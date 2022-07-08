Система Orphus

Kazakh oil is exported via CPC in routine mode – Energy Ministry

07.07.2022, 14:13 2226
Kazakh oil is exported via CPC in routine mode – Energy Ministry
Images | ritmeurasia.org
The Ministry of Energy announced that the export of Kazakh oil via the JSC CPC-R pipeline system is carried out routinely, Kazinform reports. 
 

The negotiations between the Consortium and the relevant state authorities of Russia on the elimination of documentary violations are underway. Presently, the Kazakh oil is being exported via the JSC CPC-R pipeline system in a routine mode," the press service of the Ministry says. 

 
As reported before, under the Ruling of the judge of Primorsky District Court of Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Krai, JSC "Caspian Pipeline Consortium-R" has been sentenced to administrative suspension of activities for 30 days. The JSC CPC-R sent its petition to the court with a request to suspend the execution of the judge's Ruling since "immediate suspension of its activity may lead to irreversible consequences for the operation process", the company said in a press release.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

relevant news

Head of State chairs meeting on transport and transit potential development

07.07.2022, 12:30 2086
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired a meeting with the participation of the leadership of the Kazakh Government, ministries and agencies, as well as national companies on the development of Kazakhstan’s transport and transit potential this Thursday, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
 
 At the onset of the meeting, the Head of State pointed out the special role of transport and logistics sector in Kazakhstan’s economy. According to him, this sphere is of paramount importance in stepping up interaction between the regions. However, the current geopolitical situation and sanctions led to disruptions in transport and logistics chains.
 
 During the meeting, President Tokayev emphasized the need to map up alternative routes of communications and cargo deliveries as well as to diversify deliveries.
 
Head Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes a comprehensive set of measures should be adopted in order to ensure safe and uninterrupted export of domestic products. The Head of State stressed it is necessary to preserve Kazakhstan’s leadership in the Central Asian region and continue to develop the country as a reliable transit hub. To this end alternative railway routes are to be formed. 
 
President Tokayev gave an instruction to take steps to strengthen the national railway fleet and carry out capital repairs of railway lines.
 
 Large-scale modernization of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy national company is needed, he added.
 
 Utmost attention was paid to the development of maritime transport by turning Kazakhstan’s sea ports into a leading hub in the Caspian Sea. It was noted that it is necessary to strengthen the sea fleet and create a container hub in the Aktau Sea Port. 
 
The Head of State also focused on the diversification of oil deliveries, development of highway infrastructure, automation of customs clearance and border control process.
 
 Attending the meeting and taking the floor were Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev, Minister of Energy Bulat Akchulakov, Chairman of JSC "NC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" Nurlan Sauranbayev. The meeting was held in the presence of Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Deputy Prime Minister of Finance Yerulan Zhamaubayev, and Chairman of JSC "NC "KazMunayGas" Magzum Mirzagaliyev.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Tokayev instructs to promote Kazakh products in foreign markets

04.07.2022, 20:10 6336
Tokayev instructs to promote Kazakh products in foreign markets
Images | akorda.kz
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
The Head of State was reported on the outcomes of Kazakhstan's chairmanship of the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference, which resulted in the adoption of important decisions. In particular, the WTO reformation procedure was launched and the deal on fishing subsidies which took over 20 years of talks was adopted.
 
The President was presented with the results of the work of the Ministry to develop foreign trade and protect the national interests within the economic integration. According to the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration, over the past four months of this year non-commodity exports rose 33.9% from $5.6 to $7.5bn compared to last year. Service exports reached $5.8bn.
 
The Head of State was informed about the implementation of projects to develop cross-border hubs and trade and logistics infrastructure, including the ones along the North-South transport corridor and Trans-Caspian International Route.
 
Sultanov reported on the measures carried out by the Government to stablize prices and ensure availability of essential food commodities. According to him, once implemented the measures of the adopted 2022-24 Food Security Plan would enable to reach full avaialbility of imported commodities by 2024.
 
