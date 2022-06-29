Система Orphus

Investments in agriculture stand at over KZT700bn in Kazakhstan in 5 yrs

27.06.2022, 16:55 2396
Images | Depositphotos
Over 500 investment projects aimed at import substitution and development of exports of agricultural products are envisaged in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
Over recent years, the upward trend in the development of the agro-industrial complex of the country has been observed thanks to the realization of the State support measures. In the five years, the gross agricultural product has doubled (KZT7.4trl), and the influx of investment in fixed capital has risen three times to KZT773.2bn in agriculture. 
 
For further sustainable development of the sector, the National project to develop the agro-industrial complex for 2025 and the 2030 Concept for the agro-industrial complex development, which largely aim at ensuring the food security of the country, are in place.
 
KZT2bn of investment to be funneled in development of resort zone in N Kazakhstan

28.06.2022, 16:30 1191
This year, KZT2bn is to be funneled into the development of the Imantau-Shalkar resort zone in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the regional Office of Entrepreneurship and Industrial and Innovative Development. 
 
Over the past five years, 250km of roads and access routes have undergone repairs within the resort zone. 40 recreation centers, including six round-the-clock ones, operate in the zone. 
 
The tourist season kicked off with Imantau Shalkar Tourism Fest 2022 in the region the past weekend. The event gathered tourism business officials from Pavlodar, Akmola, and Kostanay regions as well as tourist communities from the border regions of Russia. 
 
The Fest that brought together over 800 people featured sports events, relay races, archery, table tennis competitions, and so on. 
 
The Imantau-Shalkar resort zone with its landscape is often compared to Switzerland.
 
EBRD approves new strategy for Kazakhstan

28.06.2022, 13:30 1106
Images | Depositphotos
The Board of Directors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has approved a new strategy for Kazakhstan, setting out the Bank’s priorities in the country for the next five years. The strategic approach to operations in Kazakhstan will be based on the following three pillars, ebrd.com reports. 
 
Fostering private sector competitiveness, connectivity and strengthening economic governance: the EBRD will promote digitalisation of private companies, support state digitalisation strategies and facilitate investments in smart technologies across the municipal, transport and energy sectors. It will be financing key infrastructure, including roads and railways, and help develop alternative transport routes under the EU Global Gateway initiative. The Bank will also work with the authorities to strengthen the regulatory framework for public-private partnerships (PPPs). In the financial sector the EBRD will concentrate on providing finance and capacity building for local banks, enhancing the use of the tenge overnight index average (TONIA) to promote local currency lending and scaling up its Trade Facilitation Programme. 
 
Supporting Kazakhstan’s green pathway to carbon neutrality and climate resilience: the EBRD will continue to finance renewable energy projects and help integrate renewables into the national power network. The Bank will support the development of a decarbonised and climate-resilient energy system. Special attention will be paid to the development of carbon markets, cleaner energy generation and the reduction of air pollution. It will continue supporting the authorities’ drive to develop Paris Agreement aligned strategies. The EBRD will finance and advise companies, including small businesses, on decarbonisation and will support green municipal and transport infrastructure projects. 
 
Promoting economic inclusion and gender equality through private sector engagement: the EBRD will promote an inclusive and diverse workforce, and support joint public and private sector reviews of skills, including digital and green skills, to better reflect labour market needs. It will work with Kazakhstan’s financial regulator to promote inclusive lending practices by financial institutions, help build their capacity aimed at inclusion and support women-led businesses. The Bank will be providing financing for businesses in the regions of Kazakhstan, improving intra-regional connectivity and supporting digital solutions. The EBRD will also be working with various stakeholders to promote corporate social responsibility activities in the regions to improve the local business environment. 
 
In 2022 the EBRD marks 30 years since Kazakhstan joined the Bank. With more than US$ 10.3 billion invested in the country to date, this is the largest and longest-running uninterrupted banking operation of the EBRD in Central Asia.

Source: Kazinform
 
Karaganda region implements investment projects worth 221 billion tenge

23.06.2022, 12:55 7181
Governor of Karaganda region Zhenis Kassymbek informed about the region’s socio-economic development at a press briefing, Kazinform correspondent reports 
 
The governor said that 12 investment projects worth more than 221 billion tenge will be launched in Karaganda region this year. 2,000 people will be provided with jobs. Approximately 202 billion tenge has been invested in the region since the beginning of the year . 
 
Industrial production has increased by 2.1% in 5 months of 2022 and has reached 2.8 trillion tenge. The volume of exports in January-April was $2.3 billion with a growth of 13.7%. 
 
