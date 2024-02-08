07.02.2024, 11:02 3151
Voting for presidential election in Azerbaijan kicks off
Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has kicked off, Trend reports.
Polling stations have already been opened for voters starting at 8:00 (GMT+4), Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) said.
The CEC Secretariat's Information Center will provide preliminary updates on the voting progress and results at 10:00, 12:00, 15:00, 17:00, and 19:00.
The crucial cutoff for candidate registration came on January 9, with seven contenders now in the race for the presidential seat.
With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting will take place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.
The election is taking place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including recently liberated territories. In these liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been constructed.
08.02.2024, 10:38 576
Ilham Aliyev leading in presidential election with 92.05 percent of votes - CEC
Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.05 percent of the votes after the processing of 93.35 percent of the ballots, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at a briefing, Trend reports.
Zahid Oruj received 2.19% of the votes, Razi Nurullayev - 0.8%, Fazil Mustafa - 2%, Elshad Musaev - 0.67%, Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.76%, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53% of the votes.
Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has finished.
With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.
The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian occupation.
The US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League have jointly released the results of an exit poll conducted during the presidential election in Azerbaijan.
According to the organization, 93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.
The Social Research Center says that 92.4 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.
Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.
08.02.2024, 08:35 746
26 killed, dozens injured as deadly bombings hit Pakistan
Just a day before Pakistan's general elections, two powerful explosions hit election campaign offices in the country's southwest Balochistan province on Wednesday, killing at least 26 people while injuring over 45 others, said police and hospital officials, Xinhua reports.
The deadly bombings, targeting the offices of candidates contesting the elections, occurred in Pishin and Qila Saifullah districts of Balochistan province, Inspector General of Balochistan Police Abdul Khalique Shaikh told Xinhua.
In the first explosion in Pishin, at least 14 people lost their lives, and over 25 others were injured, whereas at least 12 people were killed and over 20 others injured in the second blast in Qila Saifullah district, said the official.
The "terrorist attacks" happened when a large number of workers and supporters of political leaders were gathered for meetings regarding the general elections, he added.
Soon after the explosions, security forces and rescue teams rushed to the sites and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals in the districts.
According to hospital sources, critically injured people were being transferred to Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan province, via a helicopter for better treatment.
The law enforcement agencies, police, and bomb disposal squad cordoned off the area and began collecting evidence to ascertain the exact cause of the explosions, which, according to preliminary investigations, were caused by planted explosive devices.
Mehmood Khan, an eyewitness and resident of Qila Saifullah, said that he was standing near the election office of a religious political party along with his cousin when a loud bang shook him up.
Everything was going pretty normal until I heard a thundering sound of blast. For a moment, I could not comprehend the situation as thick black smoke blocked my eyesight, but I could hear the screams of injured people, asking for help," he told Xinhua.
Khan, whose cousin also got injured in the blast, said that after gaining consciousness, he and other residents of the area helped the rescue workers in shifting the injured to a hospital. "It was nothing but chaos," he added.
The provincial government announced a 3-day mourning period for the loss of lives in both attacks, according to Jan Achakzai, information minister of Balochistan.
Expressing deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the blasts, caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar strongly condemned the blasts, vowing to foil every attempt of the elements to sabotage law and order in the country.
The prime minister reiterated the firm resolve of the government to hold the general elections in a peaceful environment.
A few days ahead of polls, the security situation in the country's Balochistan and northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained tense, with a number of attacks and casualties reported in several areas.
In order to provide a peaceful environment to the voters, the government has deployed a total of 596,618 personnel of law enforcement agencies, including police, army, and paramilitary forces to maintain law and order on election day.
07.02.2024, 20:48 3466
5.5 tons of radioactive water leaked from Fukushima nuclear plant: media
Approximately 5.5 tons of water containing radioactive materials have leaked from an equipment at Japan's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, local media reported Wednesday, Xinhua reports.
At about 8:53 a.m. local time on Wednesday, workers discovered water leaking from the outlet of a device used to purify nuclear-contaminated water during the inspection of the equipment, Fukushima Central Television reported, citing the plant's operator Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO).
TEPCO estimates that the amount of water that leaked was approximately 5.5 tons, which may contain 22 billion becquerels of radioactive materials such as cesium and strontium, the report said.
Most of the leaked water appeared to have seeped into the soil, but monitoring of a nearby drainage channel did not show any significant radiation level changes, it added.
TEPCO has made the area where the water was leaked a no-go area.
Hit by a 9.0-magnitude earthquake and an ensuing tsunami on March 11, 2011, the Fukushima nuclear plant suffered core meltdowns that released radiation, resulting in a level-7 nuclear accident, the highest on the International Nuclear and Radiological Event Scale.
The plant has been generating a massive amount of water tainted with radioactive substances from cooling down the nuclear fuel in the reactor buildings, which are now being stored in tanks at the nuclear plant.
In August 2023, Japan started to discharge the Fukushima wastewater into the Pacific Ocean, despite numerous and repeated objections by governments and communities, environmental groups, NGOs and anti-nuclear movements in Japan, neighbor countries and the Pacific region.
07.02.2024, 19:51 3306
2025 Osaka Expo operating expenses up 1.4-fold on rising labor costs
The operating expenses for the 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka are projected to inflate 1.4-fold from an earlier estimate to 116 billion yen ($781 million) amid rising labor costs, the event operator said Tuesday, Kyodo reports.
The approval of the latest estimate comes as construction costs at the expo venue have already ballooned amid high costs for material and labor, souring public sentiment over the global event that will partially use taxpayers' money.
Of the 116 billion yen, the organizer plans to cover about 97 billion yen by revenue from admission ticket sales and the remainder from other sources of revenue.
