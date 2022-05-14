Система Orphus

Kazakh Government takes measures to curb inflation, PM

12.05.2022
«Over the past 4 months the country’s GDP grew up to 4.4% due to the dynamic development of the real economy,» Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov said.

«Processing industry heavily contributed to the growth. High dynamics are seen in the production of leather goods by 23%, beverages by 19%, plastic articles, and clothes by 14%, furniture by 13.5%, machine building by 9.5%, chemical industry by 8.5%, pharmaceuticals by 6.5%,» the PM told the Government meeting.

The PM noted extraction of natural gas, oil, coal, and metallic ore ramped up mining industry production. The construction industry recorded growth of 9.5% since the start of the year. 3.6 mln sq m of housing were put into service. Over the past 4 months, the growth in key indicators is reported in Akmola, Almaty, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan region, as well as Shymkent and Nur-Sultan cities.

Following the meeting the PM assigned the rest of the regions to achieve the targets.

Alikhan Smailov stressed the need to intensify efforts to reduce negative external influence amid sanctions and ensure further development of the national economy. The PM noticed that global food prices grew by 36% over the past 12 months which directly influences the country’s market. So the Government takes measures to curb inflation.

Kazakh President presented with National Bank's annual report

13.05.2022
Akorda
A meeting reviewing the activity of the National Bank for 2021 chaired by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took place at Akorda, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.
 
Attending the meeting were National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Timur Suleimenov, Deputy PM Yerulan Zhamaubayev, Chairwoman of the Agency for Development and Regulation of the Financial Market Madina Abylkassymova, Minister of National economy Alibek Kuantyrov, as well as Deputy Chairmen of the National Bank.
 
During the meeting, Tokayev heard reports on the outcomes of the monetary policy for 2021, measures to contain inflation and ensure financial stability, increase the budget's revenues, international reserves of the National Bank, and assets of the National Fund.
 
In addition, the President was reported on the reduction in deposit dollarization to 36.0%, as well as an increase of the share of investors in government securities to 69.2%, non-cash operations to KZT73.1tln.
 
The Kazakh President noted that thanks to the measures taken Kazkahstan's economic growth stood at 4.1% in 2021. He also attached attention to the unprecedented rise in inflation, which peaked at 13.2% in the first four months of this year - the highest figure since September of 2016. Tokayev pointed to the importance of enhancing the work of the government, National Bank, and other government bodies to address the issues.
 
The Head of State instructed the Government to elaborate opportunities to implement large projects through market mechanisms, PPP, loans, and redistribution of the items of the national budget. IN particular, Tokayev accentuated the strengthening of the transit potential of the country, including the modernization of the Dostyk-Moiynty railway section, as well as a number of other interstate corridors.
 
During the meeting, the President addressed the issue of balance-of-payments deficit and noted the importance to reduce it gradually.
 
The National Bank reps told about the results of the work to develop national payment systems. In 2021, the components of the National Bank's payment systems - the Interbank payment cards system and the instant payment system - were piloted last year.
 
Wrapping up the meeting, the Head of State apporved the annual report.
 

In the current difficult situation in the world, it is crutial to ensure the country's financial stability. The National Bank together with the Agency for Development and Regulation of the Financial Market needs to focus on increasing the efficiency of monetary policy and purposefully incrase the poetntial of the financial sector," concuded Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

 
Head of State amends law on budget for 2022-2024

13.05.2022
akorda.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On republican budget for 2022-2024", Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
 
The text of the Law is to be published in the press.
 
The President also inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the guaranteed transfer from the National Fund of the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2022-2024".
 
Foreign trade increases by 45% in Kazakhstan

12.05.2022
Images | oreanda.ru
"In January-March this year the volume of foreign trade of Kazakhstan grew by 45.3% to make USD 28.7 bln," National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov told the Government meeting.
 
Exports climbed by 65.8% to stand at USD 19.1 bln. Thereat, the exports of processed goods surged by 32.4% to USD 5.3 bln. Imports achieved USD 9.5 bln or grew by 16.5%. He noted that a positive trade balance hit USD 9.6 bln.
 
The Minister added that the processing industry preserves sustainable growth trends. In January –April this year the manufacturing output increased by 5.8%. The most growth was recorded in Almaty at 18%, as well as in Atyrau and Zhambyl regions.
 
Earlier the Minister told the Government meeting about the growth of the key economic indicators for the past 4 months.

National Fund revenues hit KZT 2.1 trln year-to-date

12.05.2022
Images | Depositphotos
"The National Fund revenues grew more than fivefold since the beginning of the year as compared to the same period of 2021 due to a significant rise in oil prices, " Kazakh National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov said.
 

The country’s gross international reserves at the close of April reached USD 85.9 bln. The foreign exchange assets of the National Bank hit USD 33.5 bln reducing since the start of the year by USD 851 mln due to exchange market intervention, second-tier banks’ balances, and foreign debt payments," Pirmatov told the Government meeting.

