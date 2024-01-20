15.01.2024, 11:00 16126
Alikhan Smailov called on European investment community to expand participation in joint projects
Further steps to strengthen trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and the European Union discussed Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and Vice President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas, primeminister.kz reports.
Within the framework of the meeting, held in Astana, the parties considered the issues of increasing trade turnover, attracting investment, strengthening cooperation in transport and logistics, facilitating visa regime, increasing industrial cooperation and a number of others.
Head of the Government emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches special importance to strengthening mutually beneficial relations with the European Union. Today, a significant role in this is played by the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, as well as the new EU Strategy for Central Asia.
We support the mutual attitude to further progressive development of Kazakhstan-European cooperation in the spirit of trust and respect," Alikhan Smailov said.
As Prime Minister noted, the EU is one of the largest trade and investment partners of Kazakhstan. It accounts for about 30% of foreign trade and about 40% of attracted investments.
Thus, trade turnover for 11 months of last year increased by almost 5% and reached about $38 billion. In 2022, the volume of investments from the EU in Kazakhstan amounted to $12.5 billion, showing the maximum level for the last 10 years.
Today, there are almost 6,000 joint ventures operating in Kazakhstan, 130 of which joined in the last year alone. These indicators emphasize the stability and attractiveness of our economy for European partners. We urge the European investment community to expand participation in joint projects," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
He also added that transit and transportation sphere is an important area of cooperation. Today about 85% of goods from China to Europe are transported through Kazakhstan. In particular, last year within the Trans-Caspian international transportation route the volume of cargo transshipment increased by 65%. In the medium term, the cargo flow here is planned to reach 10 million tons.
To achieve this goal, road maps have been signed with Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey to eliminate bottlenecks along this route. Along with this, Kazakhstan is implementing a number of major projects to modernize railway and port infrastructure, build up rolling stock and merchant fleet. We are also synchronizing our information systems, where the shipper can see the location of his cargo in real time," Prime Minister said.
For his part, Vice President of the European Commission noted that Kazakhstan is an important partner for the European Union.
We know that you have great processes of modernization. On behalf of the European Union I would like to note the importance of reforms initiated by President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev, which make Kazakhstan a very significant player in the Central Asian region," Margaritis Schinas said.
He also emphasized the importance of the upcoming Investors' Forum on Sustainable Transport Links between Europe and Central Asia within the Global Gateway initiative, where Kazakhstan will be represented.
19.01.2024, 21:24 2371
New int'l trade, logistics center begins operating in Kazakhstan
A new international trade and logistics center began operating in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.
According to the Ministry of Transport, the new center is located on the Kazakh-Chinese border, near the village of Dostyk.
This project was implemented by Dostyk Storage LLP together with the State Revenue Committee.
The main goal of the project is to develop and improve cross-border logistics infrastructure and increase the capacity of the Alakol road crossing.
Meanwhile, in 2022, Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with China amounted to $24.1 billion, which is 34.1 percent more than a year earlier.
Exports from Kazakhstan increased over the year by 34.7 percent, to $13.2 billion.
The share of Kazakhstan's exports to China accounted for a significant 15.6 percent of the country's total trade turnover.
Imports from China to Kazakhstan grew by 33.5 percent over the year, to $11 billion.
China's share in the structure of imports of the Republic of Kazakhstan amounted to 21.9 percent.
19.01.2024, 09:53 2616
Kazakhstan plans to renovate railway stations
Repair work at 28 railway stations in Kazakhstan will be carried out in 2024, Trend reports.
As the Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ, Kazakhstan's national company) said, work will be performed to repair engineering systems, entrance lobbies, roofing, passenger platforms, etc.
It is also planned to begin a major overhaul of the Astana railway station. During the period of major repairs, the station will operate uninterruptedly with limited access to the repair work areas. The date of commissioning of the station will be determined after concluding an agreement with the contractor for construction and installation work.
Thus, as part of the large-scale renovation, it is planned to repair the roof, facade, interior of the station, passenger platforms, and structures on them. Existing public address systems, video surveillance devices, as well as fire and security alarms will be modernized.
In addition, it is planned to replace engineering systems and improve the adjacent territory of the station.
