3.1 million tons of grain harvested in Kazakhstan

At a Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the progress of preparations for the upcoming heating season was reviewed, primeminister.kz reports.





Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov reported on the readiness of energy sources, heating networks, and coal supply, while Minister of Industry and Construction Ersain Nagaspayev delivered a report on the preparation of social facilities, residential buildings, and engineering infrastructure. Regional governors also presented their reports.





According to the Ministry of Industry and Construction, 92% of educational facilities, 91% of healthcare facilities, and 83% of residential buildings have been prepared for the heating season. Additionally, 610 km of water supply networks and 101 km of sewerage systems have been repaired, along with 11,200 autonomous boiler houses.





The Prime Minister stressed the need for systematic preparation for the winter period.





The Head of State, in his Address to the Nation, set the task of modernizing the energy infrastructure and public utilities. Given the high level of wear and tear in the energy sector, it is necessary to conduct systematic and high-quality work in preparation for the heating season. Under the ‘Tariff in Exchange for Investment’ program, nearly 377 billion tenge has been allocated this year alone for the repair and modernization of power plants, which is 15% higher than last year. Additionally, about 48 billion tenge has been allocated from the Government Reserve for the repair of heat sources and heating networks," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.





During the session, particular attention was paid to the preparation of the regions for the heating season. Reports from governors highlighted risks of delays in repair work. For example, in the Akmola region, repair of the reserve boiler at the Stepnogorsk CHPP has not been completed; at the Topar GRES in the Karaganda region, there is a risk of delays; in the Mangystau region, modernization of two turbines at CHPP-2 has been postponed. In Aktau, reconstruction of heating networks remains slow.





The Prime Minister emphasized that this situation reflects poor planning and a lack of strict control on the part of governors. In some regions, the work of Regional Headquarters on winter preparation was found to be insufficient.





Cases of KEGOC granting extensions for repairs at energy facilities were also noted, despite the Prime Minister’s directive in May this year prohibiting such practices. The Ministry of Energy has been instructed to take strict measures for each case of delay or unjustified rescheduling.





Additional tasks were assigned to governors regarding the evaluation of the readiness of energy enterprises for winter.





Work has already begun on issuing readiness certificates for energy enterprises. Governors must personally participate in the commissions evaluating readiness for the heating season. It is unacceptable for facilities to operate without readiness certificates. Special attention must be given to energy facilities in the cities of Ridder, Kentau, Ekibastuz, and Aktau. In cases where the heating season begins without readiness certificates, those responsible will be held accountable. I also instruct regional headquarters on the heating season to resume their activities. Energy facilities and networks must be regularly inspected. The heating season must start strictly on schedule, taking into account weather conditions," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.





The Prime Minister issued several instructions. The Ministry of Energy, together with regional governors, must ensure timely completion of repair work on heat sources and heating networks. A task has been set to approve the supply schedule of social fuel oil to the regions by September 1 of this year.





The Ministry of Energy, together with Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) and regional governors, must take measures to ensure timely deliveries of coal and fuel oil to energy facilities in accordance with approved schedules and volumes, and to establish control over coal supply to the population.





The Ministry of Industry and Construction and regional governors have been instructed to ensure full readiness of educational facilities by September 1, and of healthcare facilities, housing, and public utilities by October 15. The Ministries of Education, Science and Higher Education, and Healthcare have also been tasked with taking this issue under control.