Following the meeting, the President gave instructions aimed at activating foreign trade and promoting Kazakh products in foreign markets. The Head of State focused on the importance to regulate exports of the essential food commodities to meet needs of the domestic market.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

President briefed on KazMunayGas’ projects in petrochemical industry

04.07.2022, 15:05 6231
President briefed on KazMunayGas’ projects in petrochemical industry
Images | Akorda
Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of JSC NC "KazMunayGas" Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
 
During the meeting, the Head of State was informed about the implementation of KazMunayGas’ projects in petrochemical industry, including a polypropylene plant in Atyrau region set to be launched this August, as well as other projects on polypropylene and butadiene production.
 
Magzum Mirzagaliyev also reported on the current state and prospects of development of JSC OzenMunaiGas and work done to maintain social stability in Mangistau region.
 
According to him, KazMunayGas opened its Representative Office in Aktau to solve the social and labor relations and issues of affiliated companies. The company implements an educational project for children of Zhanaozen and a project on construction of a schoolchildren palace and sports grounds, he added.
 
Following results of the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions related to the timely implementation of investment projects and maintenance of social stability.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Decision-making model for introduction of digital tenge developed

01.07.2022, 16:30 10711
Decision-making model for introduction of digital tenge developed
The National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) and Payment and Financial Technologies Development Center of the NBK (PFTDC) have released the report ‘Decision Making Model for Digital Tenge Implementation’. Based on the results of the study obtained with the use of this model, a final decision will be made by the end of 2022 to introduce the Central Bank digital currency in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Bank.
 
The ultimate effect for consumers of payment services will be the priority in making a decision to implementation of Digital Tenge. The NBK and PFTDC model takes into account the analytical tools recommended by international organizations (WEF, G7 Summit, IMF) as well as the approaches of foreign authorities. The Model also provides for studies to assess the technical feasibility of Digital Tenge, potential economic benefits and costs, regulatory capabilities of the system, and the potential for ecosystem development.
 
Technological experiments, economic modeling, and design sessions with stakeholders are provided as the analysis tools. An end-to-end test of Digital Tenge technological platform with market participants and consumers is scheduled for the 4th Quarter of 2022.
 
In order to objectively interpret the results of the study, Advisory Board of the Digital Tenge project was established bringing together independent international experts and employees of international financial organizations. An important success factor in development of the project is also creation of an ecosystem of Digital Tenge with the financial market participants. For these purposes, a Digital Tenge Hub, a collaborative platform, was created for the market participants, infrastructure players, and international partners.
 
The introduction of Digital Tenge will increase financial inclusion, including through an option to make offline payments. The Digital Tenge infrastructure will become an extra tool for participants of the financial market and government agencies, which will provide an opportunity to create innovative services based on smart contract technology. In the future, the introduction of Digital Tenge will also enhance cross-border payments.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

KZT2bn of investment to be funneled in development of resort zone in N Kazakhstan

28.06.2022, 16:30 15201
This year, KZT2bn is to be funneled into the development of the Imantau-Shalkar resort zone in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the regional Office of Entrepreneurship and Industrial and Innovative Development. 
 
Over the past five years, 250km of roads and access routes have undergone repairs within the resort zone. 40 recreation centers, including six round-the-clock ones, operate in the zone. 
 
The tourist season kicked off with Imantau Shalkar Tourism Fest 2022 in the region the past weekend. The event gathered tourism business officials from Pavlodar, Akmola, and Kostanay regions as well as tourist communities from the border regions of Russia. 
 
The Fest that brought together over 800 people featured sports events, relay races, archery, table tennis competitions, and so on. 
 
The Imantau-Shalkar resort zone with its landscape is often compared to Switzerland.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

EBRD approves new strategy for Kazakhstan

28.06.2022, 13:30 15116
EBRD approves new strategy for Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
The Board of Directors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has approved a new strategy for Kazakhstan, setting out the Bank’s priorities in the country for the next five years. The strategic approach to operations in Kazakhstan will be based on the following three pillars, ebrd.com reports. 
 
