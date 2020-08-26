Composition of the board of KMG's directors changed

The composition of the board of directors of JSC NC KazMunayGas has been changed, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the company's press service.





In connection with the expiration of the term of office of the Board of Directors of JSC NC KazMunayGas (hereinafter referred to as KMG), the Management Board of NWF Samruk-Kazyna JSC (hereinafter referred to as the Fund) approved the following composition of the Board of Directors effective from August 17, 2020:





1. Christopher John Walton, Chairman of the Board of Directors of KMG, Independent Director;





2. Aidarbayev Alik Serikovich, Chairman of the Management Board of KMG;





3. Tom G. Miller, independent director;





4. Philip Malcolm Holland, independent director;





5. Karabalin Uzakbay Suleimenovich, representative of the interests of the Fund;





6. Satkaliev Almasadam Maidanovich, representative of the interests of the Fund;





7. Anthony Espina, representative of the interests of the Fund.





The above directors were elected for a period of 3 years in accordance with the rotation plan of the Fund's Corporate Governance Code. Recall that the previous composition of the board of directors consisted of nine people," the message says.





It is noted that Christopher Walton, Uzakbay Karabalin, Almasadam Satkaliev, Anthony Espina and Alik Aidarbayev will continue their work as members of the Board of Directors of KMG.





The company thanks all members of the previous board of directors for their work and contribution to the development of JSC NC KazMunayGas. In particular, Baljit Kaur, Stephen White, Philip Dyer and Luis Paglia da Silva. At the same time, the company is pleased to welcome Tim Miller and Philip Holland as new independent directors. Tim Miller has a rich international experience in the oil and gas industry. Philip Holland is an expert in the implementation of large-scale projects around the world," the company concluded.













