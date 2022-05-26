Система Orphus

Construction of country's transport routes is of strategic importance - Head of State

24.05.2022, 19:00 3256
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan Kairbek Usskenbayev, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
The Head of State was presented with a full report on the activity of the Ministry since the beginning of the year.
 
The President was informed about the measures taken to rebuild the facilities suffered during the January events. The Ministry held an inspection and formed data on the commissioning of new housing over the past three years, and developed a package of measures to demonopolize the construction market and its competitive development together with the Agency for Competition Protection and Development. Also, the program for public housing support for citizens with low income or without housing has been launched. As of today, 2.5 thousand applications have been approved.
 
According to the minister, a pool of 700 priority investment projects, including ones aimed at import substitution, has been developed in the industry. Solutions have been developed to increase the efficiency of the activity of special economic zones. An audit of all mineral deposits resulting in the termination of 118 licenses, 57 contracts, and 73 notifications to eliminate violations sent to subsoil users was carried out. A set of measures to stimulate the creation of midstream and upstream manufacturing has been developed together with the facilities of the mining complex.
 
In addition, the Ministry conducted extensive work to increase the transit capacity of the country, and attract major international companies to the customs and logistics sphere.
 
Usskenbayev talked in detail about the work on the reconstruction, repair, and construction of roads of republican significance.
 
The President mentioned that the construction of transport routes of the country is of strategic importance and is under his strict control. Tokayev also attached attention to the importance to develop economic cooperation with neighboring countries and gave the Ministry a number of instructions.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao

25.05.2022, 22:16 781
The President held a meeting with Changpeng Zhao, the founder and CEO of Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange company, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
During the meeting, they discussed prospects for long-term cooperation between the relevant agencies of Kazakhstan and Binance in digital finance and implementing joint educational programs in the field of blockchain technologies, as well as issues of creating a regional hub of the crypto industry in Kazakhstan.
 
Following the meeting, in the presence of President Tokayev, the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry and Binance signed a Memorandum on Cooperation in the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
President Tokayev addresses World Economic Forum

24.05.2022, 21:45 886
On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, currently taking place in Davos, Switzerland, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a video address to a roundtable organized by the Astana International Financial Centre, Kazinform cites the Akorda pres service.
 
In his address, the Head of State focused on the pressing issues of the global agenda. According to President Tokayev, the COVID-19 pandemic and the situation in Ukraine have fragmented and regionalized the global economy, which now faces a new geopolitical stress test on the Eurasian continent.
 
The President spoke about the measures taken by Kazakhstan to improve the healthcare system in the context of tackling the consequences of the pandemic, as well as to support small and medium-sized enterprises and infrastructure projects.
 
In addition, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev informed the forum participants in detail about the ongoing large-scale political and economic reforms and preparations for the upcoming national referendum on amendments and additions to the Constitution.
 
The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan is committed to environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) goals. He stated that the country remains a reliable partner in ensuring continuous supply chains of goods, raw materials and agricultural products to global markets.
 

Growing a green economy, promoting energy efficiency and driving the renewable energy sector will be priorities of our Low-Carbon Development Strategy which will provide the optimal pathway to net zero by 2060," the President of Kazakhstan said.

 
In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underlined Kazakhstan's commitment to its international obligations and universal principles of human rights and the rule of law.
 
The roundtable was attended by representatives of major global investment companies, the non-profit sector, and international media.
 
Kazakh President meets with Financial Monitoring Agency Chairman

20.05.2022, 18:20 13071
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Agency for Financial Monitoring Zhanat Elimanov, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
 During the meeting, the Kazakh President was briefed on the outcomes of the work of the Agency in the combat against the grey economy, financial pyramids, and withdrawal of capital from the country.
 
 According to the information presented to the President, 727 economic offences were detected and KZT67bn was paid in compensation. 
 
The Head of State was informed about the implementation of his tasks regarding the exclusion of the pressure on good businesses. In particular, Zhanat Elimanov told about the elimination of the widespread institution of proceedings by the law enforcement bodies. 
 
According to him, a yearly reduction in the number of registered crimes is observed. Periods of investigation were reduced 3 times, and the number of closed cases on the grounds of rehabilitation by a third. As a result, thousands of citizens and entrepreneurs were taken out of the orbit of criminal prosecution, leading to a considerable decline in the number of complaints from parties to courts. 
 
In conclusion, Tokayev attached attention to the importance of strictly observing the rights of entrepreneurs and gave the Head of the Agency a number of instructions.
 
There has to be no patronage and raiding in the country - Kazakh President

19.05.2022, 18:50 15741
If businesses are ready to work honestly, they need to receive support as well as assistance to establish a new model of the national economy, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting with representatives of domestic business, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

There have to be no so-called patronages and raiding in the country. If businesses are ready to work honestly, to be creative, and attractive in a modern way, they need to receive support as well as assistance to establish a new model of the national economy," Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

 
Earlier at the meeting with the business community, the Kazakh Head of State stated that he would continue the polity for establishing a transparent economy with fair game rules for all.
 
