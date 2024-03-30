29.03.2024, 13:18 1191
Kanat Sharlapaev became acquainted with the "QazAlPack" LLP project on the territory of the "Ontustіk" Special Economic Zone
Ministry of Industry and Construction
This project is the first in Kazakhstan and Central Asia to start production of aluminum beverage cans. The factory has helped reduce dependence on foreign suppliers by 80% and created more than 330 jobs. The production process utilizes advanced technologies, ensuring the high quality of products, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
Annually, the factory produces 1.2 billion cans and 1 billion lids. Thanks to this project, aluminum packaging from "QazAlPack" has become an environmentally friendly choice, underscoring Kazakhstan's leadership in the innovative industry.
In total, within the "Ontüstіk" Special Economic Zone, 81 projects have been implemented, amounting to a total investment of 103.9 billion tenge and creating more than 4,600 jobs. There are 19 projects in the implementation stage, with investments totaling 3.6 billion tenge and the creation of more than 460 jobs.
relevant news
29.03.2024, 17:21 1051
Minister visited the leading transformer manufacturing plant in Central Asia, "Asia Trafo"
Ministry of Industry and Construction
During his working visit, Kanat Sharlapaev got acquainted with the operations of the "Asia Trafo" factory, located in the "Tassay" industrial zone of Shymkent city, one of the major plants for manufacturing transformer equipment in Central Asia, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
Asia Trafo" specializes in the production of oil transformers and shunting reactors for 110 and 220 kV and plans to expand its production to 500 kV. With the capacity to produce 120 transformers per year, the plant is the first in the Republic of Kazakhstan to produce this line of transformers, highlighting its innovative potential. The manufacturing processes are equipped with modern equipment from leading European manufacturers from Switzerland and Germany. The products meet all European quality standards.
Furthermore, the factory has recently launched an operational testing laboratory, which is unparalleled not only in Kazakhstan but throughout Central Asia. Having created 220 jobs to date, "Asia Trafo" plans to increase its workforce to over 1,000 people in the future.
29.03.2024, 11:52 1321
Minister of Industry and Construction Arrives in Shymkent
Ministry of Industry and Construction
Today, the Minister of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kanat Sharlapaev, arrived in Shymkent on a working visit. He plans to visit several industrial zones and facilities that are crucial for the region's development, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
The Minister was introduced to the construction process of the Wan Sheng Ceramics plant, the largest producer of porcelain tiles in Central Asia, located in the "Zhuldyz" industrial zone.
Aimed at providing the market with high-quality cladding materials, this investment project has achieved 70% completion. It is expected to create over 700 jobs, thus stimulating the economic development of the region.
With the assistance of the Ministry, support was provided to the investor, including the allocation of a land plot for construction.The Minister highlighted the significant importance of the partnership with one of the largest porcelain tile manufacturers in Central Asia. The products from the factory are expected to fulfill a substantial need for construction materials in the country.
In the first phase of its launch in 2024, the factory plans to start with an annual production capacity of 12.7 million square meters of porcelain tiles, aiming to double this figure to 25.4 million square meters by 2026.
28.03.2024, 12:39 7371
In Almaty, a facility for producing car seats is under construction
Ministry of Industry and Construction
The construction of a factory for car seat manufacturing in the city of Almaty represents a joint effort by LLC "Vehicles Almaty", LLC "Motor Company Astana Motors", and LLC "Youngsan Kazakhstan". The total investment in the project is 3 billion tenge. The factory aims to supply Kazakhstan's automobile factories with high-quality seats, with a production capacity of 100,000 sets annually, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
As of now, key stages of construction have been completed, including land preparation, excavation, and the erection of metal structures. The installation of sandwich panels is also ongoing. The equipment list has been finalized and is ready for shipment. As of March 20, 2024, a portion of the technological equipment for assembly and electronics testing has been received.
The project is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2024, creating 27 new jobs and significantly contributing to the development of the country's automotive industry.
28.03.2024, 10:23 13811
Asian region has good potential to continue stimulating global growth and development in upcoming years - Tokayev
Akorda
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the opening ceremony of the 23rd edition of the Boao Forum for Asia plenary session held annually in south China’s Hainan province. This year, the theme of the event is "Asia and the World: Common Challenges, Shared Responsibilities," Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
The President of Kazakhstan took the floor at the Forum as an honored guest.
