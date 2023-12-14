12.12.2023, 18:56 5751

3 times more cargo can be transported through Kazakhstan seaports than now - Alikhan Smailov

Issues of water transport development were considered at the regular Government session under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.

As the Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev reported, the total throughput capacity of Aktau and Kuryk seaports today is 21 million tons. They provide transshipment of oil, grain and other cargoes. The merchant fleet consists of 20 vessels, which includes tankers, dry cargo ships and container ships.

For 11 months the volume of transportation through the sea ports amounted to 6.5 million tons, which is 10% more than last year. At present, export transportation of Kazakhstani cargoes in the direction of European countries prevails.

As for the Trans-Caspian international transport route, compared to last year, the volume of transportation here has increased 2 times and amounted to 2.5 million tons. Including export of Kazakhstani products via Trans-Caspian international transportation route increased 3 times. At the same time, there is an increase in import cargo traffic - this shows the interest of European companies in this route.

Currently, Kazakhstan is negotiating with authorized bodies and companies of neighboring states to attract exports to the route TCIR. In general, the Head of State has set a task to increase the volume of transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route by 5 times. For this purpose, relevant road maps have been signed with Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey. As part of their implementation, each country takes measures for synchronized development of transport infrastructure.

Taking into account the dynamic growth of transportation, the Ministry of Transport will focus on dredging the water area of sea ports, development of terminal facilities and railway infrastructure approaching the ports, digitalization of transport corridors, development of merchant fleet and ensuring navigational safety.

Prime Minister noted that water transport is the most popular in the world. It accounts for more than 60% of cargo turnover and 80% of all international trade.

Kazakhstan has no access to the world ocean, so we are developing all types of transportation. Moreover, due to the geopolitical situation in the world and the rupture of traditional communication routes, there is a need to find alternative routes. A vivid example is the Trans-Caspian international transportation route," Alikhan Smailov said.


He added that for the full development of domestic seaports, dredging works in Kuryk will be completed by the end of next year, and in 2025 - in Aktau. This will make it possible to attract large-tonnage vessels.

The potential of our seaports is very high. Through them it is possible to carry out transshipment of cargoes 3 times more than now. Therefore, it is necessary to eliminate all "bottlenecks" in order to more effectively use the available resources of our infrastructure," Prime Minister pointed out.


Next year the construction of the first ferries will begin by order of Kazakhstan. It is planned that in 2027 there will be 4 of them. At the same time, Alikhan Smailov emphasized the need to accelerate consideration of the construction of Kazakhstan's own shipyard.

According to the head of the Government, today there are issues on the expansion of hub railroad stations and access roads to ports, as well as on the procedures for cargo clearance.

We also have opportunities to increase cargo transportation along the Irtysh River almost 2.5 times. To do this, we need to improve the existing infrastructure and increase the number of vessels. In general, the development of water transport will have a multiplier effect on the growth of the transport industry, transit and trade," the Prime Minister emphasized.


Taking into account the voiced, Alikhan Smailov instructed to develop a set of measures for the development of maritime infrastructure by the end of January 2024, which should include an increase in the merchant fleet, port facilities and cargo transshipment.

The Ministry of Transport needs to develop specific measures to develop the trade potential of the Irtysh River. New opportunities to use river transport and increase transit should be envisaged," he pointed out.


KTZ together with the Ministries of Finance and Agriculture, the Border Service has been instructed to ensure the integration of information systems to reduce administrative barriers in cargo clearance.
 

13.12.2023, 19:41

Experts share insights into navigating challenges facing Central Asia and the world

Experts share insights into navigating challenges facing Central Asia and the world
Images | Depositphotos
Central Asia, a region rich in history and culture, finds itself at the crossroads of numerous challenges that have far-reaching implications for the region and the broader global community. Experts weighed in on the pressing issues and their potential impact on Central Asia and the world in the latest article by Kazinform News Agency.

Rising economic fragmentation

Economic fragmentation, driven by geopolitical tensions and shifting alliances, is another critical challenge facing the world and Central Asia.

Krishna Kumar, Executive Vice President of Research at the National Opinion Research Center (NORC) at the University of Chicago, spoke about the growing inflation and its impact on countries’ fiscal policy worldwide.

Before that, he said the world witnessed a new economic order, nothing like it had seen before.

The share of China in the global economy reached 18 percent in 2021," said Kumar, noting that this is a sign of a new economic power: China.


According to the World Bank, China’s $18 trillion economy accounts for under 18 percent of global GDP.

Today, China capitalizes more on internal resources, focusing on robotics, artificial intelligence, and computer technologies. This is happening within China itself, driven by geopolitical considerations like competition between China and the United States," he said.


