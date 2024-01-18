This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Housing demand down 20% in Kazakhstan in 2023
KazTransOil boost oil transit from Aktau port to Baku
Every month, Azerbaijan receives from 12 to 14 tankers transporting Kazakh oil. This is a satisfactory development. The initial agreement between the parties provided for the transportation of 1.5 million tons of oil this year. However, given that deliveries began in April this year, we will be able to transport 1.1 million tons of oil by the end of 2023," he said.
UAE, Kazakhstan sign agreement on investment cooperation in data centre and artificial intelligence projects
Kazakhstan puts forth amount of tourist-catered hotel revenues
The Tourism Industry Committee of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of Kazakhstan will continue to work to create comfortable conditions for guests, expand the range of accommodation, and improve the quality of tourism services. These efforts are aimed not only at meeting the needs of our visitors but also at supporting economic growth in the tourism industry. At the same time, this helps strengthen the reputation of Kazakhstan as an attractive tourist destination," said the acting chairman of the Committee, Nurtas Karipbayev.
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan to create online trading platform
Kazakhstan numbers renewable energy facilities put into operation in 2023
Kazakhstan sees rail transit traffic rise to up to 25mln tons
EBRD provides US$10 million to Kazakhstan’s Atameken-Agro
Government approaches to stabilizing prices for socially important food products proved their effectiveness in 2023 - Zhumangarin
Everyone has done well this year, but the achieved indicators will be high for 2024. Keep a close eye on market conditions and the dispersal of vegetable stocks. We need to keep the winter inflation, otherwise it will be difficult to stabilize it in the future," the Deputy Prime Minister said.
For sugar, the volume of stocks in the SPK is 51.6 thousand tons, which is twice as much as the recommended need. For buckwheat groats in 13 regions stocks also exceed the recommended norm of need," Taszhurekov said.
All regions should be fully provided with the types of products that they produce. For example, Zhambyl region - onions, Turkestan region - cabbage, Kyzylorda region - rice, East Kazakhstan region - sunflower oil, etc. It is also necessary to provide all regions with them as much as possible. This year we have established effective horizontal links of supply of vegetables and products between the regions, it is necessary to further strengthen these links. In January, we will hold a final meeting, at which the Ministry of Agriculture should present forecasts on the beginning of dispersal of formed stocks," Serik Zhumangarin summarized the results of the meeting.