Welcoming the participants, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted an important role of this platform which serves as centre of dialogue and international cooperation amid unprecedented global uncertainty, nurtured with geopolitical turbulence and economic tremors.
According to the President, by mid-decade, it has become increasingly clear that global GDP growth paces will be the slowest in 30 years. The tension in trade relations among the world’s leading countries continues to be one of the serious challenges facing the global economy. In his words, protectionism and escalating trade disputes are disrupting global supply chains, holding back economic growth and undermining investors’ trust. "It is obvious that global economy needs new development paradigms. The inability to solve this problem could result in lost opportunities in the nearest decade," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
As the Head of State emphasized, in this regard, Asia leads on the way towards a new era of sustainable development.
Asia is expected to ensure 60% of global GDP growth this year. The continent accounts for 53% of global trade and is home to some of the world's largest and most dynamic economies. Foreign direct investment in Asia has increased significantly in recent years. This region is also home to the world's leading technology centers which ensure 70% of patent developments. The continent has significant human resources, with 21 of the world's 30 largest cities located in Asia. Out of $30 trillion of middle class consumption growth by 2030, only $1 trillion is expected to come from Western economies. As a whole, all these factors point to the so-called "Asian Renaissance," he said.
The Kazakh leader pointed out that the Asian region has a good potential to continue stimulating the global growth and development in upcoming years.
In this regard, the Boao Forum for Asia became the embodiment of the Asian innovative approach to achieving universal economic progress. It has also proved to be an exceptional symbol of China's commitment to global development," he stressed.
27.03.2024, 17:19 14611
Olzhas Bektenov discussed with ENI Upstream Director Luca Vignati the implementation of joint projects and increasing Kazakh content at Karachaganak and Kashagan
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with Luca Vignati, Upstream Director of the Italian company ENI, on issues of cooperation in the energy industry, primeminister.kz reports.
Current joint work at the Karachaganak and Kashagan fields was reviewed, and issues of launching new renewable energy sources projects were discussed.
The meeting participants noted the planned implementation of the Karachaganak expansion project. Today, to maintain production at the level of 11 million tons per year, the process of commissioning additional 5-6 sour gas reinjection compressors continues. The project for the construction of a gas processing plant with a capacity of 4 billion m3/year is in the active phase of implementation, the commissioning of which will provide the population with commercial gas at an affordable price.
Work on the full-scale development of the Kashagan field is being carried out in a timely manner and is under the special control of the Government. The parties also discussed matters related to the upcoming construction of a gas processing plant.
During the discussions, special attention was paid to the positive experience of cooperation with ENI in the implementation of renewable energy sources projects in Kazakhstan. In particular, the commissioning of the Badamsha-1 and Badamsha-2 Wind Power Plants in the Aktobe region and the Shaulder Solar Power Plant in the Turkestan region were noted. In the coming period, work will be aimed at the joint construction of a Hybrid Power Plant in the Mangystau region operating on both renewable energy sources and natural gas with a total capacity of 247 MW. This will eliminate the risk of emergency shutdowns during production operations.
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov emphasized the importance of increasing the share of Kazakh content in the procurement of goods, works and services during the implementation of projects in Karachaganak and Kashagan.
Following the meeting, the participants confirmed their intention to further develop long-term cooperation.
27.03.2024, 13:14 14806
Olzhas Bektenov and representatives of Société Générale Bank discuss attracting private capital to Kazakhstan
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov met with representatives of the international bank Société Générale - Head of the Middle East, Turkey / CIS, Africa Emrik Arnaud and Head of Central Asia and the Caucasus region Teyba Guliyeva, primeminister.kz reports.
During the meeting the issues of current cooperation within the framework of investment projects implementation were discussed. Société Générale is one of the largest international financial institutions, founded in 1864 and represented in 66 countries of the world. For 30 years of cooperation between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Bank, more than 30 joint projects worth over $17bn have been implemented.
Currently, a number of Kazakh companies are negotiating with Société Générale Bank on projects in the energy infrastructure and financial market. In addition, the participants of the meeting considered the prospects of co-operation in the ESG direction (ecological environment, public activity, corporate governance) in order to integrate sustainable development in all sectors of the economy.
