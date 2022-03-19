Head of State signs decree on measures to promote financial stability

Images | Akorda
According to the decree, it is not allowed to export cash foreign currency or monetary instruments in foreign currency exceeding $10,000 based on the exchange rate of the National Bank of Kazakhstan as of the export date.
It also bans export of refined gold bars weighing five, 10, 20, 50, and 100 grams and investment gold coins ALTYN BARYS and silver coins K?MIS BARYS issued by the National Bank of Kazakhstan as well as refined gold of over 100 grams.
The decree takes effect from its official publication.