18.01.2024, 15:32 13281
Kazakhstan may reduce uranium production in 2024
Kazatomprom (Kazakhstan's national uranium company) expects a reduction in uranium production in 2024 compared to planned volumes, Trend reports.
Thus, the company planned to increase production volumes to 90 percent of subsoil use contracts in 2024, compared to 80 percent in 2023. This decision was made in connection with the company's successful conclusion of medium- and long-term contracts with both new and existing clients.
Expectations for a reduction in uranium production in 2024 are due to difficulties in the availability of sulfuric acid, a key component in the uranium production process, as well as delays in completing construction work at new mines.
As the company noted, the company continues to actively search for alternative sources of sulfuric acid supplies. However, the company predicts that achieving 90 percent production levels may be difficult.
At the same time, the company remains committed to its uranium supply obligations in 2024.
In addition, as the company noted, the impact of this situation on operations is currently being assessed. Results will be provided no later than February 1, 2024.
In addition, the company thinks that returning to 100 percent production in 2025 may also be at risk.
Meanwhile, Kazakhstan ranks second in the world in terms of proven natural uranium reserves. The depths of the Republic of Kazakhstan contain around 14 percent of all proven world reserves. The entire proven reserves of uranium in the country are expected to be more than 700,000 tons.
Kazakhstan surpassed the United States in uranium production in 2009 and continues to dominate the global market.
Kazakhstan accounts for almost 40 percent of global uranium output. The volume of uranium production in 2021 was 21,800 tons, while the volume in 2022 was 21,300 tons.
18.01.2024, 12:05 13561
Almaty records highest jobless rate in Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
451,500 jobless were recorded in Kazakhstan in the third quarter of 2023 that is 1.7% less as compared to 2022, Kazinform News Agency learnt from Finprom.
The highest number of jobless was reported in Almaty with 52,600 people, followed by Turkistan with 41,700 and Almaty regions with 34,400. The least unemployed were registered in Ulytau region with 4,500 people, 13,500 in North Kazakhstan region, and 14.500 in Abai region.
The unemployment rate in Kazakhstan made 4.7% against 4.9% recorded a year earlier.
The level of unemployment directly depends on education. The university-educated people constitute 3.8% of the jobless, 3.6% have vocational education and training, while 45.3% fall on people with elementary level of education.
In the second and third quarters of 2023, the unemployment rate in Kazakhstan reached its historic low over the years of independence. The experts claim that there is a hidden unemployment problem in Kazakhstan because some of the employees are low-end workers and in fact may be regarded as jobless.
According to the Global Economy Journal, the global unemployment rate in 2022 was much higher than in Kazakhstan. Turkiye's unemployment rate was about 10%, 9.5% in Brazil, 7.5 in France, 7.4% in Sweden, 6.8% in Finland, and 5.6% in Estonia.
16.01.2024, 13:07 15646
Kazakhstan plans to increase share of e-commerce to 20% by 2030
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov the issues of further development of e-commerce were considered, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliev noted that e-commerce has become one of the new drivers of global economic growth. In Kazakhstan by the end of 2022, its volume reached about 2 trillion tenge or 12.5% of the total retail volume. At the same time, for 11 months of last year, this figure increased to 2.2 trillion tenge, increasing its share to 13%.
Kazakhstani people mainly buy household goods, clothes and shoes, food, cosmetics and medicines via the Internet.
At the same time, the Ministry has a task to bring the share of e-commerce to 20% by 2030. As part of this work, measures will be taken to expand the representation of domestic goods on popular marketplaces, the development of warehousing and logistics infrastructure, as well as the protection of consumer rights.
In the course of the meeting the opinions of representatives of the e-commerce market were also heard. Thus, the Chairman of the Board of the postal operator Asel Zhanasova told about the activities of Kazpost JSC, and its director Alua Korpebaeva told about the experience of the domestic online store.
As the Prime Minister noted, the e-commerce market is steadily expanding worldwide. It is expected that by 2025 the share of global online commerce will exceed 25% of total retail.
According to him, the catalyst for this growth has been the change in business processes of online and offline stores, new formats of product placement and advertising. This attracts customers and saves their time.
In Kazakhstan in 2023, the volume of e-commerce exceeded 2.2 trillion tenge and amounted to 13% of all retail trade. A significant share of the market at the same time is occupied by foreign online marketplaces.
