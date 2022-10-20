Система Orphus

Direct foreign investment funneled in Kazakh economy nears $24bn

19.10.2022, 17:41 751
Kazakhstan attracts around $24bn of DFI yearly, Deputy Foreign Minister Almas Aidarov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
It was earlier reported that the Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable, KGIR-2022 was taking place in the Kazakh capital.
 
According to the deputy minister, this year’s investment roundtable is dedicated to logistics and food security. The forum attended by reps of 300 foreign companies is expected to result in the signature of 25 agreements worth $1bn.
 

Around $23-24bn of direct foreign investment was attracted to the country yearly in the past five years. The exception is the year 2020 when the pandemic broke out and the flows dropped with the figure declining to $17bn. Nevertheless, in 2021 the amount recovered to $23.7bn. This year’s figure which has so far stood at $14.2bn with a 28% rise is expected to hit $25bn," said Almas Aidarov/

 
In his words, almost 90% of all investment in monetary terms comes from the countries of West Europe, South Korea, Japan, China, and Russia.
 

Cargo transit via Kazakhstan increases

19.10.2022, 13:43 811
Kazakhstan has great plans for establishing transnational hubs, deputy chairman of the Transport Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kassym Tlepov said at the Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable, Kazinform reports.
 

$35bln have been invested in Kazakhstan’s transport sector in the past 15 years. 2,500km of railroads and 13,000km of motor roads have been built. Kazakhstan has great plans for forming trans-border hubs, and for increasing the potential of North-South, East-West transport corridors," he said.

 
The Dry Port located on the Kazakh-Chinese border has opened a new stage in development of Eurasian trans-continental transportations, he added.
 
In his words, transit indicators are rising today.
 

123mln700thousand tonnes of cargo were transported by railroad in 2021. 3mln500thousand tonnes of them are exports, 19mln200thousand are imports and 21mln tonnes are transit. As for European countries, 6mln500thousand tonnes of goods were exported, 122,600 tonnes were imported and 3mln500thousand tonnes fall on transit," Kassym Tlepov clarified.

 
The export of goods through Russia to the European Union countries reached 6mln200thousand tonnes in nine months of 2022.
 

President proposes to boost Almaty apples production for export

19.10.2022, 12:44 866
Almaty region has great opportunities for growing fruits and vegetables, but this potential is not fully utilized. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said it at the meeting with the residents of Almaty region in Konayev, the press service of Akorda reported.
 

The apples of Almaty can rightfully turn into the national brand of Kazakhstan. Almaty region is well known for its orchards and horticultural crops. The region may supply its horticultural products both to the domestic market and abroad," the Head of State noted.

 

At my instruction, the program of development of food belt around the city of Almaty is being implemented. Successful implementation of this program will contribute to the dynamic development of agriculture," he concluded.

 
Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakhstan develops 2035 electric power industry road map

18.10.2022, 11:21 3041
The Kazakh Energy Ministry worked out the electric power industry development vision until 2035," Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov reveled at today’s Government meeting.

 

Firstly, it requires reforming the electricity market with a transition to a new model of functioning on the basis of centrally-controlled electricity sale and purchase," he added.

 
He said a package of measures was prepared in order to develop energy sources, ensure transparency of expending of investments and strengthening state control. Besides, measures were developed to promote ESG principles using clean coal technologies, renewable energy, modern gas and atomic generation, Smart Grid intelligence system. These measures are included into the electric power industry draft road map developed by the Energy Ministry until 2035. The draft road map will be submitted to the Government October this year.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakhstan, Cuba discuss coop in pharmaceuticals, medicine and tourism

17.10.2022, 11:57 4546
Last week, the Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan and the Chamber of Commerce of Cuba held a videoconference to discuss development of the bilateral relations in biopharmaceuticals, medicine and tourism, the press office of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan reported.
 
The Kazakh delegation included Ambassador of Kazakhstan Andrian Yelemessov, Director of the Department of Americas of Foreign Ministry Nurgali Arystanov, Advisor to the Chairman of Foreign Trade Chamber Rustam Tazhenov and representatives of national companies. The Cuban side was represented by Ambassador to Kazakhstan Oscar Santana Leon, Vice-President of the Chamber of Commerce Ruben Ramos and representatives of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and travel agencies.
 
The participants discussed promising areas of cooperation in the field of biopharmaceuticals and medicine, in particular with the renowned Cuban company BioCubaPharma, as well as in the field of tourism. During the consultations it was pointed out that the Cuban medicine is quite efficient in treating a number of specific diseases.
 
