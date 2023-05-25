23.05.2023, 12:30 17086
Kazakh capital to host IV Coal Industry Forum of Kazakhstan
The IV Coal Industry Forum of Kazakhstan will be held as part of the XIII International Astana Mining & Metallurgy Congress on June 1, Kazinform reports.
The forum will debate pressing issues of the country’s coal industry, in particular, adoption of new high technologies, coal chemistry development, etc.
It is organized by the republican association of mining and smelting enterprises with the support of the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry.
The coal industry of Kazakhstan is one of the biggest economic sectors that fully meet the requirements of the country’s domestic household and population.
24.05.2023, 16:57 9426
KZT240bln to be spent on Balkhash town's development
Karaganda region’s authorities plan to create a tourist cluster in the town of Balkhash, Kazinform reports.
According to Governor of Karaganda region Yermaganbet Bulekpayev, 240 billion tenge are envisaged for Balkhash town’s development.
Our goal is to create a tourist cluster in Balkhash. The draft comprehensive plan has been submitted for approval", - he added.
He noted that the region has the biggest number of single-industry towns. Following the example of Saran town, other single-industry towns including Balkhash will be developed too.
As per the President’s instruction, we are working today on building infrastructure for new enterprises. More than 3,000 permanent jobs will be created. The case of Saran town will be applied in regards to other single-industry towns, with the consideration of their peculiarities," the Governor added.
24.05.2023, 12:50 9516
Kazakhstan exports processed goods to 106 countries around the world
Vice-Minister of Trade and Integration Kairat Torebayev spoke about measures to develop non-primary exports in Kazakhstan at the Central Communications Service, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
Last year, we reached a record level of exports of processed products at $26.5 billion. This trend has continued this year", - the Vice Minister said.
In the first quarter of 2023, the total volume of foreign trade in processed products increased by 32% compared to the previous indicator of the same period last year and amounted to $ 18.8 billion. Exports of non-primary goods for the same period amounted to 5.9 billion US dollars, showing an increase of 7.6%.
A significant increase in export deliveries was shown by a number of product names. Thus, sales of flour abroad last year increased by 70.8%, petroleum products - by 52.2%, passenger cars - by 46%, sunflower oil - by 19.9%, and fertilizer exports increased 2.8 times.
In three months of 2023, Kazakhstan sent finished export products to 106 countries of the world, while the list of importing countries expanded compared to the same period of the previous year. The new markets for Kazakhstan's exports are the Syrian Arab Republic, Senegal, North Macedonia, Somalia, Guinea, Cyprus.
The main buyers of processed products from Kazakhstan are traditionally Russia, China, Uzbekistan, Turkey, the Netherlands, Great Britain, Japan, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia and Afghanistan.
According to the results of last year, there are 650 active exporters of non-primary products in the country, which have been exporting for at least three years. Of these, 463 enterprises took advantage of non-financial measures of state support. These are export acceleration programs, launching on marketplaces, participation in trade missions and reimbursement of part of the export costs.
Each measure shows the result in the form of a return on the invested budget money. So, according to the acceleration program, the refund for one budget tenge amounted to 158 tenge, for withdrawal to marketplaces - 213 tenge, for service support measures - 652 tenge", - the Vice Minister of Trade and Integration cited such data at a briefing in the CCS.
Last year, thanks to the Accelerator's support, 38 export contracts worth about 260 million US dollars were concluded. As of today, 2 contracts have already been signed for the supply of products to Uzbekistan for $19 million, 1 long-term contract for the supply of household chemicals to Russia for a total of $1.3 million (600 million a year) and 2 more contracts for the supply of copper products to the Chinese market for $5 million. Negotiations are also underway with South Korea on the supply of Kazakhstani food products.
Since the beginning of 2023, 5 trade and economic missions have been conducted through QazTrade in such countries as Vietnam (Hanoi), Azerbaijan (Baku), Iran (Tehran), China (Xi'an), Uzbekistan (Tashkent). As a result of the trade and economic missions, export contracts worth more than $300 million were signed.
5 more trade and economic missions will be organized by the end of the year. In addition, it is planned to present the national stands of the Republic of Kazakhstan at the annual Shanghai Import Exhibition in Shanghai (China), the 8th EXPO China-Eurasia XUAR and others.
