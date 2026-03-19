Traditional "Nauryz Ball" for Diplomatic Corps Held in Astana

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The capital theatre hosted the annual "Nauryz Ball" attended by heads of foreign diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Kazakhstan. The event, organized as part of the "Nauryznama" decade, served as a significant platform for cultural diplomacy, symbolizing unity, creation, and renewal, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Opening the gala evening, Aida Balayeva, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, noted the profound significance of the Nauryz celebration. She highlighted that this year’s festivities coincided with the national referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution. It was emphasized that the people's will in favor of reforms confirms Kazakhstan's commitment to the principles of justice, the rule of law, and the building of an inclusive society.





Alibek Bakayev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, focused on the country's foreign policy priorities in his welcoming remarks. He underscored the role of Nauryz as a key element of cultural diplomacy, contributing to the strengthening of mutual understanding and trust between nations. According to the diplomat, the values of the holiday - harmony and renewal - form the foundation of international cooperation and constructive dialogue.





The program was designed to familiarize foreign guests with the Kazakh cultural code. Guests personally observed ancient crafts and traditions, including a demonstration of yurt assembly and master classes in national dances. Diplomats participated in traditional competitions and explored the culture of the Kazakh dastarkhan, experiencing firsthand the atmosphere of hospitality and the continuity of generations. The musical portion featured a synthesis of world classical art and Kazakh folklore, with famous works performed on national instruments.





The event was attended by more than 70 heads and representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations, including the UN, UNICEF, WHO, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the OSCE, and the World Bank.





The gala concluded with mutual wishes for prosperity and harmony. Heads of diplomatic missions noted the importance of such cultural initiatives in consolidating the international community and promoting cultural values.