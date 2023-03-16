EBRD helps Ust-Kamenogorsk complete street lighting upgrade
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan set up UzQazTrade company
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Government discusses Trans-Caspian International Transport Route development
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan, France mull creation of genetics center
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
New investment project to be implemented in Kazakhstan’s metallurgy sector
I would like to thank you for choosing Kazakhstan for investing and expanding production capacities. Undoubtedly, we are interested in attraction of investments for the construction of modern and technological processing industry facilities. We are ready to provide all-required governmental support in the project’s implementation," the Kazakh minister said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia to build wind power plant in Zhetysu region
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan Railways expands logistics ties with China
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Foreign trade turnover between Aktobe region and Azerbaijan rises 7 times in 2022
Our goal is to develop various ties including in business. I hope today’s meeting will contribute to the strengthening of the bilateral relations," Elchin Mammadov said in turn.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Oil production at Kalamkas-Khazar offshore blocks to begin in 2028
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
10.03.2023, 13:27President Tokayev congratulates Chinese leader Xi Jinping on re-election 10.03.2023, 14:1741026Kazakhstan calls UN to actively participate in election monitoring 09.03.2023, 17:1739086President pays visit to Atameken Palace of Arts 09.03.2023, 15:1637581Tokayev visits engineering plant in Uralsk 09.03.2023, 12:5836081Kazakh President arrives in W Kazakhstan for a working visit 17.02.2023, 20:16125856Kazakhstan is determined to expand cooperation with EBRD - Kazakh PM 17.02.2023, 15:17116226British Parliament to send election observers to Kazakhstan 17.02.2023, 13:35110321Kazakhstan to launch 41 renewable energy projects by 2025 16.02.2023, 20:46102931Tokayev talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine over phone 15.02.2023, 12:29100796Kazakh rescuers pulled 88 bodies from quake rubble in Türkiye