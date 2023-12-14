3 times more cargo can be transported through Kazakhstan seaports than now - Alikhan Smailov

Tell a friend

Issues of water transport development were considered at the regular Government session under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.





As the Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev reported, the total throughput capacity of Aktau and Kuryk seaports today is 21 million tons. They provide transshipment of oil, grain and other cargoes. The merchant fleet consists of 20 vessels, which includes tankers, dry cargo ships and container ships.





For 11 months the volume of transportation through the sea ports amounted to 6.5 million tons, which is 10% more than last year. At present, export transportation of Kazakhstani cargoes in the direction of European countries prevails.





As for the Trans-Caspian international transport route, compared to last year, the volume of transportation here has increased 2 times and amounted to 2.5 million tons. Including export of Kazakhstani products via Trans-Caspian international transportation route increased 3 times. At the same time, there is an increase in import cargo traffic - this shows the interest of European companies in this route.





Currently, Kazakhstan is negotiating with authorized bodies and companies of neighboring states to attract exports to the route TCIR. In general, the Head of State has set a task to increase the volume of transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route by 5 times. For this purpose, relevant road maps have been signed with Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey. As part of their implementation, each country takes measures for synchronized development of transport infrastructure.





Taking into account the dynamic growth of transportation, the Ministry of Transport will focus on dredging the water area of sea ports, development of terminal facilities and railway infrastructure approaching the ports, digitalization of transport corridors, development of merchant fleet and ensuring navigational safety.





Prime Minister noted that water transport is the most popular in the world. It accounts for more than 60% of cargo turnover and 80% of all international trade.





Kazakhstan has no access to the world ocean, so we are developing all types of transportation. Moreover, due to the geopolitical situation in the world and the rupture of traditional communication routes, there is a need to find alternative routes. A vivid example is the Trans-Caspian international transportation route," Alikhan Smailov said.





He added that for the full development of domestic seaports, dredging works in Kuryk will be completed by the end of next year, and in 2025 - in Aktau. This will make it possible to attract large-tonnage vessels.





The potential of our seaports is very high. Through them it is possible to carry out transshipment of cargoes 3 times more than now. Therefore, it is necessary to eliminate all "bottlenecks" in order to more effectively use the available resources of our infrastructure," Prime Minister pointed out.





Next year the construction of the first ferries will begin by order of Kazakhstan. It is planned that in 2027 there will be 4 of them. At the same time, Alikhan Smailov emphasized the need to accelerate consideration of the construction of Kazakhstan's own shipyard.





According to the head of the Government, today there are issues on the expansion of hub railroad stations and access roads to ports, as well as on the procedures for cargo clearance.





We also have opportunities to increase cargo transportation along the Irtysh River almost 2.5 times. To do this, we need to improve the existing infrastructure and increase the number of vessels. In general, the development of water transport will have a multiplier effect on the growth of the transport industry, transit and trade," the Prime Minister emphasized.





Taking into account the voiced, Alikhan Smailov instructed to develop a set of measures for the development of maritime infrastructure by the end of January 2024, which should include an increase in the merchant fleet, port facilities and cargo transshipment.





The Ministry of Transport needs to develop specific measures to develop the trade potential of the Irtysh River. New opportunities to use river transport and increase transit should be envisaged," he pointed out.





KTZ together with the Ministries of Finance and Agriculture, the Border Service has been instructed to ensure the integration of information systems to reduce administrative barriers in cargo clearance.