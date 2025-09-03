02.09.2025, 11:12 5601
China invests USD27 bln in Kazakhstan’s economy
China invested 27 billion US dollars in Kazakhstan’s economy, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said taking the floor at the meeting of the Kazakhstan-China Business Council kicked off in Beijing, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
He said over 6,000 enterprises with the participation of China’s capital, including giants such as CNPC, CITIC, SINOPEC, and HUAWEI, and medium-sized businesses operate in Kazakhstan.
The Head of State stressed that the talks with his counterpart, Xi Jinping, were fruitful and their outcomes are worthy of the highest appreciation.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed sincere gratitude to Xi Jinping for his significant contribution to the strengthening of Kazakh-Chinese ties.
He also expressed confidence that this meeting will contribute to further expansion of business ties between the two nations.
The President emphasized that Kazakhstan’s economy is the largest in Central Asia. The country's GDP is projected to surpass 300 billion US dollars by the end of the year, driven by economic diversification, improvement of its investment environment and other measures, and thanks to successful cooperation with China.
02.09.2025, 20:00 2481
Inflation remains major problem for economic development - National Bank
The Governor of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, Timur Suleimenov, commented on the situation with inflation on the sidelines of a joint session of the chambers of the Kazakh Parliament in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Inflation is quite high - 12%, and in this regard, a lot of work lies ahead for both the National Bank and the Government, as well as akims ," he noted.
According to him, inflation today remains ‘one of the major problems of economic development and the well-being of citizens’. Therefore, Suleimenov highlighted, the fight against rising prices ‘should constantly be an unconditional priority, but especially during this period’.
The Governor of the National Bank recalled that the regulator has already discussed the key instruments used to reduce inflation.
02.09.2025, 16:53 5106
Kazakhstan and China sign over 70 agreements worth USD 15 bln
Above 70 commercial agreements worth over 15 billion US dollars were signed following the 8th meeting of the Kazakhstan-China Business Council kicked off in Beijing with the participation of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ding Xuexiang, Vice Premier of China and member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Kazakh President presented the country’s investment potential. Addressing those attending, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said China is a reliable neighbor, close friend and eternal strategic partner of Kazakhstan. Relying on unshakable values of the common history, good neighborliness and mutual understanding, Kazakhstan and China have built solid and dynamic business ties.
02.09.2025, 12:01 5371
Kazakh President inaugurates plant for production of components for wind power plants in Zhambyl region
The Kazakh President attended the opening ceremony of the plant for the production of essential wind turbine components in Kazakhstan's Zhambyl region, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
The project is a collaboration between Kazakhstan’s Samruk Kazyna and China’s SANY Renewable Energy. It is the first of its kind in Kazakhstan.
The production facility is situated in the Silk Road special economic zone in the city of Shu.
The project is purposed to ensure the construction of new renewable energy sources in Kazakhstan and contribute heavily to the development of the country’s green energy.
01.09.2025, 14:43 10821
SCO member states to establish their own Development Bank
The member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organizationhave decided to establish a Development Bank of the organization. This is stated in the Tianjin Declaration, adopted following the 25th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO Member States, kabar.kg reports citing the RIA Novosti.
The document notes that the interested states confirmed the importance of creating the SCO Development Bank and agreed to intensify consultations on its functioning.
The countries also emphasized the significant role of the Interbank Association, which over 20 years of operation has become a sought-after mechanism for interaction in the financial sector. The declaration calls for speeding up the resolution of the issue of the authorized bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran joining the IBO.
The SCO summit is being held in the Chinese city of Tianjin on August 31 - September 1. It is attended by leaders of more than 20 states, as well as representatives of international organizations.
The SCO was founded in 2001. The organization includes India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus. Afghanistan and Mongolia are observer countries, and more than 15 countries are dialogue partners, including Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.
29.08.2025, 12:38 23076
Kazakhstan produces 608,800 tons of meat in 7 months of 2025
In recent times, there has been concern in mass media about rising beef prices and possible meat shortage on the domestic market. However, data for June-July 2025 show stability and positive dynamics in the sector, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture, as of late July, the number of livestock in Kazakhstan reached 8.7 million heads, including 4.5 million cows (+3.1%), with the number of offspring increasing to 2.7 million calves (+17.9%).