We should use this opportunity as an additional sales channel for Kazakhstani products in the global market. At the same time, we need to develop domestic online stores as well. To do this, we need to ensure the smooth operation of payment systems, transportation and logistics infrastructure and courier services," Alikhan Smailov pointed out.
He noted that no less important issue is the protection of consumer rights. For its solution the necessary amendments were developed, which were included in the draft law "On Protection of Consumer Rights". This document is already under consideration of the Parliament.
According to the head of the Government, it is also required to increase digital literacy of both the population and business.
This will be partly facilitated by e-commerce training centers, which should be opened throughout the country," he stressed.
Summarizing the results, the Prime Minister instructed to work out effective solutions for the development of domestic online stores and the introduction of goods producers of the republic to foreign online platforms within a month.
We need our bonded warehouses, which would simplify the process of delivery of goods to both our buyers and foreign buyers. Therefore, the Ministry of Trade together with Kazpost should ensure the launch of construction of bonded warehouses in Astana, Almaty and Shymkent this year," Alikhan Smailov said.
In addition, the head of the Government outlined the need to start creating a container hub in Aktau and a full-fledged logistics center for electronic commerce in the port of Kuryk by the end of March.
This is also important within the framework of the development of the Trans-Caspian international transportation route," he concluded.
16.01.2024, 12:05 15831
Kazakhstan to fully provide itself with electricity through commissioning of new capacities
Images | Depositphotos
Issues of further development of the electric power industry considered at a regular Government session chaired by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of Energy Almassadam Satkaliyev reported that the Unified Power System of Kazakhstan is operating in a normal mode. To date, 220 power plants are functioning, of which 144 RES facilities for 2.8 GW. In general, as of January 1, 2024, the total available capacity amounted to 20.4 GW, and the maximum consumption in the current fall and winter period is 16.6 GW.
In 2023, electricity consumption was at 115 billion kWh (112.9 billion kWh in 2022). Production amounted to 112.8 billion kWh, import of electric energy from neighboring countries was 3.4 billion kWh, and export was 1.4 billion kWh.
In order to ensure reliable power supply to the economy and population of the country, the next few years will see the gradual commissioning of new power capacities and modernization of existing power plants. At the same time, a significant reduction in the share of coal-fired generation in the volume of electricity consumption will be ensured through the introduction of renewable energy sources and gas-fired generation.
Chairman of the Board of KEGOC Nabi Aitzhanov spoke about the current state of the national energy network at the meeting, and Chairman of the Board of Samruk-Energy Kairat Maksutov spoke about the implementation of new major projects.
Akims of the regions Nurlan Nogayev, Nurlybek Nalibayev, as well as Deputy Akim of Mangystau region Nurzhan Kalenderov made reports on the progress of repair work at the Mangystau nuclear power plant (MAEC), construction of a combined cycle gas turbine in Kyzylorda region and a wind farm in Zhambyl region.
Prime Minister emphasized that the electric power industry is the basis of life support and effective development of the country's economy.
The Head of State in his Address has instructed to ensure the commissioning of additional capacity in the amount of at least 14 GW. This is also necessary to achieve the goal of GDP growth by 2 times. For this we need advanced development of the energy sector," Alikhan Smailov said.
According to him, the imbalance of the RK power system during peak periods leads to failures and shortage of electricity for large industrial enterprises. According to forecasts, energy consumption will only grow. Therefore, work is currently underway to involve gas-fired capacities of western regions in the country's energy balance.
Generation is being built up in the Northern and Southern zones. Thus, this year it is planned to complete the project on restoration of the 1st power unit at Ekibastuz GRES-1. The construction of new CHPPs in the cities of Kokshetau, Semey and Ust-Kamenogorsk is under consideration. In the southern regions gas generation projects are being implemented with completion in 2025-2026," Prime Minister listed.
He added that major projects with strategic investors Total Energies, Acwa Power and Masdar will be implemented to achieve a 15 percent share of renewable energy by 2030.