Spending on developing the venue, which in part will be funded from state coffers, has nearly doubled from the initial estimate to about 235 billion yen and the government has established a panel of experts to keep the costs in check.
The powerful earthquake that struck Ishikawa Prefecture in central Japan on New Year's Day has fueled additional concern that the expo, slated for April 13 through Oct. 13, 2025, could hamper the recovery of the disaster-hit areas as the construction of expo pavilions may drive material demands even higher.
Masakazu Tokura, head of the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition and chairman of the country's largest business lobby Japan Business Federation known as Keidanren, said the association will advance preparations for the expo in a way that will not adversely affect disaster recovery.
06.02.2024, 13:24 7366
Doctors warn of nationwide strike against envisioned medical school quota hike
The doctors' association vowed Tuesday to launch a nationwide strike if the government "unilaterally" pushes for raising the medial school enrollment quota, Yonhap reports.
The health ministry is widely expected to announce a plan later in the day to increase the number of medical students by up to around 2,000 starting 2025 as part effort to address the chronic shortages of doctors in rural areas and the essential health care field.
It will be the first hike in nearly 20 years, as the current limit of 3,058 medical school students was set in 2006.
Despite repeated suggestions from the medical circle, the government has been pushing for its own policy measures without ample discussions and consultations," Lee Pil-soo, head of the Korean Medical Association, said in an emergency press conference on Tuesday.
If the government unilaterally goes ahead with the plan, we will release the result of our survey conducted in December on a strike and begin a process to stage a general walkout," he added.
Doctors have claimed that the quota hike will compromise the quality of medical education and services and that the government should find other ways to better allocate physicians and boost compensation.
The health ministry has said that the increase is a must as the country is suffering from a shortage of medical staff in essential medical fields and who serve in non-metropolitan and other remote regions, and it has been in close consultations with the medical circle.
The number of doctors per 1,000 people in South Korea came to 2.6, far below the average of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development member nations, according to government data.
06.02.2024, 11:11 8271
Death toll of Palestinians in Gaza rises to 27,478: ministry
The death toll of Palestinians killed from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to 27,478, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Monday, Xinhua reports.
During the past 24 hours, at least 113 Palestinians were killed by Israeli attacks in various places in the Gaza Strip, raising the total number of deaths to 27,478, the ministry said in a press statement.
The ministry added that with heavy Israeli bombardment and the lack of civil defense and ambulance crews, some victims are still under the rubble.
Meanwhile, the number of wounded people has also risen to 66,835 since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on Oct. 7, 2023, the ministry explained.
06.02.2024, 09:14 8131
Election silence period starts in Azerbaijan
The allotted period for candidates to campaign in the next Azerbaijani presidential election on February 7 has expired, Trend reports.
Election silence has been officially declared in Azerbaijan today.
As outlined in the Calendar Plan on basic activities and measures for preparation for holding the extraordinary presidential election, approved by the Central Election Commission (CEC), the election campaign period has now run out.
According to the Calendar Plan, the campaigning period starts 23 days before the election day (January 15, 2024) and concludes 24 hours before the commencement of voting (February 6 at 8:00 AM, UTC +04:00).
Registered candidates, their authorized representatives, political parties with a registered candidate, political party blocs, and their authorized representatives and individuals are allowed to conduct election campaigning.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.
On January 9, the registration of presidential candidates was completed. Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.
01.02.2024, 12:22 24106
Feature: Chinese-built water supply project benefits 400,000 Tanzanians
Anna Emmanuel, a mother of four residing in Njiro in Tanzania's northern city of Arusha, no longer endures sleepless nights worrying about accessing water for her household needs, Xinhua reports.
The 32-year-old housewife now enjoys access to clean and safe water just a stone's throw from her residence, thanks to Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina), a prominent Chinese construction firm that has constructed the Arusha new water supply system project in Arusha at the foot of Mount Meru.
She is among the 400,000 beneficiaries of this initiative financed by the African Development Bank, with the project's completion date set on June 27, 2023, following its groundbreaking in December 2018.
Before the water supply project was undertaken we used to travel long distances looking for spring water which in most cases was not suitable for drinking, cooking food, and washing clothes," Emmanuel told Xinhua in a recent interview. She noted that they instead had to buy water and most of the time people could not afford it because of the financial constraints they faced.
Wearing a broad smile, Emmanuel said that, since the water project's completion, they now have access to water for household needs, and can save the little money they had as they no longer need to purchase water.
Not only we are nowadays getting clean and safe water, but we are also free of waterborne diseases that we contracted from using contaminated spring water," she said.
The water supply project includes laying over 620 km of steel pipelines, constructing 11 pools and connecting the water supply pipeline network to 48,000 households, according to PowerChina.
Jin Denghui, the project manager, said the project involved sourcing water from deep groundwater at the foot of Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest mountain about 100 km away from Arusha, and supplying it to the targeted households in Arusha every day.
He said the project has improved the living conditions of residents and has helped expand the local economy. During the construction of the project, they provided more than 4,000 jobs for the local people, organized professional training in welding, and trained a group of technical and management talents.
In the implementation of the water supply project, the Chinese company actively assumed social responsibilities by donating a laboratory to a local school, conducting multiple accident rescue demonstrations and maintaining municipal roads affected by erosion. It received expressions of gratitude from various sectors of society.
The Tanzanian Ministry of Water formally conveyed its appreciation to PowerChina for the company's significant contribution to completing the Arusha water project in a letter sent in January 2022.
Anthony Kusaya, a human resources assistant with PowerChina for five years, said he was comfortable with his job which has enabled him to provide for his family and resolve financial challenges he previously encountered.
My experience with working for PowerChina has also helped me broaden my skills," said Kusaya, stressing that the long-standing cooperation between China and Tanzania has brought mutual benefits to the people of the two sides.