In the first months of 2025, the country produced 608.8 tons of meat (+1.8%), including 205,700 tons of beef.
Wholesale prices for live weight cattle meat from producers were recorded at 2,400-3,100 tenge/kg, and retail prices at 3,000-3,700 tenge/kg, depending on the region.
The rise in prices is explained by several internal factors: cancellation of subsidies for selection and breeding activities, rise in energy tariffs (electricity +11.3%, gas +15.9%, water +96%), rise in prices for forage, fuel, veterinary drugs, increased wages in agro-industrial sector, as well as intermediary links in supply chains.
29.08.2025, 11:45 22821
Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Interested in Expanding Cooperation with Business Community of Kazakhstan
A hybrid-format roundtable titled "Kazakhstan-Canada Nuclear Dialogue" was held in the Canadian Senate, organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The event was timed to coincide with the International Day Against Nuclear Tests, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The roundtable brought together representatives of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Parliament, think tanks and business communities of both countries.
Key speakers included Togzhan Kassenova, Senior Fellow at the Center for Policy Research, University at Albany; Peggy Mason, President of the Rideau Institute; Adilzhan Serikov, Head of the Strategy and Sustainable Development Department at the Institute of Nuclear Physics of Kazakhstan; and Morgan Brown, President of the Canadian Nuclear Heritage Society.
In his opening remarks, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Canada, Dauletbek Kussainov, emphasized Kazakhstan’s key role in strengthening the global regime of nuclear non-proliferation, disarmament, and combating weapons of mass destruction. He also outlined Kazakhstan’s policies on the peaceful use of nuclear energy and shared plans for the construction of three nuclear power plants to ensure the country’s long-term energy security.
Participants paid particular attention to the development of scientific and technical cooperation, exchange of expertise, and the implementation of high nuclear safety standards. They highlighted the significant potential for joint projects and the introduction of advanced Canadian technologies into Kazakhstan’s nuclear sector. In this context, Kazakhstan’s longstanding partnership with Cameco was praised as a successful example of cooperation in uranium mining and the broader mining industry.
In conclusion, participants reaffirmed their support for Kazakhstan’s nuclear initiatives and expressed their commitment to further advancing bilateral cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.
27.08.2025, 12:25 38176
Kazakhstan to develop uranium deposits in Jordan
Kazakhstan and Jordan agreed to set up a joint venture for uranium deposits development, Kazinform News Agency quotes Chairman of the Board of Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund Nurlan Zhakupov as saying.
Kazatomprom and Jordan’s Jumco national company will sign today an agreement on cooperation. According to the document, by the end of 2026, a joint venture will be set up, for developing uranium deposits in the territory of Jordan," said Zhakupov in Akorda.
26.08.2025, 18:45 43151
Kazakhstan-XUAR trade hit record $22bln in 2024
In 2024, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and China’s XUAR rose by 20.5% and hit a record $22 billion. This was announced at a meeting between Kazakh Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev and Chairman of the People’s Government of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Erkin Tuniyaz in Urumqi on August 26, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The meeting centered around the key issues of expansion of trade-economic cooperation, investment attraction and interregional interaction development, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration said. Last year, trade volume between Kazakhstan and China amounted to $43.8 billion.
XUAR holds a specific place in the Kazakh-Chinese relations, as it shares borders with four regions of Kazakhstan and is turning into one of the main centers of business activity.
Xinjiang is a special region for Kazakhstan: we are neighbors, we share a long border. I see that under your leadership, XUAR develops, its economy grows and new opportunities arise. This inspires us to move forward. Last year, trade turnover with the XUAR surged to $22 billion," Minister Shakkaliyev said.
He expressed confidence that both sides can achieve more, "through ramping up trade, expanding its range, adding new goods and implementing new projects."
The sides agreed to compile a road map on the development of trade-economic cooperation. The goal of the document is to diversify supplies, to develop non-resource exports and to strengthen ties between the regions.
