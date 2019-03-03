Fitch rates Development Bank of Kazakhstan notes 'BBB'

New York. November 30. Kazakhstan Today - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Development Bank of Kazakhstan's (DBK) $1 billion medium term notes (MTNs) a Long-term rating of 'BBB'.



According to Fitch's press release, "the MTNs mature in December 2022, carry a coupon rate of 4.125% payable semi-annually and have been issued for refinancing purposes. They will rank pari passu with the bank's senior unsecured obligations."



"DBK's primary role is to foster development of the country's non-extracting sectors. The National Welfare Fund Samruk Kazyna, which is wholly owned by the government of Kazakhstan ('BBB+'/Stable), controls 100% of the bank's share capital," Fitch reports.



