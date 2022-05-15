Head of State amends law on budget for 2022-2024
Kazakh President presented with National Bank's annual report
In the current difficult situation in the world, it is crutial to ensure the country's financial stability. The National Bank together with the Agency for Development and Regulation of the Financial Market needs to focus on increasing the efficiency of monetary policy and purposefully incrase the poetntial of the financial sector," concuded Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Kazakh Government takes measures to curb inflation, PM
«Over the past 4 months the country’s GDP grew up to 4.4% due to the dynamic development of the real economy,» Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov said.
«Processing industry heavily contributed to the growth. High dynamics are seen in the production of leather goods by 23%, beverages by 19%, plastic articles, and clothes by 14%, furniture by 13.5%, machine building by 9.5%, chemical industry by 8.5%, pharmaceuticals by 6.5%,» the PM told the Government meeting.
The PM noted extraction of natural gas, oil, coal, and metallic ore ramped up mining industry production. The construction industry recorded growth of 9.5% since the start of the year. 3.6 mln sq m of housing were put into service. Over the past 4 months, the growth in key indicators is reported in Akmola, Almaty, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan region, as well as Shymkent and Nur-Sultan cities.
Following the meeting the PM assigned the rest of the regions to achieve the targets.
Alikhan Smailov stressed the need to intensify efforts to reduce negative external influence amid sanctions and ensure further development of the national economy. The PM noticed that global food prices grew by 36% over the past 12 months which directly influences the country’s market. So the Government takes measures to curb inflation.
Foreign trade increases by 45% in Kazakhstan
National Fund revenues hit KZT 2.1 trln year-to-date
The country’s gross international reserves at the close of April reached USD 85.9 bln. The foreign exchange assets of the National Bank hit USD 33.5 bln reducing since the start of the year by USD 851 mln due to exchange market intervention, second-tier banks’ balances, and foreign debt payments," Pirmatov told the Government meeting.
Kazakhstan attracted some 7 trl tenge of investment into subsoil management
President assigns to speed up Atameken reboot
Several more enterprises returning to state ownership
Accept the offer of Temir Triumph LLP on the transfer of a 100% stake in the Transport Service Center joint-stock company to republican ownership under a donation agreement," the text of the resolution says.
Kazakh President presented with proposals to demonopolize key economic sectors
