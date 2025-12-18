Growth of 20.3% and launch of large-scale railway projects: results of transport sector development

Tell a friend

The transport sector is demonstrating some of the highest growth rates in the economy, reaching a physical volume index of 120.3%. Deputy Minister of Transport Maksat Kaliakparov reported on the results of work over 11 months at a Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.





According to the representative of the ministry, the key growth factor was an increase in total freight transportation volume by 8.1%, which amounted to more than 1 billion tons. Positive dynamics were observed across all modes of transport: pipeline transportation increased by 15.4%, rail transport by 7.7%, and road transport by 2.2%.





Significant growth was also recorded in passenger transportation: more than 1.7 billion people used transport services, which is 11.9% more than in the same period last year.





The increase was driven by the development of basic sectors of the economy: the mining and metallurgical complex, the oil and gas industry, agriculture, construction, and trade. In regional terms, the leaders in growth were the city of Astana, Zhetysu Region, and Kostanay Region," the Deputy Minister noted.





Special attention in the report was paid to the implementation of major infrastructure projects. This year, ahead of schedule, traffic was launched on the second tracks of the "Dostyk - Moyynty" section with a length of 836 km. This is the largest railway construction project in the history of Kazakhstan’s Independence.





It is also planned to complete the construction of the bypass railway line of the Almaty station by the end of the year, which will reduce the load on the hub by 40%.





In the civil aviation sector, modernization of the runway at Aktau Airport has been completed, and reconstruction of the terminal in Balkhash is nearing completion. The aircraft fleet has been replenished with 12 new aircraft.





Large-scale work is being carried out in the road sector. By the end of the year, the completion of all types of work on 6.1 thousand km of roads will be ensured. These include reconstruction sections "Kalbatau - Maikapshagai" and "Kyzylorda - Zhezkazgan."





Active renewal of rolling stock continues. The railway received 135 new locomotives, 2,192 freight wagons, and 121 passenger cars.





All the measures being implemented create conditions for stable growth of the sector and an increase in its contribution to the country’s economy," the Deputy Minister concluded.