25.12.2025, 16:21 3836
Catholics around the world celebrate Christmas
Images | Depositphotos
Catholics around the world celebrate Christmas on December 25th, remembering the birth of Jesus Christ and the significance of this event for the Christian faith. On this day, solemn services are held, and families gather around the Christmas table, exchanging gifts and good wishes.
22.12.2025, 12:28 15411
New Year's trees were lit in cities across Kazakhstan
Images | Almaty
On the eve of the New Year, ceremonial lighting of the main New Year's trees took place in cities across Kazakhstan. Festive ceremonies took place in central squares and public spaces, attracting thousands of residents and visitors.
City residents and visitors were delighted by light installations, vibrant street decorations, and a festive atmosphere. In many regions, the Christmas tree lighting was accompanied by concerts, performances, and children's entertainment.
17.12.2025, 20:27 45466
Key areas of Kazakh-Japanese cooperation
Images | Depositphotos
On the occasion of the official visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Japan, we present infographics reflecting key areas of Kazakh-Japanese cooperation, including engagement in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as in the field of nuclear non-proliferation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
25.11.2025, 11:43 75151
Photographer showed Kelinshektau: mountains that look like another universe
Images | dots_foto/instagram
Renowned Almaty photographer Dmitry Dotsenko amazed viewers with his vibrant photographs of the Kelinshektau Mountains in the Turkestan region. He visited the village of Abai, which, in his words, "is nestled at the foot of enormous dolomite cliffs." The photographer shared the images on Instagram.
A small village nestled at the foot of the majestic Kelinshektau Mountains-enormous dolomite cliffs that amaze with their shape, power, and light, almost radiant texture. These mountains create the feeling of standing at the entrance to some other, ancient geological universe. I sincerely love this place, as I do the entire Karatau range," Dotsenko wrote.
13.11.2025, 18:52 91531
Digital Innovations Discussed at Freedom Lifestyle Talk in Almaty
Images | Freedom Finance Global PLC.
24.10.2025, 17:44 127161
Museum of Chinese Porcelain in Jingdezhen
10.10.2025, 22:30 155366
The Great Wall of China in Changping Valley
02.10.2025, 18:57 175391
Moiseyev Ballet Performed in Almaty with Triumphant Success
Images | Press Service of the Igor Moiseyev Ensemble
01.10.2025, 10:21 177266
Almaty's Central Stadium sold out for the Kairat-Real Madrid match.
Images | gov.kz
Almaty's Kairat played a historic match against Real Madrid in the second round of the Champions League, but lost 5-0.
Kylian Mbappé scored a hat-trick (penalty in the 25th minute, 52nd, and 74th minutes), while Eduardo Camavinga (83rd) and Brahim Diaz (90+3) also scored.
This is Kairat's second defeat in the main round: Rafael Urazbakhtin's team previously lost 4-1 to Sporting. Real Madrid, meanwhile, secured their second consecutive victory after a 2-1 home win over Marseille.
The match attracted nearly 23,000 spectators at Almaty's Central Stadium, along with more than 5,000 foreign fans from China, Russia, Spain, Japan, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, and other countries.
More than 2,500 police officers were on hand to maintain order, and medics and rescue services were on duty.
Despite the defeat, the match was a major event for Almaty and generated enormous interest far beyond Kazakhstan's borders.
