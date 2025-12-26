Tell a friend

Almaty's Kairat played a historic match against Real Madrid in the second round of the Champions League, but lost 5-0.





Kylian Mbappé scored a hat-trick (penalty in the 25th minute, 52nd, and 74th minutes), while Eduardo Camavinga (83rd) and Brahim Diaz (90+3) also scored.





This is Kairat's second defeat in the main round: Rafael Urazbakhtin's team previously lost 4-1 to Sporting. Real Madrid, meanwhile, secured their second consecutive victory after a 2-1 home win over Marseille.





The match attracted nearly 23,000 spectators at Almaty's Central Stadium, along with more than 5,000 foreign fans from China, Russia, Spain, Japan, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, and other countries.





More than 2,500 police officers were on hand to maintain order, and medics and rescue services were on duty.





Despite the defeat, the match was a major event for Almaty and generated enormous interest far beyond Kazakhstan's borders.