Another relevant tool for promoting goods to foreign markets provides for the withdrawal of domestic exporters to an electronic trading platform Alibaba.com . In 2020-2022, 220 companies were placed on the trading platform, their total sales amounted to about 225 million US dollars. This year, 70 companies will have access to golden marketplace accounts.
As part of the recent visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the city of Xi'an, the National Pavilion was opened on an electronic platform "JD.com". In addition, in March, the construction of the Ozon fulfillment center in Astana was completed, at the site of which 15 thousand Kazakhstani sellers were registered, their sales volume exceeded 10 billion tenge in 2022.
One of the most popular measures of state support is the reimbursement of part of the costs to exporters. By the end of 2022, the state returned the costs in the amount of 8.8 billion tenge.
The main recipients of funds were small businesses, their share was about 48%. These are companies operating in the fields of food production and wholesale trade.
According to the Ministry of Trade and Integration, as a result of this support measure, the geography of exports expanded to three countries, Cyprus, France and Japan were added. The range of goods for which cost recovery is carried out has grown by 53 positions.
In 2023, applications for cost recovery have already been accepted since April 21 and will end on July 21. By the end of the year, QazTrade plans to approve applications in the amount of about 10 billion tenge, which will increase the number of enterprises that have used this support measure to three hundred.
24.05.2023, 09:27 9721
Kazakhstan producers interested in exporting goods to Qatar market - Alikhan Smailov
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held talks with Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani as part of participation in the Third Qatar Economic Forum in Doha, primeminister.kz reports.
The parties discussed a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues. In particular, prospects for strengthening further cooperation in trade, agro-industrial complex, attraction of investments and civil aviation were considered.
Alikhan Smailov noted that in recent years there has been a consistent development of bilateral Kazakhstan-Qatar relations, which was facilitated by active contacts between the leaders of the two states.
Astana intends to maintain and strengthen the high level of interaction with Doha in both bilateral and multilateral formats," - the Prime Minister said.
He stressed that one of the strategic sectors for Kazakhstan's economy is the agro-industrial complex, which has a huge potential for further growth.
Currently, a large number of Kazakh companies - producers of meat and meat products, as well as food products in general express interest in exporting their goods to the Qatari market. In this regard, I believe it is advisable to accelerate the procedures for the harmonization of halal certificates between our countries," - Alikhan Smailov said.
In addition, he pointed to the growing interest of the Kazakhs and Qataris to travel in both directions. In particular, this contributed to increasing the number of direct flights of Qatar Airways in Almaty. In turn, the Kazakhstan company Fly Arystan also plans to start regular flights from Astana to Doha by the end of this year.
For his part, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani expressed his readiness to strengthen effective cooperation across the spectrum of bilateral cooperation.
23.05.2023, 13:34 16966
Kazakhstan seeks to expand export to Saudi Arabia
Kazakhstan eyes expanding its export to Saudi Arabia, Kairat Torebayev, vice minister of trade and integration of the country, said, Kazinform reports.
Work is ongoing to expand the list of companies with potential to export to Saudi Arabia. The list includes 34 companies producing meat and honey," said Torebayev, speaking at a briefing.
The speaker went on to say that as part of the recent visit of the Tajik President, 39 commercial agreements worth over $1.8bn, including $155.7mln worth of agreements on supplies of non-primary products to Tajikistan, were signed.
He added that the strategic cooperation agreements with the TALCO Tajik Aluminium Company were concluded.
Earlier it was reported that the country has conducted five trade and economic missions to Vietnam, Azerbaijan, Iran, China, and Uzbekistan since the beginning of this year, following which export agreements to the tune of over $300mln were signed.
23.05.2023, 13:11 16966
Trade between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan hit $1.5bn
Kazakhstan has entered the top three foreign trade partners of Uzbekistan following the 4 months of the year, Kazinform reports.
According to the State Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan, the country’s foreign trade turnover stood at 19.6 billion US dollars in January-April 2023, a $2.3bn or 13.4% year-on-year rise.
The country’s top three foreign trade partners include China - $3.3bn (17% of the total foreign trade), Russia - $2.9bn (15.1%), and Kazakhstan - $1.5bn (7.7%). Turkiye accounted for 5.4% of Uzbekistan’s foreign trade ($1bn), and South Korea 4.1% ($0.8bn).
