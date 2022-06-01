Система Orphus

Kazakh PM chairs meeting of Commission for Demonopolization of Economy

31.05.2022, 20:40 2806
Kazakh PM chairs meeting of Commission for Demonopolization of Economy
Images | The press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov a regular meeting of the Commission for the Demonopolization of the Economy took place, kazinform cites Primeminister.kz. 
 
During the meeting, the proposals elaborated by the Energy Ministry of the country on the cancelation of tax benefits for private refineries that make products incompatible with the technical regulation of the Customs Union, ensuring access of business structures to infrastructure facilities ("the last kilometer") in refineries, regulation of storing oil products in them as well as regulation of tariffs for oil product shipment and transportation services, especially their reduction, were discussed. 
 
The issues of conducting an audit of security systems, production control, storage, shipment of products, and other technological processes in refineries as well as construction and work of liquefied petroleum gas storage parks within them were considered.
 
 The meeting also focused on the issues of the activity of KazMunayGas, National Information Technologies, and others. 
 
Following the discussions, the Kazakh PM gave a number of instructions in order to make solutions at the next meeting of the Commission.
 
President briefed on outcomes of Samruk Kazyna Fund's activity

30.05.2022, 16:55 5936
President briefed on outcomes of Samruk Kazyna Fund's activity
Images | sk.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a meeting with Chairman of the Board of Samruk Kazyna Almassadam Satkaliyev, during which the Kazakh President heard a report on the results of the activity of Samruk Kazyna for four months of 2022, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service. 
 
The President was briefed on the production and financial indicators of the Fund as well as the forecast for this year. According to the data presented, Samruk Kazyna has so far achieved the planned results. 
 
Satkaliyev informed the Head of State about the realization of the priority investment projects, repair works at the major infrastructure facilities, as well as the preparation of the Fund's portfolio companies for IPO.
 
 Following the meeting, Tokayev gave a number of concrete instructions regarding the activity of Samruk Kazyna.
 
Cooperation must benefit our citizens - Kazakh President about EAEU

27.05.2022, 18:20 15161
Cooperation must benefit our citizens - Kazakh President about EAEU
Images | Akorda
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assessed the trade and economic cooperation of the Eurasian Economic Union, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
 According to the Head of State, together the member-States of the Eurasian Economic Union successfully overcome the social and economic barriers and ensure macroeconomic stability and growth dynamics. 
 

Over the years of the operation of the Union, the mutual trade of Kazahstan rose by 33%, and exports by 55%. In Kazakhstan, over 15 thousand joint ventures operate with their number still growing, which is encouraging. These indicators demonstrate successful integration cooperation. I think it is important that common efforts are to be further aimed at the dynamic development of trade and economic cooperation for the benefit of our citizens. I see this as the guarantee for the strengthening of our collective immunity against global challenges," said Tokayev while addressing the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. 

 
The Agreement on the EAEU was signed by the Presidents of Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Russia on May 29, 2014. The Union began its work on January 1, 2015, with Armenia joining it on January 2 and Kyrgyzstan on August 12 of the same year. The EAEU is an international organization of regional economic integration based on the agreements reached between the States as part of the Customs Union and the Single Economic Space.
 
Kazakhstan President calls on EAEU to speed up work with third countries

27.05.2022, 16:24 15071
Kazakhstan President calls on EAEU to speed up work with third countries
Images | Akorda
Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on EAEU to speed up work on concluding free-trade agreements with the third countries on Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
In his address to the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in a virtual format, President Tokayev said it is high time for the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to speed up the negotiation process and conclude free-trade agreements with the third countries, namely Indonesia, India, as well as Mongolia. 
 
The Kazakh leader stressed that in such challenging times the expansion and deepening of economic cooperation with the third countries and integration alliances is gaining enormous relevance, reminding that it is one of the priorities of Kazakhstan’s Chairmanship in the Union. 
 
He went on to urge the EAEU member states to start discussing specific projects and initiatives. Among those are negotiations of a free trade with Indonesia, talks with India and a free-trade agreement with Mongolia. 
 
During the meeting, the Head of State insisted on the need to launch new investment projects, as well as improve the so-called high-speed transcontinental corridors, thus, ensuring their regional and global competitiveness. 
 
President Tokayev also paid utmost attention to creating favorable conditions for relocation of foreign companies, given the advantages of the geo-economic location of the Eurasian Economic Union and its capacious market of 180 million consumers.
 
Kazakh PM meets with CPC General Director to eye further cooperation

27.05.2022, 12:20 14891
Kazakh PM meets with CPC General Director to eye further cooperation
Images | cpc.ru
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and General Director of JSC Caspian Pipeline Consortium Nikolai Gorban met this week in order to discuss the issues of further cooperation on transportation of Kazakhstani oil bound for export, Kazinform cites primeminsiter.kz. 
 
During the meeting the sides noted that at present restrictions on carrying capacity of a pipeline have been lifted and oil intake from Kazakhstani shippers has been restored in full. All buoy mooring devices are in operation. 
 