As the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted, it is necessary to actively involve international banks to attract foreign investment in Kazakhstan. In this direction, the Government is ready for mutually beneficial partnership and will assist in the implementation of projects important for the country," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
In pursuance of the tasks set by the Head of State in his Address to the people of Kazakhstan, the country is implementing a set of measures to create favourable conditions for attracting capital investment in the economy from foreign sources, including reliable international banks to increase competition in the financial sector. The purpose of this work is to attract to Kazakhstan banks with experience in the international market, which can be actively involved in lending to the economy.
26.03.2024, 11:30 22256
Kazakhstan set to reduce crop areas
Kazakh agriculture minister said during a government session today that the priority task for 2024 is to carry out timely and quality spring field works, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
As you know, the harsh weather conditions in 2023 affected the financial condition of agrarians. To mitigate the consequences, the government took all measures needed to support farmers affected upon the Head of State’s instruction. Today, the priority task for 2024 is to carry out timely and quality spring field works, said Saparov.
According to the agriculture minister, the operational staff has been set up to coordinate the work to carry out spring sowing in the regions with engagement of all necessary government bodies and organizations as well as deputy governors and mayors.
Earlier, the ministry conducted a broad analysis of the sector, including an analysis of the existing issues and their causes. As a result of the analysis, a number of systemic issues have been revealed. So, one of the issues preventing intensive development of the agro-industrial complex is week diversification in crop production. For that, the ministry delivered the regional administrations indicators on diversification which need to be kept in control, said Saparov.
The minister said that taking into account the work, this year it is planned to plant crops on an area of 23.8mln ha, less by 209.6 thousand ha than in 2023, according to the regional administrations.
25.03.2024, 10:59 22201
Kazakhstan-Qatar relations at new level: Governments on behalf of heads of state launched investment projects worth $17.6bn
primeminister.kz
The Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov paid a working visit to the State of Qatar on 20 March this year, primeminister.kz reports.
In Doha, Olzhas Bektenov was received by the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan conveyed sincere words of greetings and good wishes on behalf of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
During the meeting it was noted that Kazakh-Qatari relations are strengthening in all areas of cooperation and are characterised by intensive dynamics. The talks between the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, held in February this year, confirmed the mutual desire of the two countries to bring cooperation to a new strategic level.
Within the framework of the visit Olzhas Bektenov held negotiations in narrow and extended formats with the Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.
The subject of the intergovernmental meetings was the implementation of agreements reached by the heads of the two states, as well as the promotion of quality and timely implementation of major investment projects in the spheres of energy, agriculture, etc.
Qatar is an important economic partner of Kazakhstan in the Arab world. The agreements reached during the visit of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Qatar bring our investment co-operation to a qualitatively new level. We are on the threshold of implementation of large-scale and strategically important investment projects for an unprecedented amount of $17.6 billion," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said during the meeting that Kazakhstan is ready to become a partner in supplying halal and organic agricultural products to the Qatari market. Currently, Kazakh enterprises are establishing co-operation with Qatari companies to implement projects in the field of agro-industrial complex.
In turn, the Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar also confirmed interest in further increasing trade, economic and investment cooperation.
There is a good political basis for strengthening co-operation between our countries. Earlier during the visit, our heads of state expressed readiness to bring cooperation to a higher level and implement a number of joint projects. Our today's meeting will make it possible to realise the agreements reached at the highest level. For our part, we are ready to explore new avenues to broaden and deepen cooperation," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said.
In addition, the parties discussed issues of co-operation in the field of culture and education, civil aviation and tourism.
Following the negotiations, an agreement was signed between the governments of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the State of Qatar on the establishment of a long-term strategic partnership for the development of projects in priority sectors. Among the largest investment projects:
- projects for the construction of gas processing plants totalling about $5.7 billion. Implementation of the projects will saturate the domestic market and increase export volumes of marketable gas;
- projects for the construction of the Aktobe-Kostanai and Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent trunk gas pipelines totalling about $7.7 billion aimed at developing gas supply to Kazakhstan's regions, ensuring natural gas supplies to backbone enterprises and the population of northern regions, and expanding the country's export opportunities;
- projects to build a power plant based on a combined cycle gas turbine with a capacity of 1100 MW and a hydroelectric power plant with a capacity of 350 MW for a total of about $2.7 billion, aimed at ensuring Kazakhstan's long-term energy security;
- projects to build plants for deep processing of wheat, peas and milk.
Heads of Government Olzhas Bektenov and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani noted the importance of signing the agreement for further development of full-scale and mutually beneficial cooperation.
