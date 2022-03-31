Dollar exchange rate fell by another 11.44 tenge in Kazakhstan

The Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) reported that as of 11:00 the weighted average dollar rate was 458.76 tenge, having decreased by another 11.44 tenge, Zakon.kz reports.





In general, since the beginning of the week, the dollar exchange rate has fallen by more than 30 tenge.





The weighted average rate of the Russian ruble on the results of yesterday's trading is 5.4 tenge. The Chinese yuan exchange rate is 74.12 tenge.





There were no trades in euro in recent days, its rate is set by the National Bank at 520.13 tenge.





In exchange offices, dollars are bought / sold at 455-461 tenge, euros - 508-515 tenge, Russian ruble - 5.2-5.8 tenge.





Meanwhile, world oil prices are rising during trading on March 30.





May futures for WTI crude rose by 0.81% to $105.08 per barrel.





The cost of Brent crude for May delivery rose by 0.73% to $108.50 per barrel.