Prime Minister Smailov said the Kazakh side is pleased that all damaged buoy mooring devices have been repaired and the restrictions have been lifted. It allowed to restore oil production in Kazakhstan in full, he added. 
 
He went on to underline the importance of further accident-free and uninterrupted operation of the CPC pipeline. 
 
CPC pipeline offers the fastest way to export Kazakhstani oil from Tengiz, Karachaganak and Kashagan oilfields. It bears to remind that 53.1 million tons of Kazakhstani oil were exported via CPC in 2021. The period of January-April 2022 have already seen the transportation of 18.7 million tons of oil.
 
EAEU proved its effectiveness amid most challenging geopolitical conditions – Tokayev

26.05.2022, 17:40 17751
EAEU proved its effectiveness amid most challenging geopolitical conditions – Tokayev
Images | Akorda
The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has proved its effectiveness even amid the most challenging geopolitical conditions, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
 While addressing the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum in Bishkek, the Kazakh leader emphasized that the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has proved its effectiveness, even amid the most challenging geopolitical conditions that we are witnessing today. 
 
President Tokayev reminded that the Union was established in order to create favorable conditions for free trade between its member states.
 
 The Head of State stressed that despite some differences between the member states on specific issues which may occur as in any other economic or international organization the EAEU operates quite successfully. 
 
He went on to add that the Eurasian Economic Commission also functions effectively. When talking about the idea to delegate some additional powers to the Commission, President Tokayev said gradual approach is needed. 
 
The Kazakh President also pointed out that Kazakhstan has always been committed to expanding the Eurasian integration and will continue to work with all member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). 
 
It bears to remind that Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is paying an official visit to Bishkek at the invitation of his Kyrgyz counterpart President Sadyk Japarov.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao

25.05.2022, 22:16 20556
The President held a meeting with Changpeng Zhao, the founder and CEO of Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange company, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
During the meeting, they discussed prospects for long-term cooperation between the relevant agencies of Kazakhstan and Binance in digital finance and implementing joint educational programs in the field of blockchain technologies, as well as issues of creating a regional hub of the crypto industry in Kazakhstan.
 
Following the meeting, in the presence of President Tokayev, the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry and Binance signed a Memorandum on Cooperation in the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
President Tokayev addresses World Economic Forum

24.05.2022, 21:45 20661
President Tokayev addresses World Economic Forum
Images | Akorda
On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, currently taking place in Davos, Switzerland, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a video address to a roundtable organized by the Astana International Financial Centre, Kazinform cites the Akorda pres service.
 
In his address, the Head of State focused on the pressing issues of the global agenda. According to President Tokayev, the COVID-19 pandemic and the situation in Ukraine have fragmented and regionalized the global economy, which now faces a new geopolitical stress test on the Eurasian continent.
 
The President spoke about the measures taken by Kazakhstan to improve the healthcare system in the context of tackling the consequences of the pandemic, as well as to support small and medium-sized enterprises and infrastructure projects.
 
In addition, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev informed the forum participants in detail about the ongoing large-scale political and economic reforms and preparations for the upcoming national referendum on amendments and additions to the Constitution.
 
The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan is committed to environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) goals. He stated that the country remains a reliable partner in ensuring continuous supply chains of goods, raw materials and agricultural products to global markets.
 

Growing a green economy, promoting energy efficiency and driving the renewable energy sector will be priorities of our Low-Carbon Development Strategy which will provide the optimal pathway to net zero by 2060," the President of Kazakhstan said.

 
In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underlined Kazakhstan's commitment to its international obligations and universal principles of human rights and the rule of law.
 
The roundtable was attended by representatives of major global investment companies, the non-profit sector, and international media.
 
Construction of country's transport routes is of strategic importance - Head of State

24.05.2022, 19:00 22941
Construction of country's transport routes is of strategic importance - Head of State
Images | Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan Kairbek Usskenbayev, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
The Head of State was presented with a full report on the activity of the Ministry since the beginning of the year.
 
The President was informed about the measures taken to rebuild the facilities suffered during the January events. The Ministry held an inspection and formed data on the commissioning of new housing over the past three years, and developed a package of measures to demonopolize the construction market and its competitive development together with the Agency for Competition Protection and Development. Also, the program for public housing support for citizens with low income or without housing has been launched. As of today, 2.5 thousand applications have been approved.
 
According to the minister, a pool of 700 priority investment projects, including ones aimed at import substitution, has been developed in the industry. Solutions have been developed to increase the efficiency of the activity of special economic zones. An audit of all mineral deposits resulting in the termination of 118 licenses, 57 contracts, and 73 notifications to eliminate violations sent to subsoil users was carried out. A set of measures to stimulate the creation of midstream and upstream manufacturing has been developed together with the facilities of the mining complex.
 
In addition, the Ministry conducted extensive work to increase the transit capacity of the country, and attract major international companies to the customs and logistics sphere.
 
Usskenbayev talked in detail about the work on the reconstruction, repair, and construction of roads of republican significance.
 
The President mentioned that the construction of transport routes of the country is of strategic importance and is under his strict control. Tokayev also attached attention to the importance to develop economic cooperation with neighboring countries and gave the Ministry a number of instructions.
 
