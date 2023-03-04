03.03.2023, 12:29 2126
Government discusses Trans-Caspian International Transport Route development
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov has held a meeting of the Government to discuss the measures of development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), Kazinform learned.
The meeting participants emphasized that the terms of transit cargo transportation via the territory of Kazakhstan were reduced twofold: from 12 to 6 days. Meanwhile, this indicator is expected to reach 5 days in 2023.
In general, the terms of cargo transportation from China to the Black Sea ports via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route have already reduced from 38-53 to 19-23 days, and will reach 14-18 days at the end of 2023. This progress became possible due to the joint work of the member-countries on the elimination of ‘sticking points’ on the route, the introduction of through rates, and the implementation of other measures.
The meeting also discussed the measures of further modernization of Kazakhstan’s railroad infrastructure, renewing rolling stock, and expanding the merchant marine and capacities of the Aktau and Kuryk seaports.
The participants announced the plans of creating a container hub in Aktau, renewing the transshipping vehicles fleet, renovating oil-loading terminals, as well as building a new mooring and multi-functional and grain terminals in the Kuryk Port.
It is expected that 10 petro-barges, eight ferries, six tankers and container ships will operate on the Caspian Sea until 2030.
Another topic raised at the meeting was the preparation of an agreement between Kazakhstan and China on the TITR development aimed at simplification of customs procedures and approval of guaranteed volumes of transportations via the route.
The Prime Minister tasked to accelerate the procedure of harmonization of the document by the relevant governmental authorities of Kazakhstan for its further discussion at the inter-state level.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
03.03.2023, 12:56 1991
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan set up UzQazTrade company
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
QazTrade trade policy development centre and UzTrade JSC founded the UzQazTrade foreign trade company to boost mutual turnover between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Kazinform quotes the Kazakh Trade Ministry.
According to QazTrade director general Nuraly Bukeikhanov, the development of a joint company will let Kazakhstani companies increase amount of deliveries of goods to both markets, contribute to generation of proposals on lifting restrictions and barriers in mutual trade.
First it is planned to purchase fruit and vegetable products from Uzbekistan to meet the domestic needs. The company is expected to help sell Kazakhstani flour goods in the territory of Uzbekistan with an opportunity for further exports to Afghanistan. Notably, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan agreed on granting preferences on supply chain costs.
Besides, the project will contribute to raising efficiency of state measures to reduce Kazakhstan’s dependence on imports from the third countries.
In 2022 the sales between the two nations reached $5 billion dollars that is 29.8% more as compared to 2021 with $3.8 billion dollars. Kazakhstan’s exports grew by 33% to stand at $3.7 billion dollars mainly thanks to ore, wheat, sunflower oil, meat exports. Kazakhstan’s import rose in 2022 by 21.4% to hit $1.3 billion dollars. Kazakhstan mainly buys spark-ignited engines, grapes, bricks, etc.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.03.2023, 15:36 10336
Kazakhstan, France mull creation of genetics center
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeev attended the Salon de l'Agriculture (SIA-2023) exhibition in Paris as part of his visit to France, Kazinform cites the Ministry’s press service.
On the sidelines of the SIA-2023 exhibition, the Kazakh agriculture minister held a number of meetings with French colleagues and heads of major European companies.
In a meeting with French Agriculture and Food Minister Marc Fesneau, the sides discussed enhancing bilateral partnership in agriculture, with the Kazakh minister stressing his side’s interest in promoting projects in animal husbandry.
In particular, a project on creation of a genetics center together with France’s Evolution is under development. The facility is to give impetus to animal genetics in Kazakhstan. The Kazakh minister, Karashukeev, also spoke about the joint project KazBioFarm with Boehringer Ingelheim on veterinary vaccines production.
While meeting with Director General of the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) Dr Monique Eloit, the Kazakh minister put forward a number of pressing issues in the veterinary well-being in Kazakhstan. The project for production of foot-and-mouth vaccine. In the country as well as the safety of animal product trade in areas bordering Kazakhstan was discussed.
