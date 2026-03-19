18.03.2026, 18:59 9491

Traditional "Nauryz Ball" for Diplomatic Corps Held in Astana

Traditional "Nauryz Ball" for Diplomatic Corps Held in Astana
Images | gov.kz
The capital theatre hosted the annual "Nauryz Ball" attended by heads of foreign diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Kazakhstan. The event, organized as part of the "Nauryznama" decade, served as a significant platform for cultural diplomacy, symbolizing unity, creation, and renewal, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

Opening the gala evening, Aida Balayeva, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, noted the profound significance of the Nauryz celebration. She highlighted that this year’s festivities coincided with the national referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution. It was emphasized that the people's will in favor of reforms confirms Kazakhstan's commitment to the principles of justice, the rule of law, and the building of an inclusive society.

Alibek Bakayev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, focused on the country's foreign policy priorities in his welcoming remarks. He underscored the role of Nauryz as a key element of cultural diplomacy, contributing to the strengthening of mutual understanding and trust between nations. According to the diplomat, the values of the holiday - harmony and renewal - form the foundation of international cooperation and constructive dialogue.

The program was designed to familiarize foreign guests with the Kazakh cultural code. Guests personally observed ancient crafts and traditions, including a demonstration of yurt assembly and master classes in national dances. Diplomats participated in traditional competitions and explored the culture of the Kazakh dastarkhan, experiencing firsthand the atmosphere of hospitality and the continuity of generations. The musical portion featured a synthesis of world classical art and Kazakh folklore, with famous works performed on national instruments.

The event was attended by more than 70 heads and representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations, including the UN, UNICEF, WHO, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the OSCE, and the World Bank.

The gala concluded with mutual wishes for prosperity and harmony. Heads of diplomatic missions noted the importance of such cultural initiatives in consolidating the international community and promoting cultural values.
 

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18.03.2026, 12:05 9181

Kazakhstan rolls out new university funding model and endowment system

Kazakhstan is improving mechanisms for allocating public funds to ensure citizens’ constitutional right to higher education, Qazinform News Agency quotes Minister of Science and Higher Education, Sayasat Nurbek, as saying at a Government's meeting.

Under the new model, the distribution of state-funded places will be aligned with the needs of the economy, while a national university ranking will be introduced next year as an objective assessment tool. In addition, the country’s first endowment fund, "Ǵylym jа́ne bilim endowment qory" (Science and Education Endowment Fund), has been officially registered this year under the new legislative framework.

The Head of State has signed a law to gradually introduce a new higher education funding model. The model is aimed at improving the quality of training and building competitive universities. The results of the national ranking will be taken into account when determining universities eligible for state-funded education places, while top-performing institutions will be granted greater academic autonomy," the minister said.

 

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15.03.2026, 19:00 56566

70.98% of Kazakhstanis have voted in Constitutional Referendum

70.98% of Kazakhstanis have voted in Constitutional Referendum
Images | election.gov.kz
The preliminary voter turnout in the referendum on the draft of a new Constitution was 70.98% two hours before most polling stations closed. The highest turnout was recorded in the Kyzylorda region at 91.80%, announced the Secretary of the Central Referendum Commission, Shavkhat Utemissov, Qazinform News Agency reports.

According to data from territorial commissions, as of 18:00 Astana time, 8,845,280 Kazakhstanis received ballots. Thus, by the evening, the preliminary turnout reached 70.98%.

By region, the turnout was as follows:

  • Abai region - 73.84%
  • Akmola region - 77.72%
  • Aktobe region - 83.12%
  • Almaty region - 70.27%
  • Atyrau region - 71.08%
  • West Kazakhstan region - 66.90%
  • Zhambyl region - 81.07%
  • Zhetysu region - 73.84%
  • Karaganda region - 81.44%
  • Kostanay region - 80.11%
  • Kyzylorda region - 91.80%
  • Mangystau region - 76.84%
  • Pavlodar region - 71.85%
  • North Kazakhstan region - 68.58%
  • Turkistan region - 82.03%
  • Ulytau region - 70.57%
  • East Kazakhstan region - 83.63%
  • Astana City - 56.72%
  • Almaty City - 32.82%
  • Shymkent City - 74.44%
 

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15.03.2026, 12:30 57011

Over 4.6mn Kazakhstanis cast their ballots in Constitutional Referendum

Over 4.6mn Kazakhstanis cast their ballots in Constitutional Referendum
Images | election.gov
4,677,595 Kazakhstanis cast their votes in the nationwide referendum on the draft of new Constitution as of 12:00 pm Astana time, Qazinform News Agency quotes Assel Zhanabilova, member of the Central Referendum Commission as saying.

According to data provided by territorial commissions, as of 12:00 p.m. a total of 4,677,595 citizens had received their ballots, representing 37.54% of those included on the voter lists

As of now, Turkistan, Aktobe, and Akmola regions lead in voter turnout.

Meanwhile, 106 polling stations located in places of temporary residence have already concluded their work.

