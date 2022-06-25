Система Orphus

Kazakh Government approves Investment Policy Concept

23.06.2022
Kazakh Government approves Investment Policy Concept
press service of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The Government of Kazakhstan has approved the new concept of the country’s investment policy, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
As Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said, the state investment policy will be aimed at the attraction of high-quality foreign and domestic investments, raising economic activity and increasing the people’s income as well as creating new jobs.
 
 According to Smailov, the new concept of Kazakhstan’s investment development will let actively raise the foreign direct investment inflow. 
 

Central governmental authorities and akimats should ensure qualitative and timely implementation of the concept. The National Economy Ministry, the Foreign Affairs Ministry together with the central and local authorities should break down the new target indicators of the concept," he said. 

 
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was commissioned to map out a schedule of reports of sectoral ministries on the attraction of foreign investments and the projects being implemented.
 
 In 2021 Kazakhstan reported a 38% rise in gross inflow of foreign direct investment against the previous year.
 
Karaganda region implements investment projects worth 221 billion tenge

23.06.2022
Karaganda region implements investment projects worth 221 billion tenge
Governor of Karaganda region Zhenis Kassymbek informed about the region’s socio-economic development at a press briefing, Kazinform correspondent reports 
 
The governor said that 12 investment projects worth more than 221 billion tenge will be launched in Karaganda region this year. 2,000 people will be provided with jobs. Approximately 202 billion tenge has been invested in the region since the beginning of the year . 
 
Industrial production has increased by 2.1% in 5 months of 2022 and has reached 2.8 trillion tenge. The volume of exports in January-April was $2.3 billion with a growth of 13.7%. 
 
The region is actively launching new productions. Thus, 10 enterprises have already been opened in the territory of the Saryarka social and economic zone. Two more import-substituting enterprises are planned to be opened there by the yearend. 
 
The industrial zone in Saran is expanding as well which will let employ more than 1,000 people.
 
National Fund’s resources are actively consumed - Accounts Committee

20.06.2022
National Fund’s resources are actively consumed - Accounts Committee
4.5 trillion tenge was spent from the National Fund in 2021, Chairperson of the Accounts Committee Natalya Godunova said at the joint session of the Parliament chambers in Nur-Sultan today, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
She reminded that the National Fund of the Republic of Kazakhstan (NFRK) was established to save the country’s financial resources for future generations and to reduce budget’s dependence on the situation at the global market of raw materials.
 
Since 2015 the National Fund's resources have been consumed actively, she stressed.
 

As for years 2019-2020, we needed to launch anti-crisis measures to solve the problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But in 2021, the situation improved significantly," Godunova added.

 

Although the Head of State commissioned not to use the National Fund’s resources, 4.5 trillion tenge was spent from it in 2021, while the revenues amounted to 4.3 trillion tenge. As per the legislation, 30% withdrawal limit shall remain untouchable," Natalya Godunova noted.

 
Kazakh PM urges to step up work to curb inflation

14.06.2022
Kazakh PM urges to step up work to curb inflation
Depositphotos
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov on Tuesday urged the Government and akims (governors) to step up work to curb inflation and take effective measures to maintain economic growth, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
While addressing the meeting of the Government, Premier Smailov said GDP saw an increase of 4.6% in five months of 2022 mainly thanks to dynamic development of the real sector of economy. 
 
Production of foodstuffs and beverages went up by 3% and over 18%, respectively. Light industry and chemical industry demonstrated an 8% and 11% increase, accordingly. Growth was observed in oil refining, pharmaceutical, mining, construction, transport, communications and other sectors of economy. 
 
According to Smailov, key indicators have shown growth in Akmola, Almaty, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan regions as well as the cities of Shymkent and Nur-Sultan. 
 
Prime Minister Smailov went on to note that annual inflation had amounted to 14%, while food inflation had reached 19%.
 
 "Growing global food prices remain one of the key factors behind accelerating inflation. Government and akims (governors) should step up work to curb inflation and take effective measures," Smailov added.
 
Kazakhstan’s foreign trade sees growth – National Economy Minister

14.06.2022
Kazakhstan’s foreign trade sees growth – National Economy Minister
Depositphotos
Kazakhstan’s foreign trade volume saw an increase of 40,8% totaling $39,7 billion, Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
While delivering a report at the Tuesday meeting of the Government, Minister Kuantyrov noted that exports increased by 60% amounting to $26,5 billion, exports of processed goods increased by 32% totaling $7,3 billion and imports accounted for $13,2 billion. 
 