The Kazakh side also expressed interest in cooperation with Cuban partners in the tourism sector. Direct commercial contacts will be established between travel agencies of Kazakhstan and Cuba.
 
The participants emphasized the importance of the consultations and expressed hope that such of the meetings of Kazakh and Cuban experts will be held on a regular basis to intensify bilateral relations in areas of mutual interest.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Russia calls Central Asia to join import substitution program

14.10.2022, 18:24 11701
Russia calls Central Asia to join import substitution program
Images | akorda.kz
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated readiness to strengthen multilateral cooperation with Central Asia, Kazinform reports.
 
President Putin said addressing the Central Asia-Russia Summit Russia is open to cement multilateral cooperation with the Central Asian friends, in particular, participation in the development of new supply chains, ensuring smooth functioning of joint enterprises, building alternative logistics schemes. Besides, Russia is interested in attracting Central Asian nations to large-scale Russian import substitution initiatives, other programs and projects.
 
He noted Russia is the leading investor in economies of Central Asian states, and the direct investment stand at USD 5 bln.
 
He added that Russia is ready to render practical assistance in rehabilitating integrated energy system of Central Asia, that will undoubtedly, raise energy security of all states of the region.
 

Expansion of oil shipping routes, joint development of energy resources in the Caspian Sea, ensuring access to clean natural gas vehicle fuel, construction and expansion of pipelines, increase in coal trade and its transportation to the Asian markets," he added.

 

Kazakh President proposes to develop new model of CA-Russia economic cooperation

14.10.2022, 17:39 11786
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the importance to improve the mechanism for economic cooperation between Central Asia and Russia, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

It is highly important to maintain the established trade and economic ties in the current realities. To this end, it is proposed to develop and adopt a new model of economic cooperation between the Central Asian countries and Russia is proposed," said Kazakh President during the "CA-Russia" Summit.

 
According to the Head of State a special emphasis should be placed on measures to support small- and medium-sized businesses, launch joint projects in energy, industry, transport and logistics sphere and agriculture.
 

At the same time, it is significant to eliminate trade barriers and prevent protectionist measures. It is necessary to step up efforts to develop international trade. It is appropriate to focus on the improvement of the structure of trade turnover and expanding its nomenclature," added the President.

 

CA countries increased trade turnover significantly – Kazakh President

14.10.2022, 17:20 11866
CA countries increased trade turnover significantly – Kazakh President
Images | akorda.kz
Owing to the joint efforts of the countries of Central Asia it was possible not only to return but significantly increase it above the post-pandemic levels, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the ‘Central Asia – Russia’ Summit, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
In the Kazakh Head of State’s words, the CA countries together with Russia could fully utilize the existing potential in regional economic cooperation.
 

The most important item on the agenda is to maintain a high level of human connection between our countries. It is necessary to make joint efforts to keep and bolster our centuries-long ties of friendship, good-neighborliness, strategic partnership and alliance. The new format will certainly give an impetus to the interaction in Central Asia," said the Kazakh President during the Summit.

 
According to him, since the first consultative meeting of the leaders of the Central Asian countries in Kazakhstan in 2018 the cooperation has turned out to be sustainable.
 

Owing to the joint efforts of the countries of Central Asia it was possible not only to return but significantly increase it above the post-pandemic levels. The data indicate last year the volume of interregional trade rose 34%, exceeding $6bn. I’m sure the agreements to be reached during today’s meeting will strengthen the foundation of six-party cooperation," said Tokayev.

 
Earlier it was reported that during the meeting the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Russia, and Kazakhstan are to discuss prospects of further cooperation in six-party format.
 
The meeting is expected to result in the adoption of a Joint Statement of the Heads of State of the Heads of State outlining the current issues of regional cooperation in the Eurasian space.
 

Crucial to build "green corridors" between CICA states, Kazakh President

13.10.2022, 11:35 14796
Addressing the CICA Summit in Astana Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offered to create "green corridors" between CICA states, Kazinform reports.
 

The CICA needs an effectively functioning mechanism for food security governance. Asia produces two-thirds of the world’s agricultural output but still remains vulnerable," the Head of State said.

 
The President said it is necessary to elaborate unified approaches to assess the conformity of significant goods to national standards and create "green corridors" between the CICA member nations for the said goods.
 

It is a promising direction to establish cooperation between the CICA and Islamic Organization for Food Security headquartered in Astana. Given the agricultural potential of our countries we could take measures to provide the countries in need with foodstuff and fertilizers," the President said.

 
As earlier reported, the VI Summit of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia started its work in Astana.
 

