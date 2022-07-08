Head of State chairs meeting on transport and transit potential development

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired a meeting with the participation of the leadership of the Kazakh Government, ministries and agencies, as well as national companies on the development of Kazakhstan’s transport and transit potential this Thursday, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

At the onset of the meeting, the Head of State pointed out the special role of transport and logistics sector in Kazakhstan’s economy. According to him, this sphere is of paramount importance in stepping up interaction between the regions. However, the current geopolitical situation and sanctions led to disruptions in transport and logistics chains.

During the meeting, President Tokayev emphasized the need to map up alternative routes of communications and cargo deliveries as well as to diversify deliveries.

Head Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes a comprehensive set of measures should be adopted in order to ensure safe and uninterrupted export of domestic products. The Head of State stressed it is necessary to preserve Kazakhstan’s leadership in the Central Asian region and continue to develop the country as a reliable transit hub. To this end alternative railway routes are to be formed.

President Tokayev gave an instruction to take steps to strengthen the national railway fleet and carry out capital repairs of railway lines.

Large-scale modernization of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy national company is needed, he added.

Utmost attention was paid to the development of maritime transport by turning Kazakhstan’s sea ports into a leading hub in the Caspian Sea. It was noted that it is necessary to strengthen the sea fleet and create a container hub in the Aktau Sea Port.

The Head of State also focused on the diversification of oil deliveries, development of highway infrastructure, automation of customs clearance and border control process.

Attending the meeting and taking the floor were Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev, Minister of Energy Bulat Akchulakov, Chairman of JSC "NC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" Nurlan Sauranbayev. The meeting was held in the presence of Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Deputy Prime Minister of Finance Yerulan Zhamaubayev, and Chairman of JSC "NC "KazMunayGas" Magzum Mirzagaliyev.