According to the minister, trade surplus has exceeded $13 billion. 
 

Processing industry has preserved high growth rates demonstrating a 5,3% increase in January-May 2022," Alibek Kuantyrov added.

 
 In his report Minister Kuantyrov also pointed out that 16 regions of the country had shown positive growth with the highest figures registered in the city of Almaty as well as Kostanay, Atyrau, and East Kazakhstan regions.
 
New Vice Minister of Labour and Social Protection appointed

13.06.2022
New Vice Minister of Labour and Social Protection appointed
primeminister.kz
By a govermmental resolution, Nazgul Sagindykova has been appointed as the Vice Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from the prime minister's press office.
 
Nazgul Sagindykova was born in 1978 in Akmola region. She is a graduate of the Seifullin Agrarian University and the Kazakh University of Law and Humanities.
 
In 2001-2005 she worked for the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection.
 
In 2005-2018 she held seniour positions at JSC "State Annuity Company" life insurance company.
 
She also headed the Internal Policy Department of the Presidential Administration and was Chief of the Secretariat of the National Commission for Women and Family Affairs.
 
Kazakh President expresses country's readiness to create joint enterprises with foreign investors

09.06.2022
Kazakh President expresses country's readiness to create joint enterprises with foreign investors
Further improvement of the investment climate and strengthening of the protection of investors' rights are the strategic goals of Kazakhstan, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 

Kazakhstan is still the most attractive destination for investment in Central Asia, Last year, foreign partners invested around $24bn in our economy, 38% more than in the previous year," said Tokayev at the plenary session of the Council of Foreign Investors. 

 
According to the President, the non-core sector of the economy accounts for over 60% of the total foreign investment the country attracts. 
 

The State provides over 100 fiscal and non-fiscal investor support tools. Kazakhstan will carry out an open doors policy for investors in the future. In today's geopolitical context, we are ready to create institutional conditions for direct cooperation with foreign companies. This includes the relocation of foreign companies in Kazakhstan or the creation of joint enterprises. We are focused on developing innovations and increasing the level of human capital," said the Kazakh Head of State.

 
National Bank forecasts economic growth in nearest 3 years

07.06.2022
National Bank forecasts economic growth in nearest 3 years
Kazakhstan’s GDP rose by 4.4% in January-April 2022. Growth is observed in major sectors of economy, Kazinform has learned from the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan. 
 
According to National Bank Governor Galymzhan Pirmatov, economic growth is ensured by high raw materials prices and removal of quarantine restrictions. The global geopolitical situation and the accident at the CPC pipeline did not heavily affect the country’s economy. 
 
He said that consumer demand shows positive dynamics too. Retail sales, namely in food and non-food products, are rising.
 
 "We forecast that economic growth in 2022 will be at 2.8-3.8% due to preservation of a positive dynamics in all major sectors of economy. Nevertheless, the geopolitical crisis, the weakening of external demand and changes in supply chains will hold down the rates of economic growth, the Governor of the National Bank added. The problems of access to international export markets caused by the current geopolitical uncertainty may pose a risk to Kazakhstan’s GDP growth.
 
 In 2023, we expect acceleration of GDP growth up to 3.5-4.5% upon normalization of the export and import supply chains, external demand rise and lowering of economic uncertainty. The rise will be maintained by the ramp-up in energy resources production and internal demand. 
 
In 2024, the country will also see economic rise amid significant production increase and implementation of large oil and gas projects.
 
A lot of work is ahead to diversify economy - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

06.06.2022
A lot of work is ahead to diversify economy - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that the main drivers of sustainable development of Kazakhstan should be labor, knowledge, and civil activity, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 

We have a lot of work ahead to really diversify the economy. We must take measures to develop high-yield agriculture and a powerful transport and logistics system, and we must create a digital ecosystem everywhere," said Tokayev in his address to the Kazakhstani people on the results of the past referendum. 

 
According to Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the main drivers of sustainable development of Kazakhstan should be labor, knowledge, and civil activity. 
 

Only in this way can we create a self-sufficient middle class and an efficient economy. This economy will be aimed at a fair distribution of income, the creation of quality jobs, a steady rise in living standards, and the full self-realisation of all citizens," believes Tokayev.

 