The region is actively launching new productions. Thus, 10 enterprises have already been opened in the territory of the Saryarka social and economic zone. Two more import-substituting enterprises are planned to be opened there by the yearend. 
 
The industrial zone in Saran is expanding as well which will let employ more than 1,000 people.
 
Kazakh Government approves Investment Policy Concept

23.06.2022, 11:00 7096
Images | press service of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The Government of Kazakhstan has approved the new concept of the country’s investment policy, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
As Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said, the state investment policy will be aimed at the attraction of high-quality foreign and domestic investments, raising economic activity and increasing the people’s income as well as creating new jobs.
 
 According to Smailov, the new concept of Kazakhstan’s investment development will let actively raise the foreign direct investment inflow. 
 

Central governmental authorities and akimats should ensure qualitative and timely implementation of the concept. The National Economy Ministry, the Foreign Affairs Ministry together with the central and local authorities should break down the new target indicators of the concept," he said. 

 
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was commissioned to map out a schedule of reports of sectoral ministries on the attraction of foreign investments and the projects being implemented.
 
 In 2021 Kazakhstan reported a 38% rise in gross inflow of foreign direct investment against the previous year.
 
National Fund’s resources are actively consumed - Accounts Committee

20.06.2022, 12:40 8616
4.5 trillion tenge was spent from the National Fund in 2021, Chairperson of the Accounts Committee Natalya Godunova said at the joint session of the Parliament chambers in Nur-Sultan today, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
She reminded that the National Fund of the Republic of Kazakhstan (NFRK) was established to save the country’s financial resources for future generations and to reduce budget’s dependence on the situation at the global market of raw materials.
 
Since 2015 the National Fund's resources have been consumed actively, she stressed.
 

As for years 2019-2020, we needed to launch anti-crisis measures to solve the problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But in 2021, the situation improved significantly," Godunova added.

 

Although the Head of State commissioned not to use the National Fund’s resources, 4.5 trillion tenge was spent from it in 2021, while the revenues amounted to 4.3 trillion tenge. As per the legislation, 30% withdrawal limit shall remain untouchable," Natalya Godunova noted.

 
Kazakh PM urges to step up work to curb inflation

14.06.2022, 12:30 18501
Images | Depositphotos
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov on Tuesday urged the Government and akims (governors) to step up work to curb inflation and take effective measures to maintain economic growth, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
While addressing the meeting of the Government, Premier Smailov said GDP saw an increase of 4.6% in five months of 2022 mainly thanks to dynamic development of the real sector of economy. 
 
Production of foodstuffs and beverages went up by 3% and over 18%, respectively. Light industry and chemical industry demonstrated an 8% and 11% increase, accordingly. Growth was observed in oil refining, pharmaceutical, mining, construction, transport, communications and other sectors of economy. 
 
According to Smailov, key indicators have shown growth in Akmola, Almaty, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan regions as well as the cities of Shymkent and Nur-Sultan. 
 
Prime Minister Smailov went on to note that annual inflation had amounted to 14%, while food inflation had reached 19%.
 
 "Growing global food prices remain one of the key factors behind accelerating inflation. Government and akims (governors) should step up work to curb inflation and take effective measures," Smailov added.
 
Kazakhstan’s foreign trade sees growth – National Economy Minister

14.06.2022, 11:30 18386
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakhstan’s foreign trade volume saw an increase of 40,8% totaling $39,7 billion, Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
While delivering a report at the Tuesday meeting of the Government, Minister Kuantyrov noted that exports increased by 60% amounting to $26,5 billion, exports of processed goods increased by 32% totaling $7,3 billion and imports accounted for $13,2 billion. 
 
According to the minister, trade surplus has exceeded $13 billion. 
 

Processing industry has preserved high growth rates demonstrating a 5,3% increase in January-May 2022," Alibek Kuantyrov added.

 
 In his report Minister Kuantyrov also pointed out that 16 regions of the country had shown positive growth with the highest figures registered in the city of Almaty as well as Kostanay, Atyrau, and East Kazakhstan regions.
 
New Vice Minister of Labour and Social Protection appointed

13.06.2022, 15:05 18181
Images | primeminister.kz
By a govermmental resolution, Nazgul Sagindykova has been appointed as the Vice Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from the prime minister's press office.
 
Nazgul Sagindykova was born in 1978 in Akmola region. She is a graduate of the Seifullin Agrarian University and the Kazakh University of Law and Humanities.
 
In 2001-2005 she worked for the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection.
 
In 2005-2018 she held seniour positions at JSC "State Annuity Company" life insurance company.
 
She also headed the Internal Policy Department of the Presidential Administration and was Chief of the Secretariat of the National Commission for Women and Family Affairs.
 
Most read