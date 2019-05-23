AIFC had talks with delegation of Bank of China

Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre Kairat Kelimbetov met with the delegation of the Bank of China headed by the Chairman of the Supervisory Board Wang Xiquan, AIFC press release reads.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of cooperation, including the development of the capital market in Kazakhstan.

The head of the Chinese delegation also thanked the AIFC leadership for the warm welcome and assured that the Bank of China is ready to explore the possibility of establishing mutually beneficial cooperation with the AIFC, as well as contribute to strengthening financial cooperation between the two countries. An equally important aspect touched upon during the meeting was the Bank of China's organisation of training workshops for the exchange of experience between countries cooperating in the framework of the Chinese Belt and Road initiative, including at the AIFC site.

The high-level delegation of the Bank of China of arrived in Kazakhstan to participate in the opening ceremony of the Representative Office of the SB Bank of China in Kazakhstan in Nur-Sultan, in which the AIFC leadership also participated.

Reference:

Astana International Financial Centre. The AIFC was established on the initiative of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. In December 2015 the First President Nazarbayev approved the Constitutional Statute "On the Astana International Financial Centre" (AIFC). The aim of the AIFC is to establish a leading international centre of financial services. The objectives of the AIFC are to attract investment into the economy through the establishment of an attractive environment for investment in the financial services, develop local capital markets, ensuring their integration with the international capital markets.

Bank of China Limited - is the most globalized bank in China with the network of branches of the bank represented in 56 countries of the world. The main activities of the bank are services and servicing businesses and individuals, financial markets and other commercial activities, including investment banking, direct investment, securities, insurance, funds, and leasing operations. The key performance indicators for 2018 were: total assets - 21.267.275 million Chinese yuan, operating income - 503.806 million Chinese yuan, profit for the reporting period - 192.435 million Chinese yuan. According to Forbes, the bank ranked 9th in the Global 2000 ranking.