In fact, according to the latest report released by the Asian Development Bank on December 13, higher-than-expected growth in China and India drove the economic forecast for developing economies in Asia and the Pacific up to 4.9 percent this year, compared to the previous estimate of 4.7 percent in September. The outlook for the next year remains unchanged at 4.8 percent.

In the case of China, the economy is expected to expand by 5.2 percent this year, up from the earlier forecast of 4.9 percent. This adjustment is attributed to the positive impact of household consumption and public investment, which bolstered growth in the third quarter.

Emerging economies, however, continue to write their own rules. Notably, such economies are doing a better job of combatting inflation than developed economies. "Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic observe a reduction in inflation," he added.

Kumar also noted the growth of globalization has been overestimated. During the economic slowdown, economies, especially developed ones, tend to import less, but most importantly, use protectionist measures.

Opportunity for Kazakhstan

Evan Feigenbaum, Vice President for Studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said such a grim outlook of rising fragmentation and geopolitical turbulence could be an opportunity for Kazakhstan, particularly taking into account its ambitious economic development plans.

There is a transition in the world from a world that many people thought was about economic opportunity and economic integration toward a world that increasingly is about security, fragmentation, and conflict among countries. Number one, that has big implications for Kazakhstan, which has big ambitions for economic development," said the expert.


For Kazakhstan, an opportunity lies in attracting companies leaving Russia to base their operations and offices in Kazakhstan.

Second example, there’s a lot of turbulence between the United States and China. And that meant that China is looking to improve its relationships with countries worldwide, including in Central Asia. But for China, countries like Kazakhstan have mainly been transit countries; there is a lot of talk about high-speed rail and infrastructure projects. But for Kazakhstan’s own development, it’s important to extract more of the value added and have China leave investment in Kazakhstan that creates more jobs and opportunities for people in Kazakhstan," he said.


According to the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy, since 2005, the gross inflow of Chinese investments into Kazakhstan has amounted to $23.2 billion, placing China in the fourth position in the list of major investors in the country’s economy after the Netherlands, the United States, and Switzerland.

Kazakhstan will have difficult choices to make because if, for example, you buy a Western technology or a Chinese technology, those countries export their indigenous standards, and your economy will run off that standard. Navigating that turbulence is going to be very difficult as well. But I think my central message is out of the turbulence, if you get your economic and investment choices right, there can be considerable opportunities notwithstanding the risks," said Feigenbaum.


Future of Central Asia

Johannes Linn, Nonresident Senior Fellow in the Center for Sustainable Development at the Brookings Institution, said the central message is that regional cooperation among Central Asian countries is critical.

What happened over those 20 years is a significant expansion of land-based routes between Europe and China and Central Asia benefitting greatly from this interconnectedness," said Linn.


He also expects Afghanistan to start integrating closer with Central Asia.

According to Ashok Sajjanhar, President of the Institute of Global Studies and Former Ambassador of India to Kazakhstan, Central Asia has been "under the radar" in the past 30 years since countries gained independence. Recent developments increased that attention.

I think the most important change that has brought the profile of Central Asia into much greater focus has been the Russia-Ukraine conflict," he said.


Simultaneously, we have seen sanctions imposed on import of gas and oil from Russia. That increased the importance of fossil fuels in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. There has been much greater conversation about how these fossil fuels and energy can be transported to Europe from Central Asia that stopped receiving energy resources from Russia," said Sajjanhar.


The situation in Afghanistan remains a focal point of concern, impacting both Central Asia and the broader international community, and raises concerns about the resurgence of extremism and the potential for regional instability.

Climate change

Climate change has emerged as a global crisis, and Central Asia is not immune to its effects. The region is experiencing rising temperatures, changing precipitation patterns, and increased frequency of extreme weather events.

According to Rae Kwon Chung, Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2007 and member of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), Central Asia is particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, with water scarcity being a significant concern.

Central Asia is now expected to suffer the most severe climate disaster because the expected temperature rise will be quite high in Central Asia, Middle East and North Africa. These are the regions where the impact of climate change will be the hardest, including Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan also faces a very serious risk of the danger of climate change. It is something Kazakhstan has to be prepared and ready for and should also make a contribution to reduce the impact of climate change," said the expert.


The melting glaciers in the high mountains directly threaten the region’s water supply, affecting agriculture, energy production, and overall economic stability.

According to the 2022 report prepared by the Kazakh government, the Global Environmental Facility, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), temperatures continue rising in Kazakhstan. A comparison of long-term average ambient temperature values for two consecutive periods of 1961-1990 and 1991-2020 indicates that the country’s average annual temperature has increased by 0.9 degrees Celsius.

Heat waves are becoming increasingly frequent in Central Asia. For instance, in 2020, temperatures soared to a new record high, surpassing the established climate standard of 1.92 degrees Celsius. This reached the previous record set in 2013, which had an indicator of 1.89 degrees Celsius.

