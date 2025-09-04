Astana does not confirm a 2% increase in oil production

Images | Depositphotos

The annual inflation rate stood at 12.2% in August 2025, compared to 11.8% in July, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports citing the National Statistics Bureau.





According to the Bureau, food prices fell by 1.4% over the month. The largest declines were recorded for onions (-25.9%), potatoes (-21.9%), carrots (-16.5%), beets (-13.8%), tomatoes (-13.7%), grapes (-11.9%), cabbage (-7.6%) and bananas (-4.1%). At the same time, chocolate rose by 3.8%, while coffee, lemons and cream grew between 1.4% and 2.6%.





Non-food items decreased by 0.3% in August. Kitchen stoves dropped by 6.3% and refrigerators by 2.6%, while jewelry and watches increased by 1.6% and personal goods by 0.8%. Service prices showed mixed trends: air passenger transport fell by 11.3%, while dental services increased by 1%.





In annual terms, food prices declined for rice (-8.5%), dried apricots (-3.4%) and buckwheat (-2.5%), while dried fruits and nuts rose by 2.3%. Non-food prices were mixed, with freezers (-24.5%) and electric kettles (-25.7%) dropping, while tableware (+5.9%), ironing boards (+5.8%) and electric meat grinders (+3.1%) increased.