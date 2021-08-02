Average wages calculated in Kazakhstan

In 2021 Q2, the average monthly nominal wage per employee in Kazakhstan stands at 251,508 tenge. The index of nominal wages for the corresponding quarter of 2020 was 118.6%, real - 110.4%, the National Statistics Bureau of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of Kazakhstan informed.

In the sectoral structure, the highest nominal wages were recorded in financial and insurance activities - 472.5 thousand tenge (1.9 times higher than the national average), in mining industry and quarrying - 461.8 thousand tenge (1.8 times), in professional, scientific and technical activities - 356.7 thousand tenge (1.4 times), in information and communications - 338.6 thousand tenge (1.3 times, respectively). Low levels of average monthly nominal wages were recorded in the sectors of agriculture, forestry and fisheries - 145.6 thousand tenge and water supply; collection, processing and disposal of waste, pollution elimination - 146.5 thousand tenge.

In the regional context, the highest average monthly nominal wage was recorded in Atyrau region - 398.5 thousand tenge, which is 1.6 times higher than the national average. In North Kazakhstan region, it is 189.8 thousand tenge, which is 24.5% lower than the national average.

In accordance with international standards, the average monthly nominal wage of one employee is formed taking into account additional payments, allowances, bonuses, as well as taxes and other deductions (income tax, mandatory pension contributions).

















