Uzbekistan to host Global Climate Forum

On April 4-5, 2025, Samarkand will host the First Global Climate Forum, which will bring together world leaders, politicians, experts, and activists to discuss global climate challenges, UzA reports.





The forum on "Central Asia in the Face of Global Climate Challenges: Consolidation for Common Prosperity" aims to find solutions for environmental sustainability, green economic development, and adaptation to climate change.





The event will include expert panels, plenary sessions, and strategic dialogues, which will cover key areas such as renewable energy development, water resources management, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable urban development.





Special attention will be paid to the Aral Sea crisis, one of the most pressing environmental disasters of modern times. The participants will discuss measures to restore land, combat desertification, and mitigate the socio-economic consequences of climate change in the affected regions.





Heads of state and government representatives from Central Asian countries, including Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan, as well as delegations from the European Union, the United Nations, international financial institutions, and leading environmental organizations, will attend the event.





The presentation of the Regional Green Development Concept, which will define a shared vision of the Central Asian countries in climate change, will become one of the key outcomes of the forum. This document will serve as a basis for joint work on solving environmental problems and the transition to sustainable development in the region.