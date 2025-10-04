This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Typhoon Bualoi leaves 49 dead in Vietnam
relevant news
2 killed in Manchester synagogue stabbing, suspect shot
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kyrgyz president orders to introduce death penalty for pedophiles, rape and murder of women
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Death toll in Philippine typhoons climbs to 27, 16 missing
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh-Russian cooperation: Tokayev and Putin talk over phone
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kyrgyz Parliament made a historic decision to dissolve itself
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Former French President Sarkozy sentenced to five years in prison
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Typhoon Ragasa leaves 17 dead in Taiwan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Super typhoon Ragasa batters northern Philippines
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
03.10.2025, 17:55President of Kazakhstan Instructed the Government to Accelerate Construction of the Torgai–Irgiz RoadPresident of Kazakhstan Instructed the Government to Accelerate Construction of the Torgai–Irgiz Road 03.10.2025, 21:489216Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan to foster cooperation in peaceful nuclear energy 03.10.2025, 10:204581Kazakhstan and Hungary Discussed Economic Cooperation and Implementation of High-Level Agreements 03.10.2025, 19:554271Kazakhstan harvests nearly 20 mln tons of grain so far 03.10.2025, 15:123706Typhoon Bualoi leaves 49 dead in Vietnam 29.09.2025, 20:3384651Kazakhstan launches its first crypto reserve 29.09.2025, 15:5783121Tokayev and Sergio Mattarella held talks 29.09.2025, 18:1282341New Vice Minister of Energy named 29.09.2025, 19:5481121Presidents of Kazakhstan and Italy held extended-format talks 29.09.2025, 14:0874561Kazakhstan appoints 1st Deputy Prosecutor General 12.09.2025, 19:15267386Abai region builds social facilities through recovered assets 11.09.2025, 14:20262476Astana Hub and Park of Innovative Technologies to merge 10.09.2025, 16:45256051Water level in Northern Aral Sea rises up to 24.1 bln cu m 16.09.2025, 11:18235231New air route Almaty - Karakol launches 09.09.2025, 18:14219941Kazakhstan shuts down one of darkweb’s largest crypto service provider in CIS