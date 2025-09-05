04.09.2025, 15:47 5536
Cargo transportation via Trans-Caspian Corridor grows sixfold for 5 years
The Trans-Caspian Corridor saw a sixfold cargo transportation growth from 800,000 tons in 2020 to 4.5 million tons last year, Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The 2029 national infrastructure plan was approved in Kazakhstan last July to have the country’s infrastructure modernized. Its key goal is to develop utilities, meet the people’s needs and ensure economic growth, Bozumbayev told the international forum Astana Finance Day 2025 in the Kazakh capital.
He highlighted the development of the Trans-Caspian international transport route that is currently playing a strategic role for Kazakhstan and the whole region. For the past five years, the volume of carriage via the corridor surged sixfold from 800,000 in 2020 to 4.5 million
04.09.2025, 14:07 4606
Kazakhstan to earn up to $75M from spacecraft exports
Kazakhstan is set to earn between $70 million and $75 million from the export of three spacecraft to Nigeria, Congo, and Mongolia, Malik Olzhabekov, the Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry, told Kazinform News Agency at a briefing in the Senate.
According to Olzhabekov, Kazakhstan currently operates five satellites:
- Three Earth remote sensing satellites which provide imaging of the planet's visible surface.
- Two communications satellites responsible for radio signal retransmission, television broadcasting, and communication within the country.
Six more spacecraft are currently under development. Four will be optical Earth remote sensing satellites, while two will be radar satellites that scan the Earth’s surface using lunar radars to provide 3D spatial data.
Three of these new spacecraft are being developed for export to Congo, Nigeria, and Mongolia.
I'll name the general range for these export contracts, as the specifics are, unfortunately, not for public disclosure under the contract's terms, and I don't know the full details," Olzhabekov said. "According to my estimates, the total cost of these three satellites is within the range of $70 million to $75 million."
03.09.2025, 18:18 12581
Astana does not confirm a 2% increase in oil production
The Kazakhstan Ministry of Energy confirms its August crude production at 1.712 mb/d, down by 48 tb/d from month before, Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Ministry categorically denies claims made by some media reports that the country's oil production levels increased in August compared previous month", the ministry said.
03.09.2025, 15:47 12416
Kazakhstan’s annual inflation stands at 12.2% in August
The annual inflation rate stood at 12.2% in August 2025, compared to 11.8% in July, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports citing the National Statistics Bureau.
According to the Bureau, food prices fell by 1.4% over the month. The largest declines were recorded for onions (-25.9%), potatoes (-21.9%), carrots (-16.5%), beets (-13.8%), tomatoes (-13.7%), grapes (-11.9%), cabbage (-7.6%) and bananas (-4.1%). At the same time, chocolate rose by 3.8%, while coffee, lemons and cream grew between 1.4% and 2.6%.
Non-food items decreased by 0.3% in August. Kitchen stoves dropped by 6.3% and refrigerators by 2.6%, while jewelry and watches increased by 1.6% and personal goods by 0.8%. Service prices showed mixed trends: air passenger transport fell by 11.3%, while dental services increased by 1%.
In annual terms, food prices declined for rice (-8.5%), dried apricots (-3.4%) and buckwheat (-2.5%), while dried fruits and nuts rose by 2.3%. Non-food prices were mixed, with freezers (-24.5%) and electric kettles (-25.7%) dropping, while tableware (+5.9%), ironing boards (+5.8%) and electric meat grinders (+3.1%) increased.
03.09.2025, 11:54 12821
Kazakhstan’s gross agricultural output hits 2.4 trillion tenge
As part of the implementation of the President's Address "Fair Kazakhstan: law and order, economic growth, public optimism" and other instructions of the Head of State, work is being carried out in Kazakhstan to develop its agro-industrial complex, Kazinform News Agency cites the Government’s press service.
Kazakhstan’s gross agricultural output grew by 3.7% in January-July 2025 to reach 2.4 trillion tenge, fueled by an increase in cattle breeding and crop husbandry production.
The processing sector outperforms with foodstuff production growing by 9.2% to make 2.13 trillion tenge.
Capital investments in agriculture amounted to 442.7 billion tenge, 26.5% up, 104.2 billion tenge channeled in foodstuff production, 48% up.
02.09.2025, 20:00 20511
Inflation remains major problem for economic development - National Bank
The Governor of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, Timur Suleimenov, commented on the situation with inflation on the sidelines of a joint session of the chambers of the Kazakh Parliament in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Inflation is quite high - 12%, and in this regard, a lot of work lies ahead for both the National Bank and the Government, as well as akims ," he noted.
According to him, inflation today remains ‘one of the major problems of economic development and the well-being of citizens’. Therefore, Suleimenov highlighted, the fight against rising prices ‘should constantly be an unconditional priority, but especially during this period’.
The Governor of the National Bank recalled that the regulator has already discussed the key instruments used to reduce inflation.
02.09.2025, 16:53 23136
Kazakhstan and China sign over 70 agreements worth USD 15 bln
Above 70 commercial agreements worth over 15 billion US dollars were signed following the 8th meeting of the Kazakhstan-China Business Council kicked off in Beijing with the participation of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ding Xuexiang, Vice Premier of China and member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Kazakh President presented the country’s investment potential. Addressing those attending, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said China is a reliable neighbor, close friend and eternal strategic partner of Kazakhstan. Relying on unshakable values of the common history, good neighborliness and mutual understanding, Kazakhstan and China have built solid and dynamic business ties.
02.09.2025, 12:01 23401
Kazakh President inaugurates plant for production of components for wind power plants in Zhambyl region
The Kazakh President attended the opening ceremony of the plant for the production of essential wind turbine components in Kazakhstan's Zhambyl region, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
The project is a collaboration between Kazakhstan’s Samruk Kazyna and China’s SANY Renewable Energy. It is the first of its kind in Kazakhstan.
The production facility is situated in the Silk Road special economic zone in the city of Shu.
The project is purposed to ensure the construction of new renewable energy sources in Kazakhstan and contribute heavily to the development of the country’s green energy.
02.09.2025, 11:12 21491
China invests USD27 bln in Kazakhstan’s economy
China invested 27 billion US dollars in Kazakhstan’s economy, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said taking the floor at the meeting of the Kazakhstan-China Business Council kicked off in Beijing, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
He said over 6,000 enterprises with the participation of China’s capital, including giants such as CNPC, CITIC, SINOPEC, and HUAWEI, and medium-sized businesses operate in Kazakhstan.
The Head of State stressed that the talks with his counterpart, Xi Jinping, were fruitful and their outcomes are worthy of the highest appreciation.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed sincere gratitude to Xi Jinping for his significant contribution to the strengthening of Kazakh-Chinese ties.
He also expressed confidence that this meeting will contribute to further expansion of business ties between the two nations.
The President emphasized that Kazakhstan’s economy is the largest in Central Asia. The country's GDP is projected to surpass 300 billion US dollars by the end of the year, driven by economic diversification, improvement of its investment environment and other measures, and thanks to successful cooperation with China.
