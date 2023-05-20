This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
85% of transportation of socially significant goods by rail is carried out by wagons of "Kaztemirtrans" JSC
relevant news
JD com - new opportunities for the promotion of Kazakh export products in China
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Changes in the composition of the Board of Directors of NC KTZ JSC
- The powers of a member of the Board of Directors of NC KTZ JSC, independent director Nurlan Akhanzaripov were terminated ahead of schedule.
- Alexander Andreas Schierhuber was elected as a member of the Board of Directors of NC KTZ JSC, independent director.
- Yuri Lavrinenko - Chairman of the Board of Directors of NC KTZ JSC, independent director;
- Nurlan Sauranbayev - member of the Board of Directors of NC KTZ JSC, Chairman of the Management Board;
- Nurzhan Baidauletov - member of the Board of Directors of NC KTZ JSC, Representative of the Sole shareholder;
- Yernat Berdigulov - member of the Board of Directors of NC KTZ JSC, Representative of the Sole shareholder;
- Nazira Nurbayeva - member of the Board of Directors of NC KTZ JSC, Representative of the Sole shareholder;
- Gibrat Auganov - member of the Board of Directors of NC KTZ JSC, Representative of the Sole shareholder;
- Ulf Wokurka - member of the Board of Directors of NC KTZ JSC, independent director;
- Alexander Andreas Schierhuber - member of the Board of Directors of NC KTZ JSC, independent director;
- John (Ian) McKay - member of the Board of Directors of NC KTZ JSC, independent director.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Economic Demonopolization Commission: Damumed database transferred to Ministry of Healthcare
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan to extend price cap on liquified petroleum gas for domestic market
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Export of Kazakhstan cargoes via TITR increased by 2.7 times
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
162,4 thousand units of motor vehicles were registered in March
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Issues of development of railway engineering discussed at the XI Forum of Machine Builders of Kazakhstan in Astana
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Medium business should become growth driver of Kazakhstan manufacturing industry - Alikhan Smailov
It is the medium business that has high expectations, which should become the core of this progress, the growth driver of the manufacturing sector with the production of competitive products and the provision of a wide range of services", - Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
Here we do not need to go far for examples. Companies such as Samsung, Toyota or Hyundai also started out as small and medium-sized enterprises, and today we know them as successful world leaders. In turn, I want to assure you that the government will continue to take all necessary measures to create a favorable environment and comprehensive support for business", - Alikhan Smailov said.
This will allow from the new year, after the end of the moratorium on inspections of business, all schedules of inspections will be formed on the basis of automated risk management systems, eliminating the human factor. This will reduce the number of inspections and increase the effectiveness of state control", - Prime Minister said.
The akimats have set specific KPIs for attracting investment in fixed capital and creating new jobs. At the same time today corporate income taxes from SMEs are transferred to the local budget level, so the akimats are interested in expanding the private sector. I want to emphasize once again that the Government is also always open to dialogue with the business and is ready to support projects that contribute to its development", - Alikhan Smailov concluded.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
19.05.2023, 13:53Alikhan Smailov holds talks with Akylbek Japarov in Almaty 19.05.2023, 14:102496New Opportunities for Cooperation Discussed at Second EU-Central Asia Economic Forum 19.05.2023, 19:55The head of state took part in the ceremony of launching the construction of a Logistics center of Kazakhstan in the dry port of Xian2126The head of state took part in the ceremony of launching the construction of a Logistics center of Kazakhstan in the dry port of Xian 19.05.2023, 20:581496Kazakhstan's Consulate General inaugurated in Xi'an 19.05.2023, 15:091426Information on the increasing the prices for railway tickets by 27% is not true 16.05.2023, 19:5519256Kazakhstan and the European Union outline new areas of cooperation 16.05.2023, 16:36Alikhan Smailov orders to introduce systems of early fire detection in natural parks and reserves more actively17411Alikhan Smailov orders to introduce systems of early fire detection in natural parks and reserves more actively 15.05.2023, 16:4516936162,4 thousand units of motor vehicles were registered in March 15.05.2023, 10:12Issues of development of railway engineering discussed at the XI Forum of Machine Builders of Kazakhstan in Astana16851Issues of development of railway engineering discussed at the XI Forum of Machine Builders of Kazakhstan in Astana 17.05.2023, 16:0616736President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in the People's Republic of China for a state visit 28.04.2023, 19:0999891President ratifies agreement on Kazakh-Turkmen state border regime 28.04.2023, 17:1996096Kazakh defense minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov joins SCO meeting in India 28.04.2023, 10:3194396Kazakh, Chinese defense ministers meet in New Delhi 27.04.2023, 12:2592691Provocateurs have nothing to do with Kazakhstan - President 26.04.2023, 11:3388276President Tokayev to attend XXXII session of Kazakhstan People’s Assembly