Karashukeev also held meetings with heads of several major countries in Europe, including representatives of Medef, France’s Food Service Enterprises Federation FICT, as well as Lactalis company. The Kazakh minister invited French partners to carry out projects on deep processing of grain, production of child nutrition, and other products in Kazakhstan.
France is a major investor in the Kazakh economy and a key partner of Kazakhstan. The trade turnover of agricultural products between Kazakhstan and France accounted for 64.1 million US dollars in 2022, a 17.4% increase compared with 2021.
The Salon de l'Agriculture (SIA-2023) exhibition brings together around 700 thousand people all round the world each year.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.03.2023, 11:50 10451
New investment project to be implemented in Kazakhstan’s metallurgy sector
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Marat Karabayev has met with Deputy Director General of China Nonferrous Metals Mining (Group) Co., Ltd Liu Yu. The sides discussed the issues of cooperation in the construction of a copper-smelting plant in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the ministry's press office.
Marat Karabayev noted the Chinese company’s successful experience in the implementation of such large projects as Kazakhstan Electrolysis Plant, Aktogay, and Bozshakol open pit copper mines.
I would like to thank you for choosing Kazakhstan for investing and expanding production capacities. Undoubtedly, we are interested in attraction of investments for the construction of modern and technological processing industry facilities. We are ready to provide all-required governmental support in the project’s implementation," the Kazakh minister said.
From the Kazakh side the project is implemented by Kazakhmys Corporation and KAZ Minerals. The project capacity of the plant is estimated at 300,000 tonnes of copper cathode per annum.
In turn, Liu Yu praised the level of the Kazakh-Chinese cooperation and expressed confidence that the project would give a new impulse to their further strengthening.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.03.2023, 09:02 10546
Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia to build wind power plant in Zhetysu region
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy, JSC Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund, and Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power entered into an agreement on the implementation of a large renewable energy project, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry’s press office.
On March 1, Minister Bolat Akchulakov together with CEO of Samruk-Kazyna Almasadam Satkaliyev paid a working visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to meet with Minister of Energy of this country Abdulaziz ben Salman and the leadership of Saudi Aramco, SABIC and ACWA Power.
The meeting ended with signing an agreement on implementation of a renewable energy project between the Kazakh Ministry, Samruk-Kazyna and ACWA Power.
The document is aimed at development, financing, construction and operation of a wind power plant with the total capacity of 1GWt in Zhetysu region (Dzungarian Gates). Construction works will begin in 2025.
The agreement is called to achieve target indicators approved under the Concept of transition of Kazakhstan to green economy, as well as to create new jobs, attract additional investment and increase the generation of electric power in the country.
The sides also discussed the implementation and development of oil and gas and petrochemical projects, including further development of the RES.
The sides also agreed to consider an opportunity of signing an intergovernmental agreement to determine joint promising areas for boosting the two countries’ cooperation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.03.2023, 16:37 13671
Kazakhstan Railways expands logistics ties with China
Images | railways.kz
Tell a friend
On March 1, as part of an official visit to China, a delegation of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (Kazakhstan Railways) held a meeting with the representatives of the administration of Xian led by Mayor Li Minyuan, Kazinform learned from the press service of KTZ.
The sides discussed the development of transport routes and infrastructure.
The parties noted that the city of Xian was the largest transport and logistics hub in China. Xian International Trade and Logistics Park dry port is located in its territory. 40 percent of the cargo at this dry port comes from Kazakhstan, and 30 percent of containers are formed here of the total volume of container trains shipped from China to EU.
The meeting ended with signing an Agreement, under which the Chinese side will provide 8 hectares of land plot for the construction of a terminal in the territory of the Xian Dry Port. The administration of Xian confirmed its readiness to support Kazakhstan Temir Zholy in the implementation of a new logistics project.
Xian is the largest city in Northwest China, the capital of Shaanxi Province. The population of Xian County exceeds 12 million people.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.02.2023, 10:28 21711
Foreign trade turnover between Aktobe region and Azerbaijan rises 7 times in 2022
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Foreign trade turnover between Aktobe region and Azerbaijan rose 7 times and reached 28.6 million US dollars in 2022. It was announced at a meeting of the region’s governor Yeraly Tugzhanov with Elchin Mammadov, acting head of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Aktau, Kazinform correspondent reports.
