China's largest marketplace is interested in promoting Kazakhstani goods

How Kazakh exporters can find international buyers and make successful sales on the marketplace Alibaba.com ? Representatives of China's largest online trading platform and its service partners told about this on the QazTrade platform, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





In Kazakhstan, the entry of small and medium-sized businesses to the international B2B marketplace has become possible since 2020. Such a service is provided at the expense of the state as a measure of support for domestic export-oriented producers.





Asel Egemberdieva, Deputy Director General of the QazTrade Trade Policy Development Center, said at a meeting with entrepreneurs, more than 200 companies have received the status of "Gold Supplier" in three years. During this time, they have implemented many successful cases.





Why does state support turn out to be "golden" accounts? Because, firstly, we select verified companies. Secondly, not every company, and, in particular, small businesses, are ready to pay about 3 thousand dollars for a premium account. In order to stimulate exports and increase Kazakhstani companies on the international platform, the state provides such support", - Asel Egemberdieva explained.





Chris Zou, Vice President for Strategic Development of Alibaba Group, and Daniel Zhou, Senior Business Manager for Central Asia, spoke about the opportunities of the global trading platform at a meeting with business.





Today on the marketplace Alibaba.com there are 230 thousand "gold" suppliers from 40 industries from around the world, 5,900 subcategories and more than 200 million products. More than 400 thousand customer requests are placed on the platform every day.





The USA, Brazil, Australia, and the United Kingdom are the leaders among the largest consumer countries of the marketplace.





According to Chris Zou, the most popular products are food and beverages, agricultural products, beauty and health products, clothing. Most of them are able to supply Kazakhstani enterprises and companies from neighboring countries of the region. If earlier Alibaba.com If I was interested in suppliers from Vietnam and the USA, then this year the platform decided to focus on Kazakhstan.





We have seen a lot of business activity, both among sellers and buyers in terms of the number of requests that are sent to the address of Kazakh products, - the representative of Alibaba Group shared the data. - Now we are conducting research on which categories of goods have a greater export orientation, we are exploring their potential, together with QazTrade we are identifying companies that can be successful on the site. Based on the collected information, we will develop a new development strategy and action plan".





What kind of goods should Kazakhstani manufacturers bet on? Daniel Zhou recommends paying attention to trend No. 1 - snacks and confectionery, the next group is nuts and seeds. A lot of requests come for dried fruits and canned products, halal meat is also in demand on the platform.





Confectionery products are very popular, people are looking for them, they want to buy. Such an interesting fact, the trend for eco-products is observed in Bangalore and Pakistan, and the population there is quite large", - said Daniel Zhou.





As for potential sales markets, Kazakh exporters most often make transactions through an online platform with partners from neighboring countries: Russia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan. There are a lot of buyers from Eastern Europe on the site. A large number of completed sales to these countries is explained by well-structured and understandable logistics.





Along with the premium status, Kazakhstani enterprises get access to marketplace tools (advertising, online translators, public inquiry service) and analytics. On the trading platform page, buyers can see the seller's online store, where information about the product, company, catalog with product names is posted.





But getting a "golden" account is only half the battle. Establishing effective work with potential partners and success in sales largely depends on the efforts of the businessmen themselves.





The most result-oriented entrepreneurs conduct monitoring within the company, assign a responsible manager who speaks English to work on the platform, collect a database of contacts, interact with service partners. QazTrade, for its part, provides exporters with the opportunity to learn the nuances of e-commerce, and also provides consulting services", - Asel Egemberdieva concluded.





JSC "Center for the Development of Trade Policy "QazTrade" provides measures of state support to small and medium-sized businesses to reimburse part of the costs of exporting processed goods, marketing of Kazakhstan's non-primary products, contributes to increasing the export potential of Kazakhstan. The sole shareholder of "QazTrade" is the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.