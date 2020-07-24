Kazakhstan names new Vice Minister of Trade and Integration

By Decree of the Government of Kazakhstan, Zhanassova Asel Zhubanyshevna was appointed vice minister of trade and integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan. This was reported by the Press Service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





Asel Zhanassova was born in 1987 in Almaty.





In 2010, she graduated from the University of Cambridge on the Bolashak International Scholarship of the President of Kazakhstan, in 2014, she received Master’s Degree of the University of Cambridge, Lomonosov Moscow State University under the Executive Management Program.





From 2010 to 2014, she worked as an information technology specialist, manager of the Information Technology Office, director of the Information Technology Security Department at Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation PLC in London.





In 2014-2016, she was Advisor to the Director of the RSE Banking Service Bureau of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Deputy Director for IT at the National Bank of Kazakhstan.





In 2016-2017, she was CEO of JSC Zerde National Managing Holding.





In 2017-2018, she was Advisor to the Manager of the Astana International Financial Center.





From 2018, she has been Chief Digital Officer at the Astana International Financial Center.





