According to Yeraly Tugzhanov, Aktobe region enjoys close relations with many foreign countries today. "Strengthening the ties with Azerbaijan is of special importance for us. The issues of transport and logistics infrastructure development were discussed at the meeting of our presidents Ilham Aliyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. There are huge prospects in investments sector too," Tugzhanov noted.
Our goal is to develop various ties including in business. I hope today’s meeting will contribute to the strengthening of the bilateral relations," Elchin Mammadov said in turn.
Yeraly Tugzhanov made a presentation of the region’s economic potential, highlighting that Aktobe region had been the country's large transport and logistics hub.
In his words, in the past 5 years, the region has attracted more than 6 billion US dollars . 25 percent of this sum accounts for foreign direct investments. 1,100 foreign companies including transnational corporations are operating in the region which is notable for its location and a great number of mineral reserves. "Favorable conditions have been created for the implementation of projects in agriculture, machine-building, construction industry and tourism," he added.
Approximately 1,300 Azerbaijanis live in Aktobe region today.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.02.2023, 14:48 38411
Oil production at Kalamkas-Khazar offshore blocks to begin in 2028
The construction of the offshore platform will begin in late 2024
Tell a friend
Kalamkas-Khazar-Operating LLP plans to begin the development of oilfields in Kazakhstan's part of the Caspian Sea, the company's Director General Kurmangazy Iskaziyev says, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of Energy Monitor.
The first barrel of oil will be produced in 2028. The construction of the offshore platform will begin in late 2024. Design works will be carried out throughout 2023.
The offshore platforms will be built 64 kilometers away from the coast at the Kalamkas-Sea structure. The total reserves of Kalamkas-Sea and Khazar deposits are estimated at 81 million tonnes. Oil output at Kalamkas-Khazar offshore blocks is likely to reach 4 million tonnes.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.02.2023, 11:40 43026
Kazakhstan to expand gas pipeline system transfer capacity
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
One of the tasks of the Kazakh Energy Ministry and QazaqGaz National Company is to ensure the steady operation of gas pipelines. In order to increase the gas pipeline system transfer capacity QazaqGaz is developing a number of large infrastructure projects," Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov said, Kazinform reports.
He noted, among the projects are the construction of the second string of the Beineu-Zhanaozen gas pipeline with a capacity of 5.8 billion cubic meters a year, and the construction of the Makat-North Caucasus gas pipeline looping with a capacity of 13.1 billion cubic meters a year.
Another project is the gasification of thermal power stations 2 and 3 of Almaty city worth 96 billion tenge. Moreover, the construction of the fourth string of the Zhanaozen-Aktau gas pipeline and third string in Aktobe worth 75 billion tenge will start this year.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
03.03.2023, 14:54Deputy FM Vassilenko meets Head of CIS Observation Mission Anfimov 03.03.2023, 15:202711President Tokayev in Shymkent for informal meeting with Uzbek counterpart 03.03.2023, 19:432551Tokayev meets with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev 03.03.2023, 12:292031Government discusses Trans-Caspian International Transport Route development 03.03.2023, 12:561896Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan set up UzQazTrade company 27.02.2023, 15:3439116Head of State receives PM Alikhan Smailov 27.02.2023, 13:09382512023 Elections: 111 international observers accredited 27.02.2023, 11:5730891I look forward to advancing our Central Asian partnerships - U.S. Secretary of State 27.02.2023, 10:2821616Foreign trade turnover between Aktobe region and Azerbaijan rises 7 times in 2022 28.02.2023, 15:1621436President Tokayev receives U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken 17.02.2023, 20:16122711Kazakhstan is determined to expand cooperation with EBRD - Kazakh PM 17.02.2023, 15:17113146British Parliament to send election observers to Kazakhstan 17.02.2023, 13:35107206Kazakhstan to launch 41 renewable energy projects by 2025 16.02.2023, 20:4699831Tokayev talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine over phone 15.02.2023, 12:2997741Kazakh rescuers pulled 88 bodies from quake rubble in Türkiye