The data indicate Uzbekistan exported $426.8mln worth of goods to Kazakhstan, and imported goods to the tune of $1,080mln from Kazakhstan.
Earlier it was reported that the two-day trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan hit $5bn in 2022.
23.05.2023, 11:23 17211
Kazakhstan-Singapore trade turnover up 65% last year
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov addressed the Kazakhstan-Singapore business forum in the Kazakh capital Astana, Kazinform reports.
Trade and economic cooperation is the core of our relations. Singapore is the largest trade and investment partner of Kazakhstan in the ASEAN region. Last year, the trade turnover was up 65% and amounted to $2bn. The total investments have risen six times in recent years; over 230 companies and joint enterprises are operating in Kazakhstan," said Smailov.
According to the Kazakh Premier, the countries have a huge potential to expand the economic ties.
There are all the necessary conditions for greater relationships," said Smailov, adding that major Singaporean companies are increasing their presence in Kazakhstan.
In his speech, the Kazakh Prime minister thanked Surbana Jurong for cooperation in the realization of the G4 City project in Almaty region, set to become the largest investment destination in Kazakhstan. Smailov also thanked PCА International and hailed the agreement signed today to create a joint venture to develop the Middle Corridor. Cooperation with Indorama Corporation Pte is being established, he added.
23.05.2023, 09:10 17241
Singaporean company to build phosphate fertilizer plant in Zhambyl region
Singapore’s Indorama Corporation Pte and Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region entered into a memorandum of economic cooperation, Kazinform reports.
The document was signed during the Kazakh-Singaporean Business Forum in Astana, which gathered more than 200 representatives of the two countries’ governmental structures and business communities. Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and President of Singapore Halimah Yacob participated in the event.
Taking the floor, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said that Singapore was the largest trade and investment partner of Kazakhstan in ASEAN region. In 2022, trade turnover between the two countries increased by 65% having reached $2 billion. The volume of investments increased six times. More than 230 joint companies are operating successfully in Kazakhstan today.
As part of the business forum, Zhambyl region of Kazakhstan and Singapore’s Indorama Corporation Pte. entered into a memorandum of mutual cooperation.
The company plans to build a phosphate fertilizer manufacturing plant with a total capacity of 150,000 tons of granular superphosphate. The cost of the project is $250 million. 800 jobs will be created as part of the project’s implementation.
Indoramа has more than 150 production platforms in 37 countries of the world, including 10 fertilizer plants in 8 countries.
Zhambyl region is rich in phosphate ores which are concentrated mostly in Karatau-Zhanatas basin. 48 phosphate deposits were discovered in the region, while the explored reserves are estimated at 13 billion tons.
Zhambyl region accounts for 30% of the country’s overall chemical output.
18.05.2023, 18:28 30316
JD com - new opportunities for the promotion of Kazakh export products in China
Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Kairat Torebayev signed an agreement with Zhang Jiang, CEO of China Xinxing Group Co., LTD. The Chinese corporation acted as an investor in the National Pavilion of Kazakhstan on the JD com platform as a link between our manufacturers and consumers in China, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
This will enable Kazakhstani companies to promote their goods and services on the largest online platform for the sale of goods and services in China. At the moment, Xinxing company has expressed interest in exhibiting products of Kazakh LLP RG Brands Kazakhstan (tea, beverages), LLP Pamiy (chocolate paste), LLP Yakar (dragees, caramel candies) on the platform as a pilot.
Presenting the opportunities opening up for Kazakhstani exporters to promote their own products on an online platform JD.com Kairat Torebayev noted that the country already has a successful experience of opening a national pavilion on the international trading platform Alibaba.com. As of today, more than 7,500 Kazakhstani goods have already been placed on this trading platform. Over the past 3 years, the volume of sales on Alibaba.com exceeded 225 million US dollars.
Today in Xi'an, within the framework of the state visit, the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev opened the National Pavilion of Kazakhstan on an electronic platform JD.com . Today, the JD com platform has more than 400 million registered users. National pavilions of more than 44 countries of the world, including the EU, USA, Asia, and CIS countries, function on its platform.