Voter turnout by regions:

  • Abai region - 41,93%
  • Akmola region - 44,66%
  • Aktobe region - 45,73%
  • Almaty region - 40,41%
  • Atyrau region - 42,29%
  • West Kazakhstan region - 36,59%
  • Zhambyl region - 35,86%
  • Zhetysu region - 43,32%.
  • Karaganda region - 42,95%
  • Kostanay region - 37,10%.
  • Kyzylorda region - 43,18%.
  • Mangystau region - 34,57%
  • Pavlodar region - 36,57% .
  • North Kazakhstan region - 41,64%.
  • Turkistan region - 44,13%.
  • Ulytau region - 36,59%.
  • East Kazakhstan region - 42,88%.
  • Astana - 31,23%.
  • Almaty - 14,85%.
  • Shymkent - 42,59%.
 

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15.03.2026, 10:26 57566

Kazakhstan's constitutional referendum: Voter turnout at 19.21% as of 10:00 am

Kazakhstan's constitutional referendum: Voter turnout at 19.21% as of 10:00 am
Images | election.gov.kz
Voter turnout in the republican referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution of Kazakhstan was at 19.21 percent during the first three hours of voting, the country’s Central Referendum Commission reported, Qazinform News Agency reports.

According to the Commission, a preliminary voter turnout stood at 19.21% as of 10:00 am local time in the vote on the draft of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution.

At a briefing, member of the Central Referendum Commission Lyazzat Suindik said that by 10:00 am, 19.21% of citizens included on the voter lists, or 2,393,844 people, had received ballots.

In total, 12,461,796 citizens across the country are eligible to participate in the vote.

Voter turnout ranking by regions as of 10:00 am:

  • Karaganda region - 26.64%
  • Kyzylorda region - 24.02%
  • Aktobe region - 21.80%
  • Shymkent city - 21.36%
  • Turkistan region - 21.21%
  • Zhetysu region - 21.01%
  • Astana city - 20.68%
  • East Kazakhstan region - 20.64%
  • Ulytau region - 20.31%
  • Akmola region - 19.82%
  • Atyrau region - 19.44%
  • Kostanay region - 19.24%
  • West Kazakhstan region - 18.80%
  • North Kazakhstan region - 18.72%
  • Mangystau region - 18.53%
  • Zhambyl region - 18.49%
  • Almaty region - 18.10%
  • Abai region - 17.98%
  • Pavlodar region - 16.36%
  • Almaty city - 9.54%
 

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15.03.2026, 08:00 57936

Referendum on new Constitution begins in Kazakhstan

Referendum on new Constitution begins in Kazakhstan
On March 15, a nationwide referendum on the draft of a new Constitution began in Kazakhstan. Polling stations opened at 7:00 a.m. Astana time and will operate until 8:00 p.m., Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Kazakh citizens can vote at referendum polling stations between 7:00 AM and 8:00 PM. Astana time. A total of 92 polling stations across the country opened earlier than the others, beginning their work at 6:00 AM.

Ballots contain a single question: "Do you accept the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the draft of which was published in the mass media on February 12, 2026?"

Voters are offered two response options - "Yes, I accept" and "No, I do not accept." Ballots must be filled out personally in a booth for secret voting.

The draft Constitution in Kazakh and Russian, as well as an audio version, will be available at all polling stations.

A total of 359 international observers from 10 organizations and 27 central election commissions of foreign states will monitor the referendum. The process will also be covered by 185 foreign journalists from 31 countries.
 

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14.03.2026, 09:00 69566

Kazakhstan to see warmer weather in coming days

Kazakhstan to see warmer weather in coming days
Kazhydromet has released the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for March 14–16, 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports.

According to meteorologists, a vast anticyclone will bring warm and dry weather to most of Kazakhstan, while the north and east may see precipitation (rain and snow), icy conditions and stronger winds with snowstorms due to passing atmospheric fronts. Fog is also expected across the country.

Daytime temperatures will reach +3°C to +15°C in the west and south, while in the north, east and central regions they are expected to range from –2°C to +5°C.
 

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12.03.2026, 15:15 94971

9,926 Kazakhstanis return homeland from Middle Eastern states

9,926 Kazakhstanis return homeland from Middle Eastern states
Images | Depositphotos
With the support of government agencies and diplomatic missions abroad, 9,926 nationals of Kazakhstan have returned home from the Middle Eastern countries, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Three Kazakh citizens were evacuated by land routes through border checkpoints in Turkmenistan. In total, 69 Kazakh nationals have been repatriated from Iran since the start of the evacuation operation.

In addition, 68 citizens of Kazakhstan were evacuated from Israel.

Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions across the region continue coordinating efforts on the ground, maintaining constant communication with compatriots and providing necessary assistance to them.
 

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11.03.2026, 21:54 110376

Five regions of Kazakhstan remain in flooding risk zone

Five regions of Kazakhstan remain in flooding risk zone
Images | kazhydromet.kz
Kazakh Deputy Minister of Emergencies Kegen Turssynbayev listed the flooding risk zones in Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports.

According to Turssynbayev, five regions are under the risk.

North Kazakhstan, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Karagandy and Abay - these are the five regions [Ed. note - under the risk]. We are monitoring the situation daily. From March 1, the 24-hour field office based on the command center operates. Accordingly, all preventive measures with akimats (city administration) have been taken. Corresponding engineering works have been carried out. There is no risk to residential communities and the situation is under control. Our emergency response crews and equipment are in a standby mode," Kegen Tursynbayev stated at the March 11 press briefing at the Senate.


He added that this year executive bodies are prepared for flood season.

Everything depends on snowpack and freezing. We have defined those risk zones and all necessary measures to prevent flooding in residential areas will be taken," the Deputy Minister noted.

 

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