targeting China's maritime, logistics and shipbuilding industries, with Beijing setting to correspondingly suspend its countermeasures once the U.S. suspension takes effect.
Experts across the Asia-Pacific region view this cooperative vision as both timely and necessary.
From Beijing's perspective, the path forward is not one of inevitable competition but of necessary coordination, said Majueran, adding that the Chinese leadership frequently emphasizes a "win-win" model of cooperation, an approach that rejects zero-sum thinking in favor of shared progress.
The Xi-Trump meeting offers an opportunity to de-escalate tensions between the two major countries and a return to dialogue to resolve outstanding issues, said Eng Kok Thay, secretary of state of Cambodia's Council of Ministers.
During the meeting on Thursday, Xi noted that the world today is confronted with many tough problems, saying that China and the United States can jointly shoulder their responsibility as major countries, and work together to accomplish more great and concrete things for the good of the two countries and the whole world.
The trajectory of China-U.S. relations will largely define the strategic and economic environment of the Asia-Pacific and beyond," said Eng Kok Thay.
Cooperation ensures trade stability, technology exchange and security, outcomes that benefit not only the region but the entire world, he added.
27.10.2025
2 detained for questioning over Louvre theft
French police made new progress in the investigation into the recent theft at the Louvre Museum, detaining two individuals for questioning, Xinhua reports.
One suspect was arrested at the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport around 10 p.m. Saturday as he prepared to board an international flight, while the second was apprehended shortly afterward in the Seine-Saint-Denis area near Paris. Both were taken into custody on charges of organized robbery and criminal conspiracy, according to reports by Le Parisien and Paris Match.
The Paris Prosecutor's Office confirmed in a statement on Sunday morning that the arrests took place on Saturday evening, adding that one of the suspects had been preparing to leave the country from the airport, local media said.
According to BFM TV, the two arrests have not yet led to the recovery of the stolen items.
Last Sunday, eight pieces of French crown jewels kept at the world-renowned Louvre Museum in Paris were stolen by four burglars. About 100 investigators have been mobilized to track down the perpetrators and recover the stolen items.
22.10.2025
The Louvre reopens 3 days after jewelry theft
Images | Xinhua
The Louvre Museum reopened to visitors on Wednesday morning, three days after a jewelry theft that caused extensive losses, Xinhua reports.
The museum said the Apollo Gallery, where Sunday's theft occurred, remains closed.
Meanwhile, jewelry stolen from the museum is estimated to be worth nearly 90 million euros, Paris Public Prosecutor Laure Beccuau said Tuesday.
The damage has been estimated by the Louvre curator at 88 million euros, an extremely spectacular amount that has no equivalent and cannot be compared with the historical loss," Beccuau told RTL radio.
Eight pieces of the French crown jewels kept at the Louvre were stolen on Sunday by four burglars who remain at large. About 100 investigators have been mobilized to track down the suspects and recover the stolen works.
French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged that "everything" is being done "everywhere" to bring the thieves to justice under the coordination of the Paris prosecutor's office.
21.10.2025
Sanae Takaichi officially elected Japanese PM
Images | Xinhua
Sanae Takaichi, leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was officially elected the country's prime minister on Tuesday after winning in both houses of parliament, becoming the country's first female leader, Xinhua reports.
In the House of Representatives vote, Takaichi secured 237 votes, defeating head of the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party Yoshihiko Noda with 149 votes and other rival candidates.
The House of Councillors also held its vote, but no candidate secured a majority in the first round. Takaichi led with 123 votes, followed by Noda with 44.
As a result, an unprecedented runoff for the upper chamber, the first in 13 years, was triggered between Takaichi and Noda, with Takaichi ultimately winning the race.
By winning in both chambers, she was officially named Japan's 104th prime minister, the first woman in the nation to hold the office.
Takaichi was scheduled to finalize her cabinet lineup, take part in an attestation ceremony, and launch the new cabinet later in the day.
20.10.2025
Jewelry stolen from Louvre Museum in Paris
Images | Xinhua
The Louvre Museum in Paris was closed to the public on Sunday "for exceptional reasons" following a robbery in which nine items of great historical value were stolen, Xinhua reports.
At around 9:30 a.m. local time, a gang of four burglars broke into the museum's Apollo Gallery - home to the French Crown Jewels and other treasures - by smashing the gallery's windows with angle grinders after hoisting themselves up from outside on a cherry picker.
Among the robbery's targets were a sapphire necklace from the jewelry of Queen Marie Amelie and Queen Hortense and a tiara from Empress Eugenie. During their escape, the gang abandoned one of the nine stolen items, which was found damaged near the museum.
French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez, who visited the scene, described the stolen artifacts as being of "inestimable" heritage value. The Louvre and the Ministry of Culture are working to compile a detailed list of the stolen items and assess their value. Nunez said he was "hopeful" that the perpetrators, who fled on a scooter, would be apprehended "very quickly."
We are well aware that French museums are highly vulnerable," the interior minister said when asked about possible flaws in the surveillance system.
The Louvre's management had previously warned of infrastructure problems affecting the preservation and security of its collections, pending a major renovation program.
Culture Minister Rachida Dati told the television network TF1 that "organized crime today targets works of art, and museums have become targets."
French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the robbery on X, calling it "an attack on a heritage that we cherish because it is our history." He said the perpetrators would be brought to justice.
The last recorded theft at the Louvre occurred in 1998, when a painting was stolen in broad daylight and has not been recovered.