Oil and gas sector attracts investment of over KZT52.2tln in 25 yrs in Kazakhstan

19.05.2022, 16:55 15576
Over four thousand deposits in Kazakhstan have been handed over for subsoil use, generate revenue for the State, and ensure employment, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

Of nearly KZT73trl attracted in Kazakhstan since 1996, over 70% or KZT52.2trl has been channeled into the oil and gas sector, and 27% or KZT19.5trl into the mining sector. The most investment was funneled into natural resources of priority such as oil, polymetals, steel, gold, iron, uranium, and coal. Funds invested in geological exploration stood at nearly KZT4trl," said Talgat Satiyev, Chairman of the Committee of Geology of the Kazakh Ministry of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources.

 
As of today, Kazakhstan's balance reserve of oil stands at 4.4 billion tons, that of gas 2.3trl cubic meters, and condensate 416.2mln tons. Atyrau region holds 75% of oil, gas, and condensate reserves, and Mangistau region - 11%. 68% of the country's hydrocarbons fall at the three major fields: Tengiz, Kashagan, and Karachaganak.
 
Almaty mayor reports on measures to stabilize food prices to President

18.05.2022, 17:55 17876
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Mayor of Almaty city Yerbolat Dossayev, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
The Head of State was reported on the social and economic situation of Almaty in January-April this year. The short-term economic indicator rose up to 107.6%, and investment in fixed capital stood at 21.3% in the said period. The city's economic growth is to be restored fully following the January events at the beginning of the second half-year.
 
The President was presented with the priorities defining the main areas of development of Almaty city until 2030.
 
Tokayev was informed about the measures to stabilize prices for socially significant foods. In particular, early maturing vegetables in the off-season are delivered, and the stabilization fund was increased from KZT11 to 15bln.
 
The Head of State was briefed on the implementation of his instructions to compensate for the damages suffered by the SMEs. As of today, 1,556 applications to the tune of KZT13.9bn were approved. 97% of the SMEs suffered following the January events restored their operation.
 
The President got familiarized with the plans to expand the industrial zone of Almaty to attract private investment.
 
Dossayev told about the implementation of the tasks given by the Head of State to avoid compacted construction and develop social infrastructure in the city. Also, the main provisions of the program for reconstructing the storm sewage system of Almaty until 2025 were presented.
 
Following the meeting, the President gave a number of specific instructions.
 
Kazakhstan channeled KZT 900 bln for fight against COVID-19

18.05.2022, 14:15 17966
"In 2020 Kazakhstan allocated KZT 252 bln for the fight against coronavirus," Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat said.
 

Of which 28 bln was channeled for buying drugs, medical equipment, personal protective means, and KZT 197 bln for extra payments for doctors, travel expenses, mainly, of employees of the sanitary and epidemiological services. Besides, KZT 20 bln in 2020 was allotted for paying health workers, including KZT 5 bln for purchasing lung ventilators," the Minister added.

 
As stated there, in 2021 Kazakhstan allocated KZT 556 bln for fighting the pandemic. There were three coronavirus waves last year. KZT 97 bln was spent for syringes, vaccines, and COVID-19 diagnostics, while KZT 413 bln for extra payments to health workers and trip expenses, and KZT 40 for hospital treatment.
 
The Minister added this year it is expected to provide KZT 86 bln. Of which KZT 9 bln was allotted for VeroCell and QazVac vaccine procurement, KZT 20 bln for Pfizer vaccine. In total Kazakhstan spent over KZT 890 bln for fighting COVID-19.
 
Sourse: Kazinform
 
Kazakh President presented with National Bank's annual report

13.05.2022, 17:45 29751
A meeting reviewing the activity of the National Bank for 2021 chaired by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took place at Akorda, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.
 
Attending the meeting were National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Timur Suleimenov, Deputy PM Yerulan Zhamaubayev, Chairwoman of the Agency for Development and Regulation of the Financial Market Madina Abylkassymova, Minister of National economy Alibek Kuantyrov, as well as Deputy Chairmen of the National Bank.
 
During the meeting, Tokayev heard reports on the outcomes of the monetary policy for 2021, measures to contain inflation and ensure financial stability, increase the budget's revenues, international reserves of the National Bank, and assets of the National Fund.
 
In addition, the President was reported on the reduction in deposit dollarization to 36.0%, as well as an increase of the share of investors in government securities to 69.2%, non-cash operations to KZT73.1tln.
 
The Kazakh President noted that thanks to the measures taken Kazkahstan's economic growth stood at 4.1% in 2021. He also attached attention to the unprecedented rise in inflation, which peaked at 13.2% in the first four months of this year - the highest figure since September of 2016. Tokayev pointed to the importance of enhancing the work of the government, National Bank, and other government bodies to address the issues.
 
The Head of State instructed the Government to elaborate opportunities to implement large projects through market mechanisms, PPP, loans, and redistribution of the items of the national budget. IN particular, Tokayev accentuated the strengthening of the transit potential of the country, including the modernization of the Dostyk-Moiynty railway section, as well as a number of other interstate corridors.
 
During the meeting, the President addressed the issue of balance-of-payments deficit and noted the importance to reduce it gradually.
 
The National Bank reps told about the results of the work to develop national payment systems. In 2021, the components of the National Bank's payment systems - the Interbank payment cards system and the instant payment system - were piloted last year.
 
Wrapping up the meeting, the Head of State apporved the annual report.
 

In the current difficult situation in the world, it is crutial to ensure the country's financial stability. The National Bank together with the Agency for Development and Regulation of the Financial Market needs to focus on increasing the efficiency of monetary policy and purposefully incrase the poetntial of the financial sector," concuded Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

 
