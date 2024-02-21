This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
China tops list of Kazakhstan's trade partners in 2023
relevant news
Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan intend to increase trade turnover to $10 bln
Currently, 12 joint projects with a total value of $156 million are underway. In addition, 21 projects worth about $1 billion are being explored. The next milestone is to increase the trade turnover to $10 billion without losing the momentum gained," said Nurtleu during a press briefing following the meeting.
Economic and trade relations are one of the most crucial aspects of our relationship. Kazakhstan is our largest trading partner in Central Asia. Over the past few years, mutual trade turnover has doubled. Recently, we discussed ways to increase this figure by 2-3 times," he noted.
Against the backdrop of climate change, the issues of using water resources become a priority. Therefore, we have placed special emphasis on the introduction of modern technologies for the rational management of transboundary rivers in Central Asia, strengthening the legal and structural basis of the International Fund for the Salvation of the Aral Sea," said Saidov.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Savings to be used for economic growth - Olzhas Bektenov on cutting unproductive budget expenditures
We will direct the saved financial resources to the growth of the economy, without throwing them left and right. This work should be continued and the results should be taken into account in the formation of the draft national budget for 2025-2027," Olzhas Bektenov said.
It is necessary to create a market where business entities will compete freely. At the same time, it is important to take into account national interests and security," Prime Minister said.
The Ministry of Finance together with the ministries of digitalisation, labour, health, national economy need to revise the criteria for application of the single payment, simplify the mechanism of calculation and payment, expand the scope of application," he said.
We have significant growth reserves due to increased demand for Kazakhstani products. With the help of systematic and active work with enterprises we must maximise the load of orders of domestic producers," Olzhas Bektenov concluded.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kyrgyzstan's gold exports surge in 2023
- Switzerland - 17.065 tons ($1.088 billio)
- China's Hong Kong - 1.847 tons ($115 million)
- UAE - 1.294 tons ($80.309 million)
- Türkiye - 5.5 kg ($341,700)
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan forge stronger trade ties with rising turnover
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Olzhas Bektenov urges Chevron to increase procurement of goods from Kazakhstan companies
The government will create the most comfortable conditions for investors to implement projects and will provide the necessary support. In turn, we also expect from our partners active actions on timely implementation of joint plans, providing for the maximum use of local potential, technology transfer and deep processing of raw materials," Olzhas Bektenov said.
The conceptual decision on the implementation of the project of construction of a gas processing plant at Karachaganak with a capacity of 4 billion cubic meters per year is important for the future development of the field," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
Closer interaction with domestic manufacturers interested in production is required. At the same time, if the necessary goods or equipment are not produced in the country, we want to see concrete plans to localize these productions in Kazakhstan in the next 2-3 years. I convincingly ask you to reconsider the work in this direction," Prime Minister said.
We are happy to work together and develop our partnership. "Chevron" supports those efforts that are made to develop the economy of the country. Today, good conditions are being created for investments and new projects. We see opportunities for future development in the context of our partnership," he said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Migrants transfer more than $2.7 bln to Kyrgyzstan in 2023
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
No VAT increase - Olzhas Bektenov at first session of renewed Government
I charge the Ministry of National Economy together with sectoral government agencies within a month to develop and approve a plan of priority actions to ensure economic growth at the level of 6% in the current year. It should contain specific and effective measures," Prime Minister said.
It is necessary to strengthen the activities of the Investment Headquarters, which has been given sufficient powers. The primary task of ministers and akims is to provide effective and efficient support for the implementation of investment projects," Prime Minister noted.
The coordinated work of the Government in this direction is to create an integral ecosystem of investment attraction, effective support of investment projects, as well as conditions for timely implementation of projects," Head of the Government said.
This will contribute to improving the investment climate and achieving real results," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Priority should be given to high value-added processing, as well as the export potential of manufactured products. Financial support should be provided proportionally depending on the level of technological complexity of production. That is, the more complex the production and more technological, the lower the loan rate or longer loan term," Prime Minister said.
The completion this year of the moratorium on business inspections should not contribute to an increase in the administrative burden on entrepreneurs. The automated system of state control, which makes it possible to exclude the human factor, should be fully applied," he said.
The head of state at the enlarged meeting noted that last year VAT amounting to about 600 billion tenge was not returned to business. At the same time advanced the budget with payments of 2024 to finance urgent expenditures. These are the results of improper planning, the revenue plan for 2023 was overestimated. This practice should not be repeated," Prime Minister emphasized.
On the instructions of the Head of State, there will be no increase in the rate of value added tax. We must look for other ways to replenish the revenue part of the budget. The Ministries of National Economy and Finance need to ensure quality planning of both expenditure and revenue parts of the republican budget. It is important to take effective measures to improve tax and customs administration, primarily through digitalization," Olzhas Bektenov said.
I want to emphasize once again that we should make maximum efforts to ensure a high rate of economic growth. Each minister and akim of the region are personally responsible for achieving the set goals," he concluded.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan needs VAT reform - Tokayev
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
20.02.2024, 15:41Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan intend to increase trade turnover to $10 bln 20.02.2024, 13:03Savings to be used for economic growth - Olzhas Bektenov on cutting unproductive budget expenditures3531Savings to be used for economic growth - Olzhas Bektenov on cutting unproductive budget expenditures 20.02.2024, 10:203306Kyrgyzstan's gold exports surge in 2023 20.02.2024, 11:56Without failure to meet deadlines: Olzhas Bektenov demands ensuring timely implementation of Comfortable School National Project2626Without failure to meet deadlines: Olzhas Bektenov demands ensuring timely implementation of Comfortable School National Project 20.02.2024, 12:582471This approach unacceptable - Olzhas Bektenov on preparation of regions for flood season 14.02.2024, 20:3830971Topical Issues of strengthening political and economic cooperation discussed with EU’s Ambassador 15.02.2024, 16:41The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has Outlined plans on the Eve of 15th Anniversary of Strategic Cooperation with Spain30771The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has Outlined plans on the Eve of 15th Anniversary of Strategic Cooperation with Spain 15.02.2024, 12:4330556Kazakhstan and Malaysia Intensify Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation 15.02.2024, 13:36Water Security Issues were Discussed at the Tashkent Institute of Irrigation and Agricultural Mechanization Engineers30296Water Security Issues were Discussed at the Tashkent Institute of Irrigation and Agricultural Mechanization Engineers 14.02.2024, 16:4925226Art Restoration or How to Preserve an Instrument’s Life 31.01.2024, 14:16New approaches of Program on granting state support measures to ensure continuous development of business at all stages of its activity82256New approaches of Program on granting state support measures to ensure continuous development of business at all stages of its activity 31.01.2024, 10:1082181Irrigated areas in Kazakhstan to expand to 2.5 mln ha by 2030 30.01.2024, 14:2481801Kazakhstan, Tajikistan agree on co-op in banking sector 31.01.2024, 09:0881496About 60 thousand business projects to receive state support in 2024 22.01.2024, 21:3079636Spain, Kazakhstan to co-organize Middle Corridor conference - Secretary of State