 
He added that the National Fun assets made USD 52.4 bln.
 
The National Fund's profitability since its creation up to April 30, 2022, on a year-on-year basis, made 3.22%. The profitability for the past five and past 10 years on a year-on-year basis hit 2.38% and 1.62% correspondingly.
 
Kazakhstan attracted some 7 trl tenge of investment into subsoil management

04.05.2022
Images | Depositphotos
Over 1,700 subsurface licenses have been issued in Kazakhstan in 2021, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
While taking the floor at the Government session, Minister Uskenbayev said over 1,700 subsurface licenses had been issued in 2021 and some 800 junior local companies had been established.
 
He also revealed that up to 7 trillion tenge of investment had been attracted to the domestic subsoil management sector since 2018.
 
In his words, Kazakhstan managed to attract such big global players as Rio Tinto, Fortescue, and Silver Bullet.
 
Minister Uskenbayev added that 38,6 million tons of iron ore, 1,4 million tons of aluminum oxide, 2,7 million tons of copper concentrate and 193,000 tons of lead concentrate are produced in Kazakhstan annually.
 
President assigns to speed up Atameken reboot

27.04.2022
Images | Akorda
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received CEO of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Raimbek Batalov. The latter reported on the Chamber’s transformation approaches, the Akorda press-service informs.
 
Batalov reminded that this February at the Chamber’s extraordinary congress a decision was made to transform its activities and to focus on micro and small business support. He also reported on the implementation of the small and medium business development program in Almaty, the Chamber’s plans to mobilize business to raise the quality and responsibility of the industry expert evaluation. 
 
In particular, the Chamber plans to debate with the business community and approbate draft program documents and decrees of state bodies. It will let strengthen constructive cooperation between the state and business. 
 
The Head of State supported the need for the system-based transformation of the Atameken Chamber highlighting that the Chamber should become an efficient interaction channel between the state and business.
 
 Following the meeting, the President charged to speed up the Chamber’s transformation as an institution called to boost entrepreneurship and protection of the rights of the business community.

Several more enterprises returning to state ownership

20.04.2022
Images | primeminister.kz
The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan adopted a resolution on some issues of republican property, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 

Accept the offer of Temir Triumph LLP on the transfer of a 100% stake in the Transport Service Center joint-stock company to republican ownership under a donation agreement," the text of the resolution says.

 
It should be noted that TSC JSC is the balance holder of over 400 railway sidings in Kazakhstan.
 
Also, under the donation agreement, Integrity Solutions LLP transfers to the republican ownership a 50% stake in the authorized capital of Soft Art LLP, operating in the info-communication field.
 
The private company "Bridge capital investments limited" transfers to the state 100% of the shares in the authorized capitals of Akmolit LLP, Marhit LLP, Topaz-NS LLP, operating in the mining and manufacturing industries.
 
Shares of TSC JSC and stakes in the authorized capitals of these partnerships are transferred as payment for the placed shares of the National Wealth Fund Samruk-Kazyna JSC, the resolution says.
 
The resolution enters into force from the date of its signing.
 
Kazakh President presented with proposals to demonopolize key economic sectors

18.04.2022
Images | Kazinform
 Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report by Chairman of the Agency for Protection and Development of Competition Serik Zhumangarin. He was briefed on the implementation of his tasks to the Agency as part of the reforms to demonopolize the economy of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
As Zhumangarin said, as a result of audits of the activity of the wholesale liquefied petroleum gas sellers the prosecutorial bodies and Agency identified violations to the tune of KZT5.5bn. Fines imposed on 193 retailer autogas sellers amounted to KZT103mln. According to recommendations of the Agency changes to the rules of the Energy Ministry for organizing and holding tenders of liquefied petroleum gas via e-trade platforms, including a 10% tender step to 3%.
 
Currently, investigations of Eurotransit Nur Zholy, Kazphosphat, Kazakhmys Corporation, and Kaskor-Transservice are underway. An analysis to detect signs of violations of antimonopoly legislation is conducted against Kazakh Temir Zhaloy, Kazakhtelecom, Aimak KazTransGas, and trade markets placing trade spaces under rent to sell foods.
 
In order to implement the instructions of the President to carry out a comprehensive analysis of monopoly groups, the Chairman put forward proposals to demonopolize markets of oil and oil products, natural gas, electricity, railway transport, services of civil aviation, public transport, telecommunication, and financial markets. Zhumangarin also reported on progress in developing the draft Competition Development Concept for 2022/26 aimed at demonopolizing the key trade markets and creating a favorable competitive environment for businesses.
 
The Head of State once again highlighted the underlying importance of the development of competition for the future of Kazakhstan and instructed to continue implementing systemic measures to demonopolize the key economic sectors as well as ensure control over their quality implementation.
 
