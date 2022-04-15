Director General of KazTransGas Aimak JSC appointed

By the decision of the Board of Directors of NC QazaqGaz JSC in the subsidiary of KazTransGas Aimak JSC, Maksut Hakim Kairgeldiuly was appointed to the position of General Director (Chairman of the Board), Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the company's press service.

Maksut Hakim is a native of Pavlodar region. He received his higher education at the Kazakh National Technical University with a degree in Design, construction and operation of gas and oil pipelines and gas and oil storage facilities, then at the University of Houston with a degree in Master of Business Administration.

He began his career in 2003 as an engineer at the international company Chevron (Houston, USA), then worked at the international company AGIP KKo (London, UK) as an engineer and coordinator. He worked as a coordinator in the Total company (Paris, France), as a commercial director, and after that as First Deputy General Director of Kazakhstan-China Pipeline LLP.

He held the positions of Deputy General Director for Capital Construction and Overhaul of KazTransOil JSC, Development Manager of KazStroyService JSC, Executive Director of Lukoil LCA LLP.

In the period from 2019 to 2021, he served as Advisor to the General Director of Atyrau Oil Refinery LLP, to the present time he has been the Executive Director of Passenger Transportation JSC.

Hakim Kairgeldiuly applied his experience in production oil and gas companies in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan and abroad.

KazTransGas Aimak JSC is a 100% subsidiary of NC QazaqGaz JSC and is engaged in the supply and sale of natural gas to consumers in eleven gasified regions and three cities of republican significance.