Cargo transportation via Trans-Caspian Corridor grows sixfold for 5 years

The Trans-Caspian Corridor saw a sixfold cargo transportation growth from 800,000 tons in 2020 to 4.5 million tons last year, Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said, Kazinform News Agency reports.





The 2029 national infrastructure plan was approved in Kazakhstan last July to have the country’s infrastructure modernized. Its key goal is to develop utilities, meet the people’s needs and ensure economic growth, Bozumbayev told the international forum Astana Finance Day 2025 in the Kazakh capital.





