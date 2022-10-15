Система Orphus

Kazakh President proposes to develop new model of CA-Russia economic cooperation

14.10.2022, 17:39 1611
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the importance to improve the mechanism for economic cooperation between Central Asia and Russia, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

It is highly important to maintain the established trade and economic ties in the current realities. To this end, it is proposed to develop and adopt a new model of economic cooperation between the Central Asian countries and Russia is proposed," said Kazakh President during the "CA-Russia" Summit.

 
According to the Head of State a special emphasis should be placed on measures to support small- and medium-sized businesses, launch joint projects in energy, industry, transport and logistics sphere and agriculture.
 

At the same time, it is significant to eliminate trade barriers and prevent protectionist measures. It is necessary to step up efforts to develop international trade. It is appropriate to focus on the improvement of the structure of trade turnover and expanding its nomenclature," added the President.

 

Russia calls Central Asia to join import substitution program

14.10.2022, 18:24 1526
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated readiness to strengthen multilateral cooperation with Central Asia, Kazinform reports.
 
President Putin said addressing the Central Asia-Russia Summit Russia is open to cement multilateral cooperation with the Central Asian friends, in particular, participation in the development of new supply chains, ensuring smooth functioning of joint enterprises, building alternative logistics schemes. Besides, Russia is interested in attracting Central Asian nations to large-scale Russian import substitution initiatives, other programs and projects.
 
He noted Russia is the leading investor in economies of Central Asian states, and the direct investment stand at USD 5 bln.
 
He added that Russia is ready to render practical assistance in rehabilitating integrated energy system of Central Asia, that will undoubtedly, raise energy security of all states of the region.
 

Expansion of oil shipping routes, joint development of energy resources in the Caspian Sea, ensuring access to clean natural gas vehicle fuel, construction and expansion of pipelines, increase in coal trade and its transportation to the Asian markets," he added.

 

CA countries increased trade turnover significantly – Kazakh President

14.10.2022, 17:20 1691
Owing to the joint efforts of the countries of Central Asia it was possible not only to return but significantly increase it above the post-pandemic levels, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the ‘Central Asia – Russia’ Summit, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
In the Kazakh Head of State’s words, the CA countries together with Russia could fully utilize the existing potential in regional economic cooperation.
 

The most important item on the agenda is to maintain a high level of human connection between our countries. It is necessary to make joint efforts to keep and bolster our centuries-long ties of friendship, good-neighborliness, strategic partnership and alliance. The new format will certainly give an impetus to the interaction in Central Asia," said the Kazakh President during the Summit.

 
According to him, since the first consultative meeting of the leaders of the Central Asian countries in Kazakhstan in 2018 the cooperation has turned out to be sustainable.
 

Owing to the joint efforts of the countries of Central Asia it was possible not only to return but significantly increase it above the post-pandemic levels. The data indicate last year the volume of interregional trade rose 34%, exceeding $6bn. I’m sure the agreements to be reached during today’s meeting will strengthen the foundation of six-party cooperation," said Tokayev.

 
Earlier it was reported that during the meeting the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Russia, and Kazakhstan are to discuss prospects of further cooperation in six-party format.
 
The meeting is expected to result in the adoption of a Joint Statement of the Heads of State of the Heads of State outlining the current issues of regional cooperation in the Eurasian space.
 

Crucial to build "green corridors" between CICA states, Kazakh President

13.10.2022, 11:35 4701
Addressing the CICA Summit in Astana Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offered to create "green corridors" between CICA states, Kazinform reports.
 

The CICA needs an effectively functioning mechanism for food security governance. Asia produces two-thirds of the world’s agricultural output but still remains vulnerable," the Head of State said.

 
The President said it is necessary to elaborate unified approaches to assess the conformity of significant goods to national standards and create "green corridors" between the CICA member nations for the said goods.
 

It is a promising direction to establish cooperation between the CICA and Islamic Organization for Food Security headquartered in Astana. Given the agricultural potential of our countries we could take measures to provide the countries in need with foodstuff and fertilizers," the President said.

 
As earlier reported, the VI Summit of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia started its work in Astana.
 

Kazakh President suggests studying diversified carriers’ routes

13.10.2022, 11:12 4821
At today’s CICA Summit in Astana Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told about cargo deliveries problematic issues, Kazinform reports.
 
The President said Kazakhstan’s CICA two-year chairmanship sets ambitious goals and counts on the close cooperation and support of the member states. "The first is the economic dimension. I believe it is a timely decision to establish the CICA Council for sustainable interconnected relationships," the Head of State told the VI CICA Summit.
 
He noted that discontinuities in global supply chains force us to take a new look at building efficient transit and transport corridors.
 

Convenient and available loading approaches are the important factor for sustainable economic growth. It is crucial to focus on the development of transit and transport potential through studying diversified communication and cargo deliveries routes," the President said.

 
As earlier reported, the VI Summit of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia started its work in Astana.
 

Kazakhstan ratifies agreement on free trade zone with Iran

12.10.2022, 20:46 8171
The Kazakh Head of State signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the ratification of the Protocol to the Interim Agreement of May 17, 2018, leading to the establishment of a free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union and its member States as well as Iran, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 

Kazakhstan- Türkiye commodity turnover reached $3.5bln in 7 months of 2022

12.10.2022, 19:45 8236
Commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Türkiye has reached $3.5bln in seven months of 2022, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said it at the briefing for mass media in Akorda today after the talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Kazinform reports.
 

The fourth meeting of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council took place today within the visit of the President of Türkiye. The sides exchanged views on the most important issues. The meeting was substantive. Upon completion of the event, we have signed a number of intergovernmental documents called to raise our ties in various spheres to a new level. The bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation is the core of our ties. Our relations in these areas are developing dynamically, especially in the military sphere," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

 
The President noted that commodity turnover between the two countries increased by 33% and exceeded $4bln last year.
 

Türkiye is one the five largest trade partners of Kazakhstan. In seven months of 2022, our bilateral trade has increased by 66% and reached $3.5bln. We intend to raise commodity turnover to $10bln This is the strategic threshold set to our countries. Turkish businesses have invested $4.35bln in Kazakhstan economy, and Kazakhstan injected $1.13bln in Turkish economy. In general, Türkiye joined top 10 largest investors of Kazakhstan as per the last year results," the Head of State concluded.

 

Türkiye's companies to funnel $200mln of investment in Kazakh agro-industrial complex

12.10.2022, 19:26 8306
$200mln is expected to be invested by Turkish companies in the agro-industrial complex of Kazakhstan, agriculture minister Yerbol Karashukeev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

Our relations with Türkiye are at the very high level. In seven months of this year, the exports and imports rose twofold. Kazakh exports doubled, whereas imports from Turkiye were up 60%. Trade dynamics is high as of now," said Karashukeev.

 
He went on to note that Türkiye is planning to implement a number of major projects in Kazakhstan.
 

Turkish investors intend to invest in the agro-industrial complex. This includes some major projects. Over $200mln worth of investment is expected. Among the projects are leather processing, cultivating garden crops. Agriculture Ministry provides necessary support," said the minister.

 

Türkiye ready to assist Kazakhstan in constructing shipbuilding plant

12.10.2022, 19:14 8231
President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced the readiness of his country to assist Kazakhstan in constructing a shipbuilding plant, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
The Turkish leader stressed that the two countries intend to increase trade turnover to $5bn in the short term, and to $10bn in the longest term.
 

We are also ready to assist in building a shipbuilding plant so as to strengthen Kazakhstan’s transport fleet in the Caspian Sea and to produce ships of different specifications," said Erdoğan.

 