The expert noted that there is a misperception that the world should focus on the production side in addressing the impact of climate change.

We have to accept that not only production is the issue but also consumption needs to be on the agenda as well," he said.


Another misperception is that climate mitigation kills economic growth.

In fact, many of the examples of China, for example, the electric car industry, shows that investing in mitigation can propel new economic opportunity for growth and jobs," he said.


He also stressed that not only governments but also people themselves are responsible for mitigation.
 

13.12.2023, 15:03

Investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Korea in energy sector discussed by Government

First Deputy Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar held a meeting with Yunho Yang, Deputy President for Marketing of Doosan Enerbility, primeminister.kz reports.

During the meeting Yunho Yang presented Doosan Enerbility's proposals for further cooperation in the energy sector. In particular, it is a question of creating in Kazakhstan production facilities for the assembly of generators, waste heat boilers, wind turbines, as well as a center of competence for technology transfer.

In turn, Roman Sklyar noted that Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea are strategic partners and these investment proposals Doosan Enerbility will give even greater impetus to strengthen international cooperation and mutually beneficial partnership between our countries.

Following the meeting, the relevant instructions were given to government agencies.
 

12.12.2023, 17:50

Alikhan Smailov: Government priority to ensure stable economic growth of at least 6%

The results of socio-economic development of Kazakhstan and the implementation of the national budget for January-November of this year were considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.

Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov reported that during the reporting period the growth rate of the republic's economy reached 4.9%. Positive dynamics in the real sector amounted to 3.5%, in services sector to 5.6%. Among the industries, the greatest growth is demonstrated by construction (12.6%), trade (11.3%), information and communication (7.6%), as well as transportation and warehousing (7.1%).

The growth rate of investments in fixed assets amounted to 14.6%. Their inflow increased in such spheres as information and communication by 2.8 times, transportation and warehousing by 58%, trade by 34%, education by 17%, agriculture by 11%, industry by 8.5%, including manufacturing by 4.6%.

According to preliminary results, in January-October foreign trade turnover increased by 2.6% and amounted to more than $114 billion. Exports are at the level of about $65 billion, with exports of processed goods - about $21 billion. Imports of goods amounted to more than $49 billion. In general, the positive trade balance of the republic exceeds $15 billion.

According to Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance Yerulan Zhamaubayev, the state budget received about 18.2 trillion tenge of revenues and the plan was fulfilled by 98.6%. Thus, the republican budget was replenished by 12.6 trillion tenge, local budgets received 5.7 trillion tenge. At the same time, state budget expenditures have been executed by 96.5%.

Prime Minister emphasized that according to the results of 11 months as a whole all sectors of the economy demonstrate positive growth rates. In particular, machine building has grown by almost 27%. A significant growth was recorded in light industry by almost 12%. This was due to the increase in the production of textile products by 20%.

The production of mineral products increased by more than 4%, the output of plastic products by 5%, food products by almost 2%. The mining industry grew by more than 5% due to the growth of oil and natural gas production. At the same time, high growth rates (+12%) were ensured in the construction sector with over 15 million square meters of new housing commissioned.

In general, positive dynamics is noted in Kyzylorda region, Zhetisu and Abay regions, as well as in the cities of Almaty and Shymkent.

As Alikhan Smailov noted, the key factor of economic growth is active attraction of investments.

Emphasis should be placed on the implementation of investment projects in non-resource industries, primarily in manufacturing, agriculture, transport, logistics, IT and tourism. Investment policy should be aimed at improving the quality of attracted foreign and domestic investment, improving infrastructure for investors, including through the domestic stock market," Prime Minister pointed out.


He reminded that in order to increase the efficiency of this work, the Head of State signed a decree on granting special powers to the Investment Headquarters.

The responsibility of heads of state bodies, as well as subjects of quasi-state sector for the results of the work carried out has been increased," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.


According to him, it is also required to reorient the system of state support measures towards competitive, export-oriented and high-tech companies.

An additional impetus for business development should be the full implementation of the principle of "regulation from scratch" and the final launch of the Risk Management System in the field of state control and supervision," Prime Minister said.


He also added that inflation in November of this year fell to 10.3% and demanded from state agencies to ensure further qualitative implementation of the Set of measures to control and reduce inflation.

Next year it is necessary to continue work to ensure qualitative growth of the economy. The Government's priority task for the mid-term year remains to ensure stable economic growth at the level of at least 6%. Undoubtedly, the task is ambitious and requires full commitment and consolidation of efforts from all of us. We have all the tools for its solution," Alikhan Smailov concluded.