Fostering private sector competitiveness, connectivity and strengthening economic governance: the EBRD will promote digitalisation of private companies, support state digitalisation strategies and facilitate investments in smart technologies across the municipal, transport and energy sectors. It will be financing key infrastructure, including roads and railways, and help develop alternative transport routes under the EU Global Gateway initiative. The Bank will also work with the authorities to strengthen the regulatory framework for public-private partnerships (PPPs). In the financial sector the EBRD will concentrate on providing finance and capacity building for local banks, enhancing the use of the tenge overnight index average (TONIA) to promote local currency lending and scaling up its Trade Facilitation Programme. 
 
Supporting Kazakhstan’s green pathway to carbon neutrality and climate resilience: the EBRD will continue to finance renewable energy projects and help integrate renewables into the national power network. The Bank will support the development of a decarbonised and climate-resilient energy system. Special attention will be paid to the development of carbon markets, cleaner energy generation and the reduction of air pollution. It will continue supporting the authorities’ drive to develop Paris Agreement aligned strategies. The EBRD will finance and advise companies, including small businesses, on decarbonisation and will support green municipal and transport infrastructure projects. 
 
Promoting economic inclusion and gender equality through private sector engagement: the EBRD will promote an inclusive and diverse workforce, and support joint public and private sector reviews of skills, including digital and green skills, to better reflect labour market needs. It will work with Kazakhstan’s financial regulator to promote inclusive lending practices by financial institutions, help build their capacity aimed at inclusion and support women-led businesses. The Bank will be providing financing for businesses in the regions of Kazakhstan, improving intra-regional connectivity and supporting digital solutions. The EBRD will also be working with various stakeholders to promote corporate social responsibility activities in the regions to improve the local business environment. 
 
In 2022 the EBRD marks 30 years since Kazakhstan joined the Bank. With more than US$ 10.3 billion invested in the country to date, this is the largest and longest-running uninterrupted banking operation of the EBRD in Central Asia.

Source: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Investments in agriculture stand at over KZT700bn in Kazakhstan in 5 yrs

27.06.2022, 16:55 16406
Investments in agriculture stand at over KZT700bn in Kazakhstan in 5 yrs
Images | Depositphotos
Over 500 investment projects aimed at import substitution and development of exports of agricultural products are envisaged in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
Over recent years, the upward trend in the development of the agro-industrial complex of the country has been observed thanks to the realization of the State support measures. In the five years, the gross agricultural product has doubled (KZT7.4trl), and the influx of investment in fixed capital has risen three times to KZT773.2bn in agriculture. 
 
For further sustainable development of the sector, the National project to develop the agro-industrial complex for 2025 and the 2030 Concept for the agro-industrial complex development, which largely aim at ensuring the food security of the country, are in place.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Karaganda region implements investment projects worth 221 billion tenge

23.06.2022, 12:55 20951
Karaganda region implements investment projects worth 221 billion tenge
Governor of Karaganda region Zhenis Kassymbek informed about the region’s socio-economic development at a press briefing, Kazinform correspondent reports 
 
The governor said that 12 investment projects worth more than 221 billion tenge will be launched in Karaganda region this year. 2,000 people will be provided with jobs. Approximately 202 billion tenge has been invested in the region since the beginning of the year . 
 
Industrial production has increased by 2.1% in 5 months of 2022 and has reached 2.8 trillion tenge. The volume of exports in January-April was $2.3 billion with a growth of 13.7%. 
 
The region is actively launching new productions. Thus, 10 enterprises have already been opened in the territory of the Saryarka social and economic zone. Two more import-substituting enterprises are planned to be opened there by the yearend. 
 
The industrial zone in Saran is expanding as well which will let employ more than 1,000 people.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read