In general, about 26 GW of baseload and maneuverable generation is planned to be brought into the Unified Power System of Kazakhstan by 2035. The measures taken will make it possible to eliminate the shortage of electricity and by 2030 to ensure its reserve," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
At the same time, he reminded that in 2020 the Action Plan for the development of hydropower was adopted. However, over the past years, the environmental agenda has changed, the shortage of water resources is growing. In this regard, the head of the Government instructed to adopt a new Plan until the end of March 2030.
According to Prime Minister, the issues of implementation of previously launched major projects, one of which is the construction of the 3rd power unit of Ekibastuz GRES-2, are also delayed.
Within a month it is necessary to ensure the start of its implementation," Alikhan Smailov pointed out.
In addition, the connection of the western energy zone to the Unified National System remains an unresolved issue. In this regard, KEGOC has been instructed to start construction of the Aktobe-Atyrau power transmission line this year.
The Ministry of Energy has already identified locations for the construction of new gas generation facilities. These are the cities of Kyzylorda, Shymkent, Taraz, Aktau, Atyrau and Aktobe. It is necessary to start the necessary procedures for the implementation of these projects by the end of February," Prime Minister said.
He also pointed to the detachment of akimats from the work on the development of regional power grids.
Drawing up and implementation by regional power grid companies of their investment programs is not controlled. The mass power outage in the northern regions of the country in December is proof of this. Local executive bodies should ensure coordination of activities of regional power grid companies," Head of the Government concluded.
16.01.2024, 09:04 15986
Alikhan Smailov meets with World Bank's Regional Director for Central Asia
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with the World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia Tatiana Proskuryakova, primeminister.kz reports.
The parties discussed issues of joint projects in the field of economic development, introduction of digitalization, environmental protection, etc.
As the Head of Government noted, during more than 30 years of cooperation 48 joint projects worth over $8 billion have been successfully implemented in the republic. 6 active projects are in the works today.
According to him, the partnership with the World Bank is aimed at supporting the ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan to achieve more inclusive and sustainable development. A striking example of this is the Joint Economic Research Program, which has been successfully implemented for more than 20 years.
The Government of Kazakhstan is determined to further deepen cooperation with the World Bank," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
In turn, Tatiana Proskuryakova noted that the Organization has intensified the preparation of new projects through the Republic of Kazakhstan, which was facilitated by the negotiations held in August last year. This includes the Government's program to connect remote communities to the Internet.
I think this will be a very good example for all Central Asian countries. I think Kazakhstan's role as a regional leader will be strengthened," she said.
15.01.2024, 09:24 31536
KazTransOil boost oil transit from Aktau port to Baku
Images | Trend
The volume of transportation of Kazakh oil for export from the port of Aktau amounted to 3.376 million tons from January through 2023, which is 1.108 million tons more than the same period in 2022, KazTransOil JSC (an oil pipeline company of the Republic of Kazakhstan that provides services for transporting oil to the domestic market, for transit purposes, and for export), Trend reports.
Thus, the increase in the volume of transportation of Kazakh oil for export from the port of Aktau is due to an increase in the volume of raw materials shipped in the direction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, from 250,000 tons to 1.392 million tons, which is 5.5 times more compared to the same period in 2022. In particular, 1.057 million tons of oil were shipped from the Tengiz field.
In addition, in the reporting period, 1.984 million tons of oil were shipped from the port of Aktau towards the port of Makhachkala.
In 2022, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered to increase the volume of oil transportation along the Trans-Caspian corridor.
In accordance with this instruction, KazMunayGas JSC (Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company) and the state oil company of the Republic of Azerbaijan SOCAR entered into an agreement providing for the transportation of 1.5 million tons of oil per year from the Tengiz field in the direction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline.
Previously, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said that deliveries via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline from Kazakhstan will amount to 1.1 million tons of oil by the end of 2023.
Every month, Azerbaijan receives from 12 to 14 tankers transporting Kazakh oil. This is a satisfactory development. The initial agreement between the parties provided for the transportation of 1.5 million tons of oil this year. However, given that deliveries began in April this year, we will be able to transport 1.1 million tons of oil by the end of 2023," he said.
KazTransOil JSC is the Kazakhstan's national operator of the main oil pipeline. It is part of the KazMunayGas JSC group. KazTransOil JSC owns a diversified network of main oil pipelines 5.4 thousand km in length.