 

07.12.2023, 11:09

Large retail chains will reduce the trade mark-up on first-category eggs

Large retail chains will reduce the trade mark-up on first-category eggs
MTI Trade Committee signed an agreement with "Magnum Cash & Carry" LLP and Skif Trade LLP (Small) on mutual cooperation to stabilise prices for socially important food products, in particular to prevent seasonal price fluctuations for first category eggs (C1), press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.

Within the framework of the agreement concluded with the Committee of Trade, the management of Magnum Cash & Carry and Small decided to set the trade mark-up at 10% until 31 December 2023, instead of the current 15% for eggs of the first category allowed by law. And for other categories of eggs (selected and second), the Magnum Cash & Carry retail chain will not charge various types of remuneration for services provided (advertising and promotion of goods, special display, etc.) in the run-up to the new year.
 

06.12.2023, 14:35

About 1 mln foreign tourists visit Akmola region every year

About 1 mln foreign tourists visit Akmola region every year
Images | Depositphotos
About 1 million tourists from different corners of the world visit the Shchuchinsk-Burabay resort area ever year, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Development of tourism cluster in the region remains a priority," Akmola region governor Marat Akhmetzhanov said at the Wednesday press briefing, revealing that about 1 million foreign tourists visit the Shchuchinsk-Burabay resort area annually.


According to him, there are over 600 local businesses in the tourist cluster that employ over 22,000 people. Tourism cluster earnings this year saw a 29% increase compared to 2022 amounting to 16.5 billion tenge.

Governor Akhmetzhanov reminded that it is crucial to implement breakthrough projects for the development of regional tourism as it was stressed by the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

In his words, currently 65 investment projects in the tourism cluster worth 23 billion tenge are implemented in Akmola region.

On top of that, 30 new projects to the tune of over 25 billion tenge are slated for 2024 in Akmola region. The region also has plans to modernize the infrastructure of its resort area.
 

29.11.2023, 15:55

NCOC reduces daily oil output by 38%

NCOC reduces daily oil output by 38%
Images | depositphotos
North Caspian Operating Company reduced oil output due to suspension of oil lifting by the Caspian Pipeline Consortium in Novorossiysk Port, Kazinform News Agency reports via the Situation-analytical center of Kazakhstan’s Fuel and Energy complex.

Yesterday, NCOC reduced oil production by 38% - from 54,000 to 33,000 tons. On November 26, Tengizchevroil reduced production by 50% and by another 10% on November 28, the company’s press service informed.

On November 27, CPC announced suspension of oil lifting from the Marine Terminal due to bad weather conditions.
 

24.11.2023, 11:50

Alikhan Smailov holds Board of Directors meeting of National Management Holding Baiterek JSC

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a regular meeting of the Board of Directors of JSC National Management Holding Baiterek, primeminister.kz reports.

The participants considered the Strategy of digitalization of the holding for 2024-2026, which was developed in accordance with the instruction of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. It is aimed at improving the quality of products and services, optimization of business processes and introduction of modern digital technologies.

In addition, an action plan for 2024-2028 was approved, which provides for the actualization of key areas of the holding company's activities. The macroeconomic indicators of the revised Forecast of socio-economic development of the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2024-2028 were taken into account in the formation of the plan.

Following the meeting, Alikhan Smailov instructed to take all necessary measures to implement the approved plans and strategies, and also focused on the importance of risk management and digitalization in the context of ensuring sustainable development of the holding.
 

23.11.2023, 18:32

Government plans to reduce inflation to 5% by 2026 - Alikhan Smailov

Government plans to reduce inflation to 5% by 2026 - Alikhan Smailov
Images | Depositphotos
During a briefing for the media after the Senate meeting, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov spoke about the fulfillment of the Head of State's instruction to halve inflation in the country, primeminister.kz reports.

The Prime Minister noted that annual inflation, having reached its peak in February, decreased to 10.8% by the end of October.

To date, we already see a two-fold reduction. We forecast that by the end of the year the annual inflation rate will be below 10%. This shows that the relevant set of measures implemented by the Government and the National Bank is yielding results," Alikhan Smailov said.


Thus, the activity of stabilization funds has been reformatted. Funding is directed to agricultural producers as a priority, which allows to support domestic production, develop this sector of the economy and stabilize prices in the market. In addition, commodity interventions are implemented to stabilize prices during the off-season.

Along with this, control activities of regional commissions have been organized. In general, about a thousand unproductive intermediaries have been identified.

Agricultural fairs are organized weekly in all regions of the country to provide the population with cheaper foodstuffs. In order to level the rise in prices for flour and social bread, measures are being taken to supply cheapened grain to the regions from the reserves of "Prodkorporatsiya".

Prime Minister emphasized that the work to reduce inflation by another 2 times in the medium term, i.e. to 5% in 2026, would